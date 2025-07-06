BMW International Open 2025 Prize Money Payout
Ewen Ferguson is the defending champion at the BMW International Open, which has an increased prize purse in the final leg of the DP World Tour's European Swing
The 2025 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields of the season on the DP World Tour as Munich again hosts the end of the new European Swing.
There were a healthy bunch of big names from LIV Golf joining DP World Tour winners and even some famous faces from the YouTube golf scene thrown in for good measure.
Patrick Reed, David Puig and Sergio Garcia went in as pre-tournament favorites in Germany, however, Reed and Garcia surprisingly missed the cut and were not in the running for the increased prize purse this year.
Yet, European heavyweights Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith, Puig and Martin Kaymer did make the weekend - along with Wesley Bryan of Bryan Bros fame.
With the BMW International Open closing the DP World Tour's European Swing, whoever tops the standings of this portion of the season after Sunday night will earn a $200,000 bonus. France's Martin Couvra stands to take that prize thanks to a win and a runner-up finish recently.
Scotsman Ewen Ferguson picked up $425,000 from a total of $2.5m when he won the BMW International Open last year, but prize money has increased slightly for 2025.
The champion in Munich this week will pocket almost $470,000 after the overall prize fund was raised to $2.75m.
BMW International Open prize money payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Which big names are playing in the BMW International Open?
Two Masters champions and the European Ryder Cup captain highlighted the initial field for the 2025 BMW International Open.
Patrick Reed travelled to Germany off the back of his first victory in LIV Golf in Dallas last week - where he was joined by fellow Green Jacket winner Sergio Garcia, who teed it up in the event for the 14th time. However, both players missed the cut.
Former World No.1 and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was in the field for the third straight year, having made his debut here back in 2004. Yet, he also failed to play the weekend.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen had a fabulous US Open, while young Spaniard David Puig was another player also among the leading chances.
Where is the BMW International Open being held?
Much like for most of the tournament's history, the 2025 BMW International Open is being held at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.
It will play as a 7,354-yard par-72 with the traditional set up of four par-3s, four par-5s and the rest as par-4s.
The final two holes are set up to try and promote plenty of late movement on the leaderboard with a par-3 at the 17th and a rish and reward par-5 finish where an eagle could be on the cards if conditions are right.
