Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 85

2017/18 – 83

2015/16 – 87

2013/14 – 82

2011/12 – 85

2009/10 – 81

Summer Green Fees

Round – £99 – £179

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,766 Yards

thegrove.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

Full bunker replacement

The Grove Golf Course Review

Designed by Kyle Phillips, this beautifully laid-out course flows naturally across an impressive swathe of mature parkland.

It played host to the WGC-American Express Championship won by Tiger in 2006 as well as the 2016 British Masters hosted by Luke Donald and won by Alex Noren.

The course has a traditional feel and it’s clear Phillips was influenced by the great British parkland and heathland courses built in the early part of the 20th Century.

Making use of the natural contouring, the undulating fairways stretch attractively across this mature piece of parkland with a wonderful array of trees lining many holes.

The sumptuous 3rd, with its approach over ‘Hell’s Lake’, is a real test of the nerves, and the short hole that follows is all about hitting the right length.

There are further excellent par 4s both at the 5th and the perfect 18th to its raised green, and in 2006 Tiger Woods recorded an eagle three on the 567-yard 9th hole three days in succession.

The short holes are all very appealing, particularly the inviting 13th from its elevated tee.

The course is always presented in fabulous condition and the greens are a joy to putt on. Recent work to renovate the bunkering has further enhanced the look and condition of the course.

Assessor Feedback

Condition and presentation is the area that sets The Grove aside from many of its competitors, particularly out of season. The condition and presentation of the course is truly exceptional.

Presentation of everything course side is impeccable. It is the dedication to upkeep and maintenance that is most impressive at The Grove.

GM Verdict

A superbly maintained parkland course that has tested the best players in the world. It’s a welcoming and enjoyable place to visit and play.

Rob Smith Visits…

I’ve been lucky enough to play at The Grove on a regular basis over the last decade, and having liked it from the start, it has continued to grow on me.

I know that not everyone is a fan of big, modern courses, but as someone who enjoys the best features of every style, I think this superbly maintained course is a real beauty. I will let a few of my photos from a recent visit offer a cross-section of what is on offer.

On my most recent visit, I was lucky enough to play with fellow GM columnist Dan Walker who was excellent company and who also hits the ball further than just about anyone with whom I have played.

I always enjoy returning to The Grove – the course has terrific variety and great visual appeal, and the informal and friendly welcome is a refreshing alternative to that at some of our rather more traditional clubs.