The International in Amsterdam again plays host to the KLM Open as the DP World Tour makes its one stop trip to The Netherlands as part of its European Swing.

Last year's winner, Guido Migliozzi, will be looking to retain his title as players will compete for an increased purse of $2.75 million this year - up from $2.5m last year.

Migliozzi was part of a thrilling playoff last year to lift the title where he edged out Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. All three players finished at 11-under-par after 72 holes, however the Italian was able to make birdie on the second playoff hole to beat his rivals and lift his fourth DP World Tour title.

To celebrate Amsterdam's 750th anniversary, the tournament will include the usual Beat the Pro competition, and the combined yardage of all the par threes at The International during each round will total 750 yards.

Along with getting their hands on the KLM Open trophy, players will be heavily enticed by the increased prize pool, with the winner earning $467,500, up from $450,000 last year, and $302,500 going to second place, an increase on the $275,000 in 2024.

European Swing points are up for offer with the winner of the swing collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there is also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play. The usual 3,500 Race to Dubai and 1,000 Ryder Cup points to play for as well.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 KLM Open:

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally KLM Open prize money payout 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

Which big names are playing in the KLM Open?

Guido Migliozzi is back to defend his title and is looking to better his best finish of the season so far at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T8.

Laurie Canter, the highest-ranked player in the field, who has already won on the DP World Tour this year at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, makes his first appearance on the tour outside the Majors, since missing out on his second title of the season in a playoff at the Investec South African Open Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names include Alex Fitzpatrick, 2023 European Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts and former Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari.

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who earned a PGA Tour card last season and finished in a tie for fourth at the Soudal Open in Belgium, is also a name to look out for in the field.

Local hopes will lie with former DP World Tour winners Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel who will want to raise the Dutch flag come Sunday for what is an historic year for the capital city.

Where is the KLM Open held?

For the second year running and third time in total, the KLM Open will be hosted at the International in Amsterdam.

The first time it hosted the tournament in 2019, Spaniard and now LIV Golf star, Sergio Garcia beat Nicolai Hojgaard by two shots.