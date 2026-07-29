What Drivers Are The PGA Tour's Longest Hitters In 2026 Using?

Distance isn’t the be-all-and-end-all. However, if you can crunch a drive over the 300-yard mark, it doesn’t half make the game a lot easier.

That’s if you can find the fairway, of course - big drives are quite damaging if they end up going sideways into hip-high rough.

For this article, we’re going to focus on those players who currently lead the way in average driving distance off the tee*.

However, we obviously can’t ignore the fact that accuracy is crucial - so we’ve also listed where these players rank in driving accuracy.

If you’re searching for more distance, perhaps this will encourage you to invest in a new driver - possible one of the best drivers for distance.

We can’t guarantee that Aldrich Potgieter’s PXG Lightning Tour will get you anywhere near the South African's 330-yard average, but you could add a few extra yards…