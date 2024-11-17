DP World Tour Championship Leaderboard: Rory McIlroy Fighting Hard For Double Victory In Dubai

Refresh

CLASSY SCOTT ON THE CHARGE Adam Scott is currently on -10 but has given himself an eagle chance on 18 after a stunning approach which would take him to -12. As I mentioned earlier, with the way the two leaders are playing - nervy, lacking a bit of rhythm - this one might not be over...

LEADERS SHOW RECOVERY POWERS McIlroy ripped his drive on the 377-yard par-4 into a bunker short and right of the green, but he left himself the hardest shot in golf - a long-range bunker shot. The resulting strike wasn't amazing, and he'll do well to get up and down from just off the green and some 40 feet away with an awkward shoulder in the way. While many would have chipped from such a position, McIlroy did it his way and ultimately tidies up from three feet for par. Meanwhile, Hojgaard is at the back of the green in two and looks odds on for a par as well. He has cosied up his birdie effort after a really well-judged long-range lag putt. That's a par from Rasmus.

CO-LEADERS LACKING RHYTHM? The gap between the two leaders and the next best players is three strokes, but the way McIlroy and Hojgaard are playing - compared to the charge those behind are making - I really don't think this tournament is a foregone conclusion. Hojgaard was forced to lay up after finding the deep rough off the tee on the par-5 14th, while McIlroy over-drew his second shot from 223 yards and now has an awkward chip in front of him. The effort from McIlroy is very good, though, leaving a makeable putt for birdie. McIlroy can't make it drop, and he remains at 13-under. His playing partner gives his own birdie putt from almost 25 feet a real run at the hole, but it just lips out while travelling at pace. If that was anything close to dead weight, it was in.

TROUBLE FOR MCILROY The current leader wasn't happy with his tee shot on the par-3 13th, watching it fade into the right green-side rough. His chip came out so softly and short, too, and the par attempt dribbles painfully wide, as far as McIlroy is concerned. He's back to -13. Rasmus Hojgaard cards a three, and now we're all tied at the top. Elsewhere, Robert MacIntyre has joined the burgeoning group on 10-under thanks to a superb putt on the 16th.

CONSECUTIVE BIRDIES FOR HATTON Likely playing for Ryder Cup points and a little extra cash at this point, Hatton has overcome more dissatisfaction with his game today to post back-to-back birdies. He's on -10 and four back with five holes to play.

SIX HOLES TO PLAY The top-two play a dangerous game off the tee, flirting with the left-side fairway bunker, but watch their respective drives bounce kindly back towards the fairway. Hojgaard is wayward with his approach from the fairway while McIlroy just finds the front of the green from the first cut. Neither land their birdie attempts from range, but both confidently slam in their par saves.

ROZNER FADING The Frenchman was battling to win the DP World Tour Championship, but now he's simply fighting to retain his place among the top-10 European-based golfers set to earn a PGA Tour card. Another bogey leaves him on -10, four strokes away from McIlroy. Adam Scott has also moved up to -10. But Rozner looks tense. It seems like the 18th can't come quickly enough for Rozner.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY In relation to his approach shot, Hojgaard was blocked out by a tree and was only able to find the centre of the green. From there, the Dane gave it a great go but watched his ball trickle wide. He tidies up for par. McIlroy has a chance from much closer, but he also can't find the hole and the gap remains one...

MCILROY SO FAR The four-time Major winner began the day with a bogey but responded in scintillating style by banging in four birdies in a row thereafter. However, from the sixth hole onwards, McIlroy has only managed pars - aside from another bogey at nine which has kept the chasers interested. On 11, he has thumped a wedge in pretty close from 159 and has a chance to respond.