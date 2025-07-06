BMW International Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

Ewen Ferguson is the defending champion at the BMW International Open, which has an increased prize purse in the final leg of the DP World Tour's European Swing

2025 BMW International Open prize money payout
The 2025 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields of the season on the DP World Tour as Munich again hosts the end of the new European Swing.

There were a healthy bunch of big names from LIV Golf joining DP World Tour winners and even some famous faces from the YouTube golf scene thrown in for good measure.

Patrick Reed, David Puig and Sergio Garcia went in as pre-tournament favorites in Germany, however, Reed and Garcia surprisingly missed the cut and were not in the running for the increased prize purse this year.

Yet, European heavyweights Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith, Puig and Martin Kaymer did make the weekend - along with Wesley Bryan of Bryan Bros fame.

With the BMW International Open closing the DP World Tour's European Swing, whoever tops the standings of this portion of the season after Sunday night will earn a $200,000 bonus. France's Martin Couvra stands to take that prize thanks to a win and a runner-up finish recently.

Martin Couvra poses with the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open trophy after his victory

France's Martin Couvra topped the European Swing heading into the BMW International Open

Scotsman Ewen Ferguson picked up $425,000 from a total of $2.5m when he won the BMW International Open last year, but prize money has increased slightly for 2025.

The champion in Munich this week will pocket almost $470,000 after the overall prize fund was raised to $2.75m.

BMW International Open prize money payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Which big names are playing in the BMW International Open?

Two Masters champions and the European Ryder Cup captain highlighted the initial field for the 2025 BMW International Open.

Patrick Reed travelled to Germany off the back of his first victory in LIV Golf in Dallas last week - where he was joined by fellow Green Jacket winner Sergio Garcia, who teed it up in the event for the 14th time. However, both players missed the cut.

Former World No.1 and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was in the field for the third straight year, having made his debut here back in 2004. Yet, he also failed to play the weekend.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen had a fabulous US Open, while young Spaniard David Puig was another player also among the leading chances.

Where is the BMW International Open being held?

Much like for most of the tournament's history, the 2025 BMW International Open is being held at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

It will play as a 7,354-yard par-72 with the traditional set up of four par-3s, four par-5s and the rest as par-4s.

The final two holes are set up to try and promote plenty of late movement on the leaderboard with a par-3 at the 17th and a rish and reward par-5 finish where an eagle could be on the cards if conditions are right.

Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

