Dutch Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour is in the Netherlands, but who's playing and how much money is at stake?
Founded in 1912, the Dutch Open is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour circuit. With the exception of 1913-1914 and 1940-1944, the result of disruption caused by World War I and World War II, the tournament has played in each of the proceeding years.
The 156-man field this week is headlined by World No.36 Thomas Pieters, who enters off the back of a disappointing weekend performance at the PGA Championship. The Belgian, who finished T71, is joined by Ryan Fox as the only two who make the trip from Southern Hills to Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.
The absence of any real fire power would have you believe that the tournament doesn't quite carry the same relevance as it once did but with past champions in the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie, Payne Stewart and Bernhard Langer, any golfer would love to see their name etched alongside the greats for the remainder of time.
For the golfing amorist, Javier Ballesteros, son of three-time Dutch Open champion and one of the most iconic figures to have ever played the game, Seve, is in the field this week.
Although Thomas is the best-ranked player in the field, there is plenty of Ryder Cup experience in the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Victor Dubuisson, Ross Fisher, David Howell and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Bernardus Golf is a picturesque heathland course with perfectly shaped bunkers and water hazards that blend in with the background of dunes, heath and gorse. It was designed by American architect, Kyle Phillips, who was also responsible for the design of world renowned courses such as Kingsbarns, The Grove and Yas Links.
Last year, Kristoffer Broberg claimed his second DP World Title, six years on from his first, after a roller coaster final round. The Swede entered the final round with an eight shot lead but his advantage was cut in half by the time he reached the turn. Two bogeys in the early part of the back nine followed by some nervous par saves made for a dramatic finish but ultimately, he held on for a three shot victory. The 35-year-old is in the field and looking to defend this week.
2022 Dutch Open Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|€291,660
|2
|€194,440
|3
|€109,550
|4
|€87,500
|5
|€74,200
|6
|€61,250
|7
|€52,500
|8
|€43,750
|9
|€39,200
|10
|€35,000
|11
|€32,200
|12
|€30,100
|13
|€28,175
|14
|€26,775
|15
|€25,725
|16
|€24,675
|17
|€23,625
|18
|€22,575
|19
|€21,700
|20
|€21,000
|21
|€20,300
|22
|€19,775
|23
|€19,250
|24
|€18,725
|25
|€18,200
|26
|€17,675
|27
|€17,150
|28
|€16,625
|29
|€16,100
|30
|€15,575
|31
|€15,050
|32
|€14,525
|33
|€14,000
|34
|€13,475
|35
|€13,125
|36
|€12,775
|37
|€12,425
|38
|€12,075
|39
|€11,725
|40
|€11,375
|41
|€11,025
|42
|€10,675
|43
|€10,325
|44
|€9,975
|45
|€9,625
|46
|€9,275
|47
|€8,925
|48
|€8,575
|49
|€8,225
|50
|€7,875
|51
|€7,525
|52
|€7,175
|53
|€6,825
|54
|€6,475
|55
|€6,125
|56
|€5,775
|57
|€5,425
|58
|€5,250
|59
|€5,075
|60
|€4,900
|61
|€4,725
|62
|€4,550
|63
|€4,375
|64
|€4,200
|65
|€4,025
2022 Dutch Open Field
- Maverick Antcliff
- Dario Antonisse
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Javier Ballesteros
- Thijmen Batens
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Rowin Caron
- John Catlin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Lev Grinberg
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Jack Ingham
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jerry Ji
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Koen Kouwenaar
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Mats Markovits
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Kiet Van Der Weele
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Robbie Van West
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Huilin Zhang
Where Is The Dutch Open Being Played?
The Dutch Open is being held at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. It is a picturesque heathland course with perfectly shaped bunkers and water hazards that bland in with the background of dunes, heath and gorse.
It was designed by American architect, Kyle Phillips, who was also responsible for the design of world renowned courses such as Kingsbarns, The Grove and Yas Links.
Who Won The 2021 Dutch Open?
Last year, Kristoffer Broberg claimed his second DP World Title, six years on from his first, after a roller coaster final round. The Swede entered the final round with an eight shot lead but his advantage was cut in half by the turn. Despite some early bogeys on the back nine, he held on for a three shot victory.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Dutch Open?
There is a €1,750,000 purse up for grabs this week with the winner set to receive €291,660.
A total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points are on offer to the field with the winner awarded 460.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.