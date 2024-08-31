Jeong Weon Ko Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Frenchman
Get to know the DP World Tour player, Jeong Weon Ko, a little bit better with these 10 facts
1. Jeong Weon Ko was born 25th April 1998
2. He plays out of Bussy-Saint-Georges, France
3. Ko enjoyed a very successful amateur career and claimed the French International Amateur Championship in 2015. He defeated fellow countryman, Francois Lagraulet, in a playoff
4. As well as the individual wins, Ko was part of a number of team victories, including the 2016 European Team Championship
5. Although unclear as to when he turned professional, Ko secured his card on the Alps Tour at the end of 2018, with the Frenchman finishing in a tie for 12th at Q School
6. After plying his trade on both the Alps and EuroPro Tour, Ko claimed his first professional title in October 2020 at the Golf De Roissy International Golf Club
7. Following his first victory, the Frenchman secured his Challenge Tour card for 2021 after finishing third in their Order of Merit
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Jeong weon Ko (@jeong1ko)
A photo posted by on
8. To date, his biggest payday came at the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, as a tie for seventh secured Ko a near $100,00 cheque
9. During the 2023 DP World Tour season, Ko ranked inside the top 20 for driving distance, with the Frenchman averaging 311.73 yards off the tee
10. Ko is known for his unique putting stroke, whereby he grips the putter with his left hand and holds both the grip and his left forearm with his right
The unique putting grip of Ko Jeong-Weon 🧐#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/1HtpahXCK0August 30, 2024
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How The 2024 Tour Championship Leaderboard Would Look Without The Staggered Start
Going into the weekend, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads the Tour Championship but, without the staggered start, would it look any different?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Scottie Scheffler leads at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's finale, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jiyai Shin Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean Pro Golfer
Discover more about successful Korean pro golfer Ji-yai Shin via these facts regarding her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jenny Shin Facts: 16 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the South Korean one-time LPGA Tour winner, Jenny Shin, a bit better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Ryann O’Toole Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Pro
Get to know the UCLA alum, who claimed her maiden LPGA/LET title in 2021
By Michael Weston Published
-
Alison Lee Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The American Pro
Get to know one of the most popular players on the LPGA Tour
By Michael Weston Published
-
Jesper Svensson Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Get to know the talented player from Uppsala, Sweden
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lottie Woad Facts: 17 Things To Know About The World No.1 Amateur Golfer
Lottie Woad is currently the best female amateur golfer in the world. Get to know her impressive career so far better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jose Luis Ballester Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Champion
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester via these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Noah Kent Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Finalist
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur finalist Noah Kent via these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published