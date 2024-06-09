10 Things You Didn't Know About Sebastian Soderberg

Get to know DP World Tour winner, Sebastian Soderberg, a little bit better with these 10 facts

Sebastian Soderberg hits an iron shot and watches its flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

1. Jan Sebastian Soderberg was born 19th September 1990 in Eksjo, Sweden

2.  Although he was born in Eksjo, he grew up playing golf at Delsjo Golf Club in Gothenburg on the west coast of the country

3. He first picked up a club at the age of three and joined Partille Golf Club at the age of seven

Sebastian Soderberg holds the 2019 Omega European Masters trophy

Soderberg celebrates his 2019 Omega European Masters win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. His hobbies include snowboarding, poker and white water rafting

5. Soderberg won gold representing Sweden Boys at the European Boys Team Championship. He then spent four and a half years studying at Coastal Carolina University

6. His best World Amateur Golf Ranking was 51st and he turned professional in 2013

7. He got the nickname "Seabass" at college after the character in the film Dumb and Dumber, with Soderberg claiming it has stuck ever since

A post shared by Sebastian Söderberg (@seebas90)

A photo posted by on

8. After turning professional, he won twice on the Nordic Golf League soon after, eventually securing membership on the Challenge Tour for 2015

9. His biggest win, to date, came at the 2019 Omega European Masters where he overcame a five-man playoff that included the likes of Rory McIlroy. Following the victory, his brother, Jesper, got a tattoo of Sebastian on his buttocks

10. At the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed event, Soderberg led by eight shots going into the final day, but a five-over-par final round, including a three-putt double bogey at the 18th, meant he missed out on victory by one stroke to Linn Grant

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest