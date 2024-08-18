FedEx St Jude Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Hideki Matsuyama's Lead Cut By Nick Dunlap's Opening Birdie As Xander Schauffele Makes Charge

Hideki Matsuyama is just 18 holes away from an extraordinary victory in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, just days on from an incident in London where he, his caddie Shota Hayafuji, and his coach were victims of a robbery.
The pro golfer had his wallet taken while both caddie and coach were dispossessed of their respective passports, forcing them to return back to Japan as they await a new one.
In the meantime, Matsuyama has shown no signs of being shaken by the unsavory incident after opening up with a 65 at TPC Southwind and then following that with two 64s. He starts the final round on -17 and with a five-shot advantage over his nearest rival, Nick Dunlap.
The American's story is an equally fascinating one, given a year ago he was lifting the US Amateur title. 12 months on, Dunlap is a two-time PGA Tour winner and could step in to claim a third if Matsuyama falters on Sunday.
Otherwise, most other players will simply be jostling for position as they try to make it into the FedEx Cup top-50 ahead of the BMW Championship next week. Should they manage it, starts at all eight Signature Events can be booked in as well as full PGA Tour status.
FedEx St Jude Championship Leaderboard
-17 Hideki Matsuyama
-13 Nick Dunlap
-12 Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
-11 Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
-10 Will Zalatoris
Updates from...
MATSUYAMA CONTINUING TO PLOD ALONG AT FOURTH
Leader Matsuyama has flown the par 3 fourth with his tee shot and will do well to make par again. He has then chipped up to four feet but it looks to be above the hole leaving a downhill putt which he makes.
MATSUYAMA AND DUNLAP FAIL TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FIRST PAR 5
Disappointment for Matsuyama on the par 5 third after the Japanese bronze medallist from the Olympics put his fairway wood pin high in the rough from his second. He then fluffed his chip and remains level par today.
PRESSURE FOR THOSE TRYING TO MAKE TOP 50 TOO
There is not just pressure at the top of the leaderboard because pros are competing to make the top 50 to make the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup.
• Bogey on the 16th hole• Double on the 17th hole• Double on the 18th holeTom Kim was 46th in the #FedExCup standings on the 16th tee. He's now projected 51st. pic.twitter.com/QL1oSGcjmQAugust 18, 2024
SCHEFFLER PLAY FINE SHOT INTO FIRST PAR 3
Scottie Scheffler has played a decent shot in at the fourth to the 191-yard par 3 , which has water on the left. Scheffler will have a birdie look from 21 feet.
PACK CONTINUING TO BUNCH UP BEHIND LEADER
After opening with successive pars, Matsuyama will have a good birdie chance at the par 5 third where he is pin high in two in the fringe. But behind him the likes of Hovland and Scheffler have made ground and are both -1 today.
MATSUYAMA OPENS WITH SECOND SUCCESSIVE PAR
Matsuyama has gone close with a long birdie try on the second but gets another stress free tap in par. Meanwhile in the pack behind him Sam Burns has picked up a second birdie in three holes to get to -12.
Open champion Xander Schauffele climbs into potential contention
Troon hero Xander Schauffele is -2 today for three holes and -10 in total as the in-form American makes an early move. Denny McCarthy is also up to -10.
SCHEFFLER HANDS SHOT STRAIGHT BACK AT SECOND
After an opening birdie, Scheffler has made a mess of the second and handed his gain straight back. Scheffler missed the fairway on the right off the tee, found sand and splashed out past the flag to 20 feet.
MATSUYAMA FINDS THE FAIRWAY OFF THE FIRST
Matsuyama is underway with a three-wood off the first with a 274 yard drive which he drills in close from 141 yards in an impressive start but his putt slides by from about eight feet as playing partner Nick Dunlap makes birdie from close range to cut the lead to four.
SCHEFFLER WITH AN EARLY BIRDIE LOOK ON THE FIRST
World No.1 and new Olympic champion Scheffler has fired in a wedge from 148 yards to eight feet at the first which he converts. That will boost his confidence with the flat-stick.
Wyndham Clark is on a tear
Clark is up to -9 following a -3 start for five holes today.
BirdieParBirdieBirdie@Wyndham_Clark is off the a start @FedExChamp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2nE6cgppVKAugust 18, 2024
SCHEFFLER UNDERWAY AS FINDS FAIRWAY
Scottie Scheffler has begun his hunt. He has split the fairway with a 268-yard drive and has 147 yards to the pin. If he comes from behind to win today that would eclipse his best comeback to triumph which was from five shots back earlier this year over Brian Harman at the Players. Scheffler is 40 yards behind playing partner Viktor Hovland who took driver instead.
GREAT START FOR BURNS
Burns has started with a bang and a birdie in his bid to put Matsuyama under pressure. After a 302-yard drive down the fairway, he put his wedge from 107 yards to 18 feet and drained the putt. Boom.
The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is heading towards its conclusion, and although it appears as if Matsuyama will be claiming the title, there is no shortage of storylines and interesting threads to follow for the other 69 players involved.
The leaders are due off at 12:40pm CT (6:40pm BST), so sit back and enjoy as we bring you all of the key moments until a champion is crowned. Thank you for tuning in!