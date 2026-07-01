This Particular Driver Has An Incredible 83% Win Rate Across All Majors In 2026

We're six Major Championships down across the men's and women's game - and one club continues to dominate off the tee at the blue ribbon events.

It started with Rory McIlroy’s successful Masters defense in April, and the same model powered Wyndham Clark to US Open glory at a brutally tough Shinnecock Hills earlier this month.

Nelly Korda’s victories at the Chevron Championship and US Women’s Open were also achieved using this driver, as was Haeran Ryu's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship success.

In fact, only PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai’s decision to stick with a trusty old M6 has prevented TaylorMade from having a clean sweep with its latest model up until this point.

We are, of course, talking about the TaylorMade Qi4D driver.

Having switched to the new Qi4D range towards the end of last year, retiring his Qi10 gamer that had been in the bag since January 2024, McIlroy got TaylorMade off to the perfect start at Augusta National with Major victory number one.

The Northern Irishman also had a TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood (5-wood) in the bag, which he added to his line-up during November’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

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Remarkably, despite opening up a six-shot lead after 36 holes, he ranked 90th out of 91 players in driving accuracy, finding just 13 of 28 fairways over the first two rounds.

More recently, McIlroy has revealed that he is still searching for answers with his driver head, although it remained in the bag at the US Open, where he finished tied 32nd.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one could catch Clark at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island - and there appears to be no concerns around the driver for the now two-time US Open champion.

Clark’s biggest battle was with the New York crowd, but he silenced them with a fearless display of aggressive driving using his TaylorMade Qi4D driver.

Earlier this year, after putting TaylorMade’s flagship model through its paces, our equipment guru, Joe Ferguson, said this model would be “incredibly hard to beat in 2026”.

“The Qi4D is quite frankly an outstanding driver,” said Joe. “Blending optimized aerodynamics for exceptional clubhead speed returns, along with high levels of stability, is a winning combination.”

Following our review, TaylorMade now heads into the final three Major Championships of the season looking to make it a clean sweep, with the Amundi Evian Championship, Open Championship and AIG Women’s Open standing in its way.

Certainly, in the women's game, one player has dominated proceedings, as Nelly Korda will be hoping that she can win her third Major of the season at the former.

No one could lay a glove on the World No.1 at the Chevron Championship, where she won by five shots.

In the final round, she missed just one fairway and only missed 12 for the entire tournament.

Nelly Korda en route to US Women's Open glory at Riviera (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a lot closer at the US Women’s Open title at Riviera, but she just held on to win her fourth Major title.

Korda joined TaylorMade in January 2023, and it’s the core version of the TaylorMade Qi4D driver that is currently racking up the wins for the American.

The 27-year-old put the latest model in the bag at the start of 2026, which replaced her TaylorMade Qi10 Max.

Meanwhile, Ryu’s KPMG victory was a first Major Championship victory for the TaylorMade Qi4D LS model.

“Built to hit bombs,” Joe said after getting his hands on the low spin version. It certainly helped the South Korean at Hazeline last weekend, as she secured her first Major title.

It's not the only club Ryu put the good use in Minnesota - she also carries a TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver (11.5°).

Swipe to scroll horizontally TaylorMade's Qi4D Major Dominance Player Major Championship Specs Rory McIlroy The Masters TaylorMade Qi4D (9°, set at 7.5°) Nelly Korda The Chevron Championship TaylorMade Qi4D (10.5°) Nelly Korda US Women's Open TaylorMade Qi4D (10.5°) Wyndham Clark US Open TaylorMade Qi4D (10.5°) Haeran Ryu KPMG Women's PGA Championship TaylorMade Qi4D LS (8°)

Can the TaylorMade Qi4D make it six out of seven at the Evian Resort in France in the second week of July?

We'll definitely be keeping an eye on it...