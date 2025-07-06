BMW International Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

The 2025 BMW International Open has featured one of the strongest fields of the season on the DP World Tour as Munich again hosts the end of the new European Swing.

There were a healthy bunch of big names from LIV Golf joining DP World Tour winners and even some famous faces from the YouTube golf scene thrown in for good measure.

Patrick Reed, David Puig and Sergio Garcia went in as pre-tournament favorites in Germany, however, Reed and Garcia surprisingly missed the cut and were not in the running for the increased prize purse this year.

Yet, European heavyweights Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith, Puig and Martin Kaymer did make the weekend - along with Wesley Bryan of Bryan Bros fame.

With the BMW International Open closing the DP World Tour's European Swing, whoever tops the standings of this portion of the season after Sunday night will earn a $200,000 bonus. France's Martin Couvra stands to take that prize thanks to a win and a runner-up finish recently.

France's Martin Couvra topped the European Swing heading into the BMW International Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotsman Ewen Ferguson picked up $425,000 from a total of $2.5m when he won the BMW International Open last year, but prize money has increased slightly for 2025.

The champion in Munich this week will pocket almost $470,000 after the overall prize fund was raised to $2.75m.

BMW International Open prize money payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Which big names are playing in the BMW International Open?

Two Masters champions and the European Ryder Cup captain highlighted the initial field for the 2025 BMW International Open.

Patrick Reed travelled to Germany off the back of his first victory in LIV Golf in Dallas last week - where he was joined by fellow Green Jacket winner Sergio Garcia, who teed it up in the event for the 14th time. However, both players missed the cut.

Former World No.1 and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was in the field for the third straight year, having made his debut here back in 2004. Yet, he also failed to play the weekend.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen had a fabulous US Open, while young Spaniard David Puig was another player also among the leading chances.

Where is the BMW International Open being held?

Much like for most of the tournament's history, the 2025 BMW International Open is being held at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

It will play as a 7,354-yard par-72 with the traditional set up of four par-3s, four par-5s and the rest as par-4s.

The final two holes are set up to try and promote plenty of late movement on the leaderboard with a par-3 at the 17th and a rish and reward par-5 finish where an eagle could be on the cards if conditions are right.