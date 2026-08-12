FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Check out the full first and second round tee times for the opening FedEx Cup Playoff event of the season, which takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis
Following on from the Wyndham Championship last week, the PGA Tour moves to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship the first of three tournaments.
Taking place at TPC Southwind, the event is comprised of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, albeit with Daniel Berger not committing this week, it means 69 players will tee it up in Memphis.
Last year, Justin Rose claimed the title via a thrilling final day that involved a playoff victory over then US Open champion, JJ Spaun.
Both men have safely qualified for this week's event, where the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy return following a few weeks off the course.
In fact, the World No.1 and 2 are paired alongside each other for the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the Major winners getting underway at 8.30am (CDT) on Thursday and 11.30am on Friday.
Last year's Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner, Tommy Fleetwood, is alongside Jordan Spieth for his first two rounds, with the duo teeing off at 8.10am and 11.10am.
Along with the early/late wave, there are some notable names in the late/early wave.
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Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox, returns to the course for the first time following his Claret Jug victory.
The New Zealander is alongside Adam Scott at 12.25pm on Thursday and 9.15am on Friday.
They will be followed by Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns (12.35pm & 9.25am) and Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa (12.45pm & 9.35am).
At the end of play on Sunday, the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the BMW Championship, meaning it's a crucial week to pick up points.
Check out the full first and second round tee times for the FedEx. St Jude Championship below...
FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round One
All times CDT
- 7.10am: Jackon Koivun
- 7.20am: Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody
- 7.30am: Harris English, Maverick McNealy
- 7.40am: Alex Noren, Eric Cole
- 7.50am: Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.00am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka
- 8.10am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth
- 8.20am: Tom Kim, Ludvig Aberg
- 8.30am: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
- 8.45am: Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley
- 8.55am: JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 9.05am: Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard
- 9.15am: Kurt Kitayama, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9.25am: Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler
- 9.35am: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
- 9.45am: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.55am: Brian Harman, Jordan Smith
- 10.05am: Ricky Castillo, Matti Schmid
- 10.20am: Harry Hall, Corey Conners
- 10.30am: Shane Lowry, Max Homa
- 10.40am: Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 10.50am: Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell
- 11.00am: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 11.10am: Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp
- 11.20am: Chris Gotterup, Min Woo Lee
- 11.30am: Michael Brennan, Justin Rose
- 11.40am: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11.55am: Alex Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun
- 12.05pm: Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12.15pm: Bud Cauley, Aaron Rai
- 12.25pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott
- 12.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 12.45pm: Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa
- 12.55pm: Nick Taylor, Michael Kim
- 1.05pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Patrick Rodgers
FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Round Two
- 7.10am: Harry Hall, Corey Conners
- 7.20am: Shane Lowry, Max Homa
- 7.30am: Sungjae Im, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 7.40am: Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell
- 7.50am: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 8.00am: Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp
- 8.10am: Chris Gotterup, Min Woo Lee
- 8.20am: Michael Brennan, Justin Rose
- 8.30am: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.45am: Alex Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun
- 8.55am: Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9.05am: Bud Cauley, Aaron Rai
- 9.15am: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott
- 9.25am: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9.35am: Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa
- 9.45am: Nick Taylor, Michael Kim
- 9.55am: Aldrich Potgieter, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.05am: Jackon Koivun
- 10.20am: Sam Stevens, Pierceson Coody
- 10.30am: Harris English, Maverick McNealy
- 10.40am: Alex Noren, Eric Cole
- 10.50am: Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11.00am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Sepp Straka
- 11.10am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth
- 11.20am: Tom Kim, Ludvig Aberg
- 11.30am: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler
- 11.40am: Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley
- 11.55am: JT Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.05pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard
- 12.15pm: Kurt Kitayama, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.25pm: Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler
- 12.35pm: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
- 12.45pm: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.55pm: Brian Harman, Jordan Smith
- 1.05pm: Ricky Castillo, Matti Schmid
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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