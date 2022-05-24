Dutch Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Founded in 1912, the Dutch Open is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour circuit. With the exception of 1913-1914 and 1940-1944, the result of disruption caused by World War I and World War II, the tournament has played in each of the proceeding years.

The 156-man field this week is headlined by World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who enters off the back of a disappointing weekend performance at the PGA Championship. The Belgian, who finished T71, is joined by Ryan Fox as the only two who make the trip from Southern Hills to Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

The absence of any real fire power would have you believe that the tournament doesn't quite carry the same relevance as it once did but with past champions in the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Payne Stewart and Bernhard Langer, any golfer would love to see their name etched alongside the greats for the remainder of time.

For the golfing amorist, Javier Ballesteros, son of three-time Dutch Open champion and one of the most iconic figures to have ever played the game, Seve, is in the field this week.

Although Thomas is the best-ranked player in the field, there is plenty of Ryder Cup experience in the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Victor Dubuisson, Ross Fisher, David Howell and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Bernardus Golf is a picturesque heathland course with perfectly shaped bunkers and water hazards that blend in with the background of dunes, heath and gorse. It was designed by American architect, Kyle Phillips, who was also responsible for the design of world renowned courses such as Kingsbarns, The Grove and Yas Links.

Last year, Kristoffer Broberg claimed his second DP World Title, six years on from his first, after a roller coaster final round. The Swede entered the final round with an eight shot lead but his advantage was cut in half by the time he reached the turn. Two bogeys in the early part of the back nine followed by some nervous par saves made for a dramatic finish but ultimately, he held on for a three shot victory. The 35-year-old is in the field and looking to defend this week.

2022 Dutch Open Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 €291,660 2 €194,440 3 €109,550 4 €87,500 5 €74,200 6 €61,250 7 €52,500 8 €43,750 9 €39,200 10 €35,000 11 €32,200 12 €30,100 13 €28,175 14 €26,775 15 €25,725 16 €24,675 17 €23,625 18 €22,575 19 €21,700 20 €21,000 21 €20,300 22 €19,775 23 €19,250 24 €18,725 25 €18,200 26 €17,675 27 €17,150 28 €16,625 29 €16,100 30 €15,575 31 €15,050 32 €14,525 33 €14,000 34 €13,475 35 €13,125 36 €12,775 37 €12,425 38 €12,075 39 €11,725 40 €11,375 41 €11,025 42 €10,675 43 €10,325 44 €9,975 45 €9,625 46 €9,275 47 €8,925 48 €8,575 49 €8,225 50 €7,875 51 €7,525 52 €7,175 53 €6,825 54 €6,475 55 €6,125 56 €5,775 57 €5,425 58 €5,250 59 €5,075 60 €4,900 61 €4,725 62 €4,550 63 €4,375 64 €4,200 65 €4,025

2022 Dutch Open Field

Maverick Antcliff

Dario Antonisse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Javier Ballesteros

Thijmen Batens

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Rowin Caron

John Catlin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Lev Grinberg

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Jack Ingham

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Jerry Ji

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Koen Kouwenaar

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Mats Markovits

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Kiet Van Der Weele

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Robbie Van West

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Romain Wattel

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Huilin Zhang

Where Is The Dutch Open Being Played?

The Dutch Open is being held at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. It is a picturesque heathland course with perfectly shaped bunkers and water hazards that bland in with the background of dunes, heath and gorse.

It was designed by American architect, Kyle Phillips, who was also responsible for the design of world renowned courses such as Kingsbarns, The Grove and Yas Links.

Who Won The 2021 Dutch Open?

Last year, Kristoffer Broberg claimed his second DP World Title, six years on from his first, after a roller coaster final round. The Swede entered the final round with an eight shot lead but his advantage was cut in half by the turn. Despite some early bogeys on the back nine, he held on for a three shot victory.

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Dutch Open?

There is a €1,750,000 purse up for grabs this week with the winner set to receive €291,660.

A total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points are on offer to the field with the winner awarded 460.