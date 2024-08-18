FedEx St Jude Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Hideki Matsuyama's Lead Cut By Nick Dunlap's Opening Birdie As Xander Schauffele Makes Charge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama is just 18 holes away from an extraordinary victory in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, just days on from an incident in London where he, his caddie Shota Hayafuji, and his coach were victims of a robbery.

The pro golfer had his wallet taken while both caddie and coach were dispossessed of their respective passports, forcing them to return back to Japan as they await a new one.

In the meantime, Matsuyama has shown no signs of being shaken by the unsavory incident after opening up with a 65 at TPC Southwind and then following that with two 64s. He starts the final round on -17 and with a five-shot advantage over his nearest rival, Nick Dunlap.

The American's story is an equally fascinating one, given a year ago he was lifting the US Amateur title. 12 months on, Dunlap is a two-time PGA Tour winner and could step in to claim a third if Matsuyama falters on Sunday.

Otherwise, most other players will simply be jostling for position as they try to make it into the FedEx Cup top-50 ahead of the BMW Championship next week. Should they manage it, starts at all eight Signature Events can be booked in as well as full PGA Tour status.

FedEx St Jude Championship Leaderboard

-17 Hideki Matsuyama

-13 Nick Dunlap

-12 Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

-11 Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

-10 Will Zalatoris

