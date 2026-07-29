What Drivers Are The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters In 2026 Using?
A closer look at the drivers used by those players leading the way in distance off the tee this season
Distance isn’t the be-all-and-end-all. However, if you can crunch a drive over the 300-yard mark, it doesn’t half make the game a lot easier.
That’s if you can find the fairway, of course - big drives are quite damaging if they end up going sideways into hip-high rough.
For this article, we’re going to focus on those players who currently lead the way in average driving distance off the tee*.
However, we obviously can’t ignore the fact that accuracy is crucial - so we’ve also listed where these players rank in driving accuracy.
If you’re searching for more distance, perhaps this will encourage you to invest in a new driver - possible one of the best drivers for distance.
We can’t guarantee that Aldrich Potgieter’s PXG Lightning Tour will get you anywhere near the South African's 330-yard average, but you could add a few extra yards…
|
Ranking
|
Driving Average (yards)
|
Driver
|
Driving Accuracy
|
(1) Aldrich Potgieter
|
329.8
|
PXG Lightning Tour
|
52.75% (137th)
|
(2) Michael Brennan
|
326.1
|
Titleist GT3
|
61.24% (61st)
|
(3) Gary Woodland
|
322.4
|
Cobra OPTM Max LS-K
|
59.58% (82nd)
|
(4) Nicolai Hojgaard
|
322.1
|
Callaway Elyte TD Max
|
52.45% (139th)
|
(5) Chris Gotterup
|
321.5
|
Ping G440 LST
|
54.35% (129th)
|
(6) Rasmus Hojgaard
|
321.4
|
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD
|
50.00% (143rd)
|
(7) Marco Penge
|
320.8
|
PXG Lightning Tour Mid
|
49.15% (146th)
|
(8) Min Woo Lee
|
320.2
|
Callaway Elyte TD
|
61.30% (60th)
|
(9) Johnny Keefer
|
318.4
|
Titleist GT2
|
58.87% (89th)
|
(10) Jake Knapp
|
317.7
|
Ping G440 LST
|
58.09% (98th)
|
(11) Pierceson Coody
|
317.5
|
TaylorMade Qi4D
|
58.01% (99th)
|
(12) Christo Lamprecht
|
316.9
|
Ping G430 Max 10K
|
46.52% (151st)
|
(13) Xander Schauffele
|
316.0
|
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD
|
60.90% (67th)
|
(14) Ludvig Aberg
|
315.8
|
Titleist TSR2
|
63.39% (32nd)
|
(15) Pontus Nyholm
|
315.3
Taylor