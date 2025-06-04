KLM Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Guido Migliozzi defends his title as the KLM Open returns to The International in Amsterdam for the second year in a row to mark the city's 750th year anniversary

The International in Amsterdam again plays host to the KLM Open as the DP World Tour makes its one stop trip to The Netherlands as part of its European Swing.

Last year's winner, Guido Migliozzi, will be looking to retain his title as players will compete for an increased purse of $2.75 million this year - up from $2.5m last year.

Migliozzi was part of a thrilling playoff last year to lift the title where he edged out Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. All three players finished at 11-under-par after 72 holes, however the Italian was able to make birdie on the second playoff hole to beat his rivals and lift his fourth DP World Tour title.

To celebrate Amsterdam's 750th anniversary, the tournament will include the usual Beat the Pro competition, and the combined yardage of all the par threes at The International during each round will total 750 yards.

Along with getting their hands on the KLM Open trophy, players will be heavily enticed by the increased prize pool, with the winner earning $467,500, up from $450,000 last year, and $302,500 going to second place, an increase on the $275,000 in 2024.

European Swing points are up for offer with the winner of the swing collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there is also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play. The usual 3,500 Race to Dubai and 1,000 Ryder Cup points to play for as well.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 KLM Open:

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Which big names are playing in the KLM Open?

Guido Migliozzi is back to defend his title and is looking to better his best finish of the season so far at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T8.

Laurie Canter, the highest-ranked player in the field, who has already won on the DP World Tour this year at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, makes his first appearance on the tour outside the Majors, since missing out on his second title of the season in a playoff at the Investec South African Open Championship.

Laurie Canter looking focused

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names include Alex Fitzpatrick, 2023 European Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts and former Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari.

South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who earned a PGA Tour card last season and finished in a tie for fourth at the Soudal Open in Belgium, is also a name to look out for in the field.

Local hopes will lie with former DP World Tour winners Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel who will want to raise the Dutch flag come Sunday for what is an historic year for the capital city.

Where is the KLM Open held?

For the second year running and third time in total, the KLM Open will be hosted at the International in Amsterdam.

The first time it hosted the tournament in 2019, Spaniard and now LIV Golf star, Sergio Garcia beat Nicolai Hojgaard by two shots.

Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
Work Experience

Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

