DP World Tour Championship Leaderboard: Rory McIlroy Fighting Hard For Double Victory In Dubai

Rory McIlroy is closing in on a sixth Race To Dubai title at the DP World Tour Championship, where he is also working towards a third title at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.
The World No.3 appears to have done enough to see off South Africa's Thriston Lawrence in the season-long competition, but he has a host of challengers in the final event of the campaign - Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner the most prevalent.
One of them will take home the $3 million for winning this week, while McIlroy is highly likely to add a further $2 million thanks to his Race To Dubai success.
DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -13 Rory McIlroy
- -13 Rasmus Hojgaard
- -10 Antoine Rozner
- -10 Adam Scott
- -10 Tyrrell Hatton
- -10 Robert MacIntyre
- -10 Shane Lowry
- -9 Matt Wallace
- -9 Joaquin Niemann
- -8 Jesper Svensson
- -8 Keita Nakajima
- -7 Adrian Otaegui
- -7 Tom McKibbin
CLASSY SCOTT ON THE CHARGE
Adam Scott is currently on -10 but has given himself an eagle chance on 18 after a stunning approach which would take him to -12. As I mentioned earlier, with the way the two leaders are playing - nervy, lacking a bit of rhythm - this one might not be over...
LEADERS SHOW RECOVERY POWERS
McIlroy ripped his drive on the 377-yard par-4 into a bunker short and right of the green, but he left himself the hardest shot in golf - a long-range bunker shot. The resulting strike wasn't amazing, and he'll do well to get up and down from just off the green and some 40 feet away with an awkward shoulder in the way.
While many would have chipped from such a position, McIlroy did it his way and ultimately tidies up from three feet for par.
Meanwhile, Hojgaard is at the back of the green in two and looks odds on for a par as well. He has cosied up his birdie effort after a really well-judged long-range lag putt. That's a par from Rasmus.
CO-LEADERS LACKING RHYTHM?
The gap between the two leaders and the next best players is three strokes, but the way McIlroy and Hojgaard are playing - compared to the charge those behind are making - I really don't think this tournament is a foregone conclusion.
Hojgaard was forced to lay up after finding the deep rough off the tee on the par-5 14th, while McIlroy over-drew his second shot from 223 yards and now has an awkward chip in front of him. The effort from McIlroy is very good, though, leaving a makeable putt for birdie. McIlroy can't make it drop, and he remains at 13-under.
His playing partner gives his own birdie putt from almost 25 feet a real run at the hole, but it just lips out while travelling at pace. If that was anything close to dead weight, it was in.
TROUBLE FOR MCILROY
The current leader wasn't happy with his tee shot on the par-3 13th, watching it fade into the right green-side rough. His chip came out so softly and short, too, and the par attempt dribbles painfully wide, as far as McIlroy is concerned. He's back to -13.
Rasmus Hojgaard cards a three, and now we're all tied at the top.
Elsewhere, Robert MacIntyre has joined the burgeoning group on 10-under thanks to a superb putt on the 16th.
CONSECUTIVE BIRDIES FOR HATTON
Likely playing for Ryder Cup points and a little extra cash at this point, Hatton has overcome more dissatisfaction with his game today to post back-to-back birdies. He's on -10 and four back with five holes to play.
SIX HOLES TO PLAY
The top-two play a dangerous game off the tee, flirting with the left-side fairway bunker, but watch their respective drives bounce kindly back towards the fairway.
Hojgaard is wayward with his approach from the fairway while McIlroy just finds the front of the green from the first cut.
Neither land their birdie attempts from range, but both confidently slam in their par saves.
ROZNER FADING
The Frenchman was battling to win the DP World Tour Championship, but now he's simply fighting to retain his place among the top-10 European-based golfers set to earn a PGA Tour card.
Another bogey leaves him on -10, four strokes away from McIlroy. Adam Scott has also moved up to -10. But Rozner looks tense. It seems like the 18th can't come quickly enough for Rozner.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
In relation to his approach shot, Hojgaard was blocked out by a tree and was only able to find the centre of the green. From there, the Dane gave it a great go but watched his ball trickle wide. He tidies up for par.
McIlroy has a chance from much closer, but he also can't find the hole and the gap remains one...
MCILROY SO FAR
The four-time Major winner began the day with a bogey but responded in scintillating style by banging in four birdies in a row thereafter. However, from the sixth hole onwards, McIlroy has only managed pars - aside from another bogey at nine which has kept the chasers interested.
On 11, he has thumped a wedge in pretty close from 159 and has a chance to respond.
WELCOME TO THE BACK NINE
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the DP World Tour Championship final round. Rory McIlroy stands on the edge of a brilliant double victory in Dubai, with this week's title and the season-long Race To Dubai both within reach.
While the Race To Dubai is all-but in the can already, the Northern Irishman is facing quite the fight to land a third DP World Tour Championship title. He has Rasmus Hojgaard breathing down his neck and holds a one-stroke lead as they both tee off on the 11th.
Away from the leaders, there is the small matter of the 10 PGA Tour cards still to decide, and a number of players remain in with a chance.
Thank you for joining me. Stay right here for all the key updates as they happen at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.