10 Things You Didn't Know About Sebastian Soderberg
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Sebastian Soderberg, a little bit better with these 10 facts
1. Jan Sebastian Soderberg was born 19th September 1990 in Eksjo, Sweden
2. Although he was born in Eksjo, he grew up playing golf at Delsjo Golf Club in Gothenburg on the west coast of the country
3. He first picked up a club at the age of three and joined Partille Golf Club at the age of seven
4. His hobbies include snowboarding, poker and white water rafting
5. Soderberg won gold representing Sweden Boys at the European Boys Team Championship. He then spent four and a half years studying at Coastal Carolina University
6. His best World Amateur Golf Ranking was 51st and he turned professional in 2013
7. He got the nickname "Seabass" at college after the character in the film Dumb and Dumber, with Soderberg claiming it has stuck ever since
8. After turning professional, he won twice on the Nordic Golf League soon after, eventually securing membership on the Challenge Tour for 2015
9. His biggest win, to date, came at the 2019 Omega European Masters where he overcame a five-man playoff that included the likes of Rory McIlroy. Following the victory, his brother, Jesper, got a tattoo of Sebastian on his buttocks
10. At the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed event, Soderberg led by eight shots going into the final day, but a five-over-par final round, including a three-putt double bogey at the 18th, meant he missed out on victory by one stroke to Linn Grant
