Ewen Ferguson Facts: 14 Things To Know About Scottish Golfer

A talented amateur and winner on the DP World Tour, get to know the Scottish professional golfer Ewen Ferguson a little better with our facts about his life and career.

Ewen Ferguson Facts

1. Ewen Ferguson was born on the 6th of July 1996 in Glasgow, Scotland.

2. Ferguson turned professional in 2016 off a handicap of plus five.

3. He became the first Scot to win the Boys Amateur Championship in almost a decade when he claimed the title at Royal Liverpool in 2013.

4. In 2014, he became the first player to hold that crown as well as the Scottish Boys and Scottish Boys Stroke Play titles at the same time.

5. Ferguson helped Scotland win the European Team Championship in Sweden in 2015, beating Denmark 4.5-2.5 in the final.

6. He's a big fan of Rangers FC and has a great relationship with the Glasgow giants, saying: "They’ve been really good with me; they invite me everywhere! They invited me on the charter for the Europa League final in Seville which was amazing."

7. In 2015 he was part of the GB&I Walker Cup team that beat the Americans by 16.5 points to 9.5. Ferguson himself played two matches winning one of them which came in a narrow 1up victory over Maverick McNealy.

8. He earned his full DP World Tour card for the first time in 2021 after finishing 8th in the final Challenge Tour rankings

9. Ferguson won his first DP World Tour title at the March 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - his 37th start on tour.

10. He quickly followed his maiden success up with a second DP World Tour title at the ISPA Handa World Invitational in August 2022 - shooting 61 in the first round when going wire-to-wire.

11. He played in the 2023 Team Cup for GB&Ire as part of the European warm-up for the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Ewen Ferguson and Maja Stark with the trophies after winning the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. He made his Major debut at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he missed the cut.

13. Ferguson claimed his third DP World Tour title in July 2024 when he won the BMW International Open

14. He played in the Open for a second time in the 2024 event at Royal Troon - this time not only did he make the cut but he finished T22.