Get to know former Ryder Cup player, Andy Sullivan, a little bit better.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Andy Sullivan

Englishman Andy Sullivan is one of the longest serving players on the European Tour, with a career spanning nearly 10 years.

During this time, Sullivan has achieved many accolades, and even broken some long standing records.

But how well do you actually know him? Get to know the charismatic Englishman here.

1. Andrew Michael Sullivan was born 19th May 1987 in Nuneaton, England.

2. Growing up, the Englishman cited Lee Westwood as his inspiration for playing the game.

3. Sullivan got into golf when he was eight-years-old, after he was taken to a golf range by his father.

4. He held a scratch handicap at the age of 14.

5. Sullivan enjoyed an extremely successful amateur career, winning titles in Argentina and Australia. His biggest victory came at the Scottish Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship.

6. The Englishman’s hobbies include fishing and pool, with Sullivan posting regular pool videos on his Twitter.

7. Sullivan was part of the winning Walker Cup team in 2011, holding a record of two wins and two loses. One of those loses was against Jordan Spieth.

8. After the Walker Cup, Sullivan turned professional in 2011 and earned a European Tour card for the 2012 season.

9. Sullivan is a huge Liverpool FC fan, claiming that he would want Steven Gerrard and Jürgen Klopp in his dream four-ball.

10. Despite finishing 145th in the Race to Dubai in his debut season, Sullivan managed to secure his place for the 2013 European Tour, thanks to a second place finish at qualifying school.

11. At the 2014 KLM Open, Sullivan made a hole-in-one. His prize was a trip to space.

12. His best season to date came in 2015, winning three times at the South African Open, Joburg Open and the Portugal Masters. The win in Portugal was by nine shots, and was the largest victory of the 2015 season.

13. In 2o16, Sullivan appeared on Soccer AM as a guest. He also participated in their ‘Top Bin Challenge’, managing to complete two attempts.

14. Sullivan broke the European Tour’s scoring record at the 2020 English Championship. His score of 257 beat the old record of 258, shared by David Llewellyn from 1988 and Ian Woosnam from 1990.

15. In 2019, the Englishman became the first player to complete the European Tour’s ‘Chase The Ace Hole-In-One Challenge,’ managing to make a hole-in-one on his 230th attempt.

16. Sullivan is sponsored by Ping, Titleist, FootJoy, Audemars Piguet and RSM. He uses a full Ping bag.