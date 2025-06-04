KLM Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Guido Migliozzi defends his title as the KLM Open returns to The International in Amsterdam for the second year in a row to mark the city's 750th year anniversary
The International in Amsterdam again plays host to the KLM Open as the DP World Tour makes its one stop trip to The Netherlands as part of its European Swing.
Last year's winner, Guido Migliozzi, will be looking to retain his title as players will compete for an increased purse of $2.75 million this year - up from $2.5m last year.
Migliozzi was part of a thrilling playoff last year to lift the title where he edged out Joe Dean and Marcus Kinhult. All three players finished at 11-under-par after 72 holes, however the Italian was able to make birdie on the second playoff hole to beat his rivals and lift his fourth DP World Tour title.
To celebrate Amsterdam's 750th anniversary, the tournament will include the usual Beat the Pro competition, and the combined yardage of all the par threes at The International during each round will total 750 yards.
Along with getting their hands on the KLM Open trophy, players will be heavily enticed by the increased prize pool, with the winner earning $467,500, up from $450,000 last year, and $302,500 going to second place, an increase on the $275,000 in 2024.
European Swing points are up for offer with the winner of the swing collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there is also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play. The usual 3,500 Race to Dubai and 1,000 Ryder Cup points to play for as well.
Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 KLM Open:
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Which big names are playing in the KLM Open?
Guido Migliozzi is back to defend his title and is looking to better his best finish of the season so far at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T8.
Laurie Canter, the highest-ranked player in the field, who has already won on the DP World Tour this year at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, makes his first appearance on the tour outside the Majors, since missing out on his second title of the season in a playoff at the Investec South African Open Championship.
Other notable names include Alex Fitzpatrick, 2023 European Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts and former Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari.
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who earned a PGA Tour card last season and finished in a tie for fourth at the Soudal Open in Belgium, is also a name to look out for in the field.
Local hopes will lie with former DP World Tour winners Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel who will want to raise the Dutch flag come Sunday for what is an historic year for the capital city.
Where is the KLM Open held?
For the second year running and third time in total, the KLM Open will be hosted at the International in Amsterdam.
The first time it hosted the tournament in 2019, Spaniard and now LIV Golf star, Sergio Garcia beat Nicolai Hojgaard by two shots.
Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
