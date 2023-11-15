DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The stakes are high for a top-quality field as the DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai

Jon Rahm with the DP World Tour Championship trophy
Jon Rahm defends his DP World Tour Championship title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship once again concludes the season-long Race to Dubai at the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Unlike 2022, the winner of the Race to Dubai has already been confirmed – Rory McIlroy claimed the Harry Vardon trophy a week early after another successful season on the Tour for the 34-year-old that included victories in the Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

While the prize money the four-time Major winner will receive for topping the standings for the fifth time has yet to be confirmed, the victor for the last four years has picked up $2m from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5m.

Last year, Jon Rahm beat Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren by two shots to claim the DP World Tour Championship title for the third time. That handed him a $3m windfall from the $10m purse, and there’s an identical sum on offer this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering its status, the event has the largest prize fund of any DP World Tour event and $1m more than the other four Rolex Series events over the season. 

The purse is also $1.6m more than that being offered by the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic this week, highlighting its position as one of the biggest tournaments in the calendar, even though that’s not reflected in the number of Official World Golf Ranking points available in it, which is fewer than the tournament at Sea Island.

While the winner will see a sizeable boost to his bank account, the payday for the runner-up will be considerable, too, at $1.27m.

Below is the full prize money payout for the DP World Tour Championship.

DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,270,000
3rd$820,000
4th$470,000
5th$373,000
6th$316,000
7th$261,000
8th$224,000
9th$186,500
10th$167,000
11th$149,000
12th$137,000
13th$128,000
14th$120,000
15th$114,000
16th$109,750
17th$105,250
18th$100,750
19th$96,250
20st$92,500
21st$89,500
22nd$86,750
23rd$84,500
24th$82,250
25th$80,000
26th$77,750
27th$75,500
28th$73,250
29th$71,000
30th$68,750
31st$66,500
32nd$64,250
33rd$62,000
34th$59,750
35th$57,500
36th$55,250
37th$53,000
38th$51,500
39th$50,000
40th$48,500
41st$47,000
42nd$45,500
43rd$44,000
44th$42,500
45th$41,000
46th$39,500
47th$38,000
48th$36,500
49th$35,000
50th$33,500

Who Are The Star Names In The DP World Tour Championship?

As well as the defending champion the biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy, and many more of the world's best players are in the 50-man field, too, including 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who is going in search of his third DP World Tour Championship title. and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy during a DP World Tour Championship practice round

Rory McIlroy has already claimed the Race to Dubai title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names include six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim, whose most recent start saw him claim victory at the Shriners Children’s Open. Major winner Shane Lowry and his Ryder Cup teammates Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre also play.

Some players also have their sights set on a PGA Tour card as those who finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings, not otherwise exempt, will claim 2024 PGA Tour exemptions.

In prime position to earn their PGA Tour cards are Adrian Meronk, Ryan Fox, Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork, Sami Valimaki, MacIntyre, Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Black Friday is approaching, so be sure to check out the Black Friday golf deals as selected by our experts.

Where Is The DP World Tour Championship Held?

The DP World Tour Championship is held at the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course. The course, which has held the tournament since it opened in 2009, takes inspiration from the parkland courses of Europe and the USA. 

How Does The DP World Tour Championship Work?

The top 50 players in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings are eligible for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship, and every one of those players is competing in the 2023 edition. Like most other DP World Tour events, the action takes place over four rounds of stroke play. 

Topics
Jon Rahm Rory Mcilroy Viktor Hovland
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸