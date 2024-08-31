Jeong Weon Ko Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Frenchman

Get to know the DP World Tour player, Jeong Weon Ko, a little bit better with these 10 facts

1. Jeong Weon Ko was born 25th April 1998

2. He plays out of Bussy-Saint-Georges, France

3. Ko enjoyed a very successful amateur career and claimed the French International Amateur Championship in 2015. He defeated fellow countryman, Francois Lagraulet, in a playoff

4. As well as the individual wins, Ko was part of a number of team victories, including the 2016 European Team Championship

5. Although unclear as to when he turned professional, Ko secured his card on the Alps Tour at the end of 2018, with the Frenchman finishing in a tie for 12th at Q School

6. After plying his trade on both the Alps and EuroPro Tour, Ko claimed his first professional title in October 2020 at the Golf De Roissy International Golf Club

7. Following his first victory, the Frenchman secured his Challenge Tour card for 2021 after finishing third in their Order of Merit

8. To date, his biggest payday came at the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, as a tie for seventh secured Ko a near $100,00 cheque

9. During the 2023 DP World Tour season, Ko ranked inside the top 20 for driving distance, with the Frenchman averaging 311.73 yards off the tee

10. Ko is known for his unique putting stroke, whereby he grips the putter with his left hand and holds both the grip and his left forearm with his right

