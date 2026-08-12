FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

Following on from the Wyndham Championship last week, the PGA Tour moves to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship the first of three tournaments.

Taking place at TPC Southwind, the event is comprised of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, albeit with Daniel Berger not committing this week, it means 69 players will tee it up in Memphis.

Last year, Justin Rose claimed the title via a thrilling final day that involved a playoff victory over then US Open champion, JJ Spaun.

Both men have safely qualified for this week's event, where the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy return following a few weeks off the course.

In fact, the World No.1 and 2 are paired alongside each other for the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the Major winners getting underway at 8.30am (CDT) on Thursday and 11.30am on Friday.

Scheffler and McIlroy were paired together during the first round of the Tour Championship last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner, Tommy Fleetwood, is alongside Jordan Spieth for his first two rounds, with the duo teeing off at 8.10am and 11.10am.

Along with the early/late wave, there are some notable names in the late/early wave.

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Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox, returns to the course for the first time following his Claret Jug victory.

The New Zealander is alongside Adam Scott at 12.25pm on Thursday and 9.15am on Friday.

They will be followed by Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns (12.35pm & 9.25am) and Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa (12.45pm & 9.35am).

Rose is defending champion for this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of play on Sunday, the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the BMW Championship, meaning it's a crucial week to pick up points.

Check out the full first and second round tee times for the FedEx. St Jude Championship below...

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round One

All times CDT

7.10am: Jackon Koivun

7.20am: Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody

7.30am: Harris English, Maverick McNealy

7.40am: Alex Noren, Eric Cole

7.50am: Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune

8.00am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka

8.10am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

8.20am: Tom Kim, Ludvig Aberg

8.30am: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler

8.45am: Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley

8.55am: JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre

9.05am: Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard

9.15am: Kurt Kitayama, Nicolai Hojgaard

9.25am: Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler

9.35am: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim

9.45am: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

9.55am: Brian Harman, Jordan Smith

10.05am: Ricky Castillo, Matti Schmid

10.20am: Harry Hall, Corey Conners

10.30am: Shane Lowry, Max Homa

10.40am: Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

10.50am: Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell

11.00am: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

11.10am: Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp

11.20am: Chris Gotterup, Min Woo Lee

11.30am: Michael Brennan, Justin Rose

11.40am: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

11.55am: Alex Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

12.05pm: Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman

12.15pm: Bud Cauley, Aaron Rai

12.25pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott

12.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

12.45pm: Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa

12.55pm: Nick Taylor, Michael Kim

1.05pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Patrick Rodgers

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round Two