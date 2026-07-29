What Drivers Are The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters In 2026 Using?

A closer look at the drivers used by those players leading the way in distance off the tee this season

Michael Weston&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Longest drivers on the PGA Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Distance isn’t the be-all-and-end-all. However, if you can crunch a drive over the 300-yard mark, it doesn’t half make the game a lot easier.

That’s if you can find the fairway, of course - big drives are quite damaging if they end up going sideways into hip-high rough.

For this article, we’re going to focus on those players who currently lead the way in average driving distance off the tee*.

However, we obviously can’t ignore the fact that accuracy is crucial - so we’ve also listed where these players rank in driving accuracy.

If you’re searching for more distance, perhaps this will encourage you to invest in a new driver - possible one of the best drivers for distance.

We can’t guarantee that Aldrich Potgieter’s PXG Lightning Tour will get you anywhere near the South African's 330-yard average, but you could add a few extra yards…

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PGA Tour Driving Distance (Top 20 and ties)

Ranking

Driving Average (yards)

Driver

Driving Accuracy

(1) Aldrich Potgieter

329.8

PXG Lightning Tour

52.75% (137th)

(2) Michael Brennan

326.1

Titleist GT3

61.24% (61st)

(3) Gary Woodland

322.4

Cobra OPTM Max LS-K

59.58% (82nd)

(4) Nicolai Hojgaard

322.1

Callaway Elyte TD Max

52.45% (139th)

(5) Chris Gotterup

321.5

Ping G440 LST

54.35% (129th)

(6) Rasmus Hojgaard

321.4

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD

50.00% (143rd)

(7) Marco Penge

320.8

PXG Lightning Tour Mid

49.15% (146th)

(8) Min Woo Lee

320.2

Callaway Elyte TD

61.30% (60th)

(9) Johnny Keefer

318.4

Titleist GT2

58.87% (89th)

(10) Jake Knapp

317.7

Ping G440 LST

58.09% (98th)

(11) Pierceson Coody

317.5

TaylorMade Qi4D

58.01% (99th)

(12) Christo Lamprecht

316.9

Ping G430 Max 10K

46.52% (151st)

(13) Xander Schauffele

316.0

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD

60.90% (67th)

(14) Ludvig Aberg

315.8

Titleist TSR2

63.39% (32nd)

(15) Pontus Nyholm

315.3

Taylor