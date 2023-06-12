US Open Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two
See all of the groupings and times for rounds one and two of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club
The third men's Major of the year is upon us as Los Angeles Country Club hosts the 123rd US Open.
Matt Fitzpatrick defends the title he won at The Country Club last year, and he'll be hoping to emerge victorious once again from the 156-man field this week. The Englishman plays with Open champion Cameron Smith and US amateur champion, now a pro, Sam Bennett at 1.32pm local time on Thursday and 8.02am on Friday.
Last month's PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, who won the US Open in 2018 and 2019, plays in a star grouping with Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama in the late/early wave, going off at 1.54pm local on Thursday and 8.24am local on Friday.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler plays with two big name Californians Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at 8.13am local on Thursday and 1.43pm on Friday afternoon, while World No.2 Jon Rahm is grouped with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland at 8.24am local for round one and 1.54pm in round two.
Check out all of the groupings for rounds one and two of the 2023 US Open, with times listed in local PT (add 3hrs on for ET, 8hrs for BST)...
US Open tee times - round one
ROUND ONE 1ST HOLE
- 6.45am - (a) Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
- 6.56 am - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, (a) Michael Brennan
- 7.07am - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
- 7.18am - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
- 7.29am - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
- 7.40am - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 7.51am - Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston
- 8.02am - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
- 8.13am/ - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 8.24am - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
- 8.35am - (a) Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
- 8.46am - Mac Meissner, (a) Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul
- 8.57am - (a) Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
- 12.15pm - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
- 12.26pm - Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, (a) Maxwell Moldovan
- 12.37pm - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
- 12.48pm - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
- 12.59pm - Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
- 1.10pm - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
- 1.21pm - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
- 1.32pm - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.43pm - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 1.54pm - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
- 2.05pm - Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
- 2.16pm - Olin Browne Jr, David Puig, (a) Karl Vilips
- 2.27pm - Corey Pereira, (a) Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, JJ Grey
ROUND ONE 10TH HOLE
- 6.45am - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
- 6.56am - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, (a) Wenyi Ding
- 7.07am - Scott Stallings, (a) Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert
- 7.18am - Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
- 7:.29am - Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, (a) Gordon Sargent
- 7.40am - Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
- 7.51am - Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
- 8.02am - Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 8.13am - Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar,Si Woo Kim
- 8.24am - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
- 8.35am - Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink (a) Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8.46am - David Horsey, (a) Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon
- 8.57am - Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, (a) Bastien Amat
- 12.15pm - Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
- 12.26pm - (a) Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens.
- 12.37pm - Taylor Pendrith, (a) Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque
- 12.48pm - Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
- 12.59pm - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
- 1.10pm - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
- 1.21pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
- 1.32pm - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
- 1.43pm - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.54pm - Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
- 2.05pm - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, (a) Ben Carr
- 2.16pm - Patrick Cover, (a) David Nyfjäll, Frankie Capan III
- 2.27pm - Austen Truslow, (a) Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake
US Open tee times - round two
ROUND TWO 1ST HOLE
- 6.45am - Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
- 6.56am - (a) Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens.
- 7.07am - Taylor Pendrith, (a) Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque
- 7.18am - Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
- 7.29am - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
- 7.40am - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
- 7.51am - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
- 8.02am - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
- 8.13am - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
- 8.24am - Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
- 8.35am - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, (a) Ben Carr
- 8.46am - Patrick Cover, (a) David Nyfjäll, Frankie Capan III
- 8.57am - Austen Truslow, (a) Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake
- 12.15pm - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
- 12.26pm - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, (a) Wenyi Ding
- 12.37pm - Scott Stallings, (a) Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert
- 12.48pm - Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
- 12.59pm - Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, (a) Gordon Sargent
- 1.10pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1.21pm - Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
- 1.32pm - Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
- 1.43pm - Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar,Si Woo Kim
- 1.54pm - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
- 2.05pm - Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink (a) Michael Thorbjornsen
- 2.16pm - David Horsey, (a) Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon
- 2.27pm - Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, (a) Bastien Amat
ROUND TWO 10TH HOLE
- 6.45am - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
- 6.56am - Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, (a) Maxwell Moldovan
- 7.07am - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
- 7.18am - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
- 7.29am - Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
- 7.40am - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
- 7.51am - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
- 8.02am - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.13am - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 8.24am - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
- 8.35am - Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
- 8.46am - Olin Browne Jr, David Puig, (a) Karl Vilips
- 8.57am - Corey Pereira, (a) Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, JJ Grey
- 12:15pm - (a) Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
- 12.26pm - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, (a) Michael Brennan
- 12.37pm - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12.48pm - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
- 12.59pm - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
- 1.10pm - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.21pm - Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston
- 1.32pm - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
- 1.43pm - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.54pm - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
- 2.05pm - (a) Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
- 2.16pm - Mac Meissner, (a) Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul
- 2.27pm - (a) Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
