Tiger Woods Gives Coy Response When Asked About Nike Sponsorship Rumors

For almost 30 years, Tiger Woods and Nike have been synonymous with the one another. The giant sporting apparel brand began sponsoring the golfing behemoth when Woods was just 20 years old, making an introduction via the famous 'Hello World' TV advert.

But there have been an increasing number of reports in recent weeks and months that that seemingly-forever relationship could actually be coming to an end very soon.

With Woods in the early days of his latest professional comeback at 47 years old and having only featured in the Hero World Challenge prior to this event since April's Masters, there have been very few opportunities to hear from the man himself about what the future may hold, competitively or with regard to the clothes he wears.

But at this week's PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida - where Tiger is playing with his son, Charlie and has employed daughter, Sam as his looper - Woods Sr was finally asked about the Nike rumors which have been circulating with increasing fervour.

A reporter asked: “There’s been a lot of chatter the last month or so on your relationship with Nike, and where that’s going. Can you give any clarity to that?”

With his hands fixed on his hips, Woods replied: “I’m still wearing their product.”

The journalist then pressed for a different response via a more direct question: "Is this the end of it, coming up?"

Woods said: “I’m still wearing their product.”

With most sponsorship contracts beginning or ending at the turn of the calendar year, this week's PNC Championship could be the last time Woods is seen in the famous Sunday red with a Nike Swoosh over his heart.

The 15-time Major champion has reportedly earned around $500 million (£394 million) via his lengthy association with the American apparel company and has adorned the brand's famous logo throughout his illustrious career to ensure both have benefitted greatly. Nike even stayed loyal to Woods during the golfer's handful of personal problems, too, when other brands like Gillette, Gatorade, Accenture and AT&T all dropped him.

Although Woods has moved away from Nike products for a variety of reasons in recent years - the brand stopped making clubs in 2016 and Woods moved over to FootJoy shoes in April 2022 following his car accident - a total split would remain a significant shock. Only time will tell whether Woods and Nike part ways or whether the iconic pair remain together for the foreseeable future via a new deal.

