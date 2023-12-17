Tiger Woods Gives Coy Response When Asked About Nike Sponsorship Rumors
Woods and Nike have been one of the most iconic sporting duos of all time - but recent reports have stated the relationship could be coming to an end...
For almost 30 years, Tiger Woods and Nike have been synonymous with the one another. The giant sporting apparel brand began sponsoring the golfing behemoth when Woods was just 20 years old, making an introduction via the famous 'Hello World' TV advert.
But there have been an increasing number of reports in recent weeks and months that that seemingly-forever relationship could actually be coming to an end very soon.
With Woods in the early days of his latest professional comeback at 47 years old and having only featured in the Hero World Challenge prior to this event since April's Masters, there have been very few opportunities to hear from the man himself about what the future may hold, competitively or with regard to the clothes he wears.
But at this week's PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida - where Tiger is playing with his son, Charlie and has employed daughter, Sam as his looper - Woods Sr was finally asked about the Nike rumors which have been circulating with increasing fervour.
A reporter asked: “There’s been a lot of chatter the last month or so on your relationship with Nike, and where that’s going. Can you give any clarity to that?”
With his hands fixed on his hips, Woods replied: “I’m still wearing their product.”
The journalist then pressed for a different response via a more direct question: "Is this the end of it, coming up?"
Woods said: “I’m still wearing their product.”
With most sponsorship contracts beginning or ending at the turn of the calendar year, this week's PNC Championship could be the last time Woods is seen in the famous Sunday red with a Nike Swoosh over his heart.
The 15-time Major champion has reportedly earned around $500 million (£394 million) via his lengthy association with the American apparel company and has adorned the brand's famous logo throughout his illustrious career to ensure both have benefitted greatly. Nike even stayed loyal to Woods during the golfer's handful of personal problems, too, when other brands like Gillette, Gatorade, Accenture and AT&T all dropped him.
Although Woods has moved away from Nike products for a variety of reasons in recent years - the brand stopped making clubs in 2016 and Woods moved over to FootJoy shoes in April 2022 following his car accident - a total split would remain a significant shock. Only time will tell whether Woods and Nike part ways or whether the iconic pair remain together for the foreseeable future via a new deal.
If you're wondering what to buy for a loved one over the holidays, check out our 19 Top Christmas Gifts For Golfers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Can You Wear A Hoodie On The Golf Course?
There is no simple answer to this question as whether you can wear a hoodie on the golf course depends upon the golf course.
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Jon Rahm Swaps Golf Clubs For His Foot At Home Team's Special Anniversary Match
The LIV Golfer was in Bilbao, Spain to watch his soccer team play Atletico de Madrid in The Lions' final 125th-anniversary celebration
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Copy Rory's' - Tiger Woods Once Gave Son Charlie A Key Piece Of Swing Advice
Arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods told son Charlie to mould his technique on Rory McIlroy instead of copying the 15-time Major winner's method
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Climbs Over 400 Spots in World Rankings After 18th-Place Finish In Return
The 15-time Major winner earned more OWGR points than a ninth-place finish at either the South African Open or the Australian Open on the DP World Tour - events with over 130 more players in
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Reiterates Long-Standing View On Golf-Ball-Rollback Plans
The 15-time Major champion gave a diplomatic answer to questions on plans to rollback distance technology in golf balls
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods ‘Thinks He Can Play Five Or Six Tournaments In 2024’
Woods is yet to make his latest comeback at the Hero World Challenge but reportedly already has plans for more action next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2023
Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited comeback at a tournament he hosts, as the field of 20 competes
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rose Zhang Misses First Cut As A Professional
The American carded a second round 77 to miss the cut by two shots, having been just two shots off the lead following the opening day on Thursday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
8 Of The Best Players To Never Win The Open
We take a closer look at the best players never to have lifted the old Claret Jug
By Michael Weston Published
-
'If LIV Golf Was The Last Place To Play Golf On Earth I Would Retire' - McIlroy Firm On LIV Stance
Rory McIlroy gave an emphatic response to proposals for him and Tiger Woods to captain LIV Golf teams, saying he'd rather retire
By Paul Higham Published