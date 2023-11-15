DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship once again concludes the season-long Race to Dubai at the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Unlike 2022, the winner of the Race to Dubai has already been confirmed – Rory McIlroy claimed the Harry Vardon trophy a week early after another successful season on the Tour for the 34-year-old that included victories in the Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

While the prize money the four-time Major winner will receive for topping the standings for the fifth time has yet to be confirmed, the victor for the last four years has picked up $2m from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5m.

Last year, Jon Rahm beat Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren by two shots to claim the DP World Tour Championship title for the third time. That handed him a $3m windfall from the $10m purse, and there’s an identical sum on offer this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering its status, the event has the largest prize fund of any DP World Tour event and $1m more than the other four Rolex Series events over the season.

The purse is also $1.6m more than that being offered by the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic this week, highlighting its position as one of the biggest tournaments in the calendar, even though that’s not reflected in the number of Official World Golf Ranking points available in it, which is fewer than the tournament at Sea Island.

While the winner will see a sizeable boost to his bank account, the payday for the runner-up will be considerable, too, at $1.27m.

Below is the full prize money payout for the DP World Tour Championship.

DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,270,000 3rd $820,000 4th $470,000 5th $373,000 6th $316,000 7th $261,000 8th $224,000 9th $186,500 10th $167,000 11th $149,000 12th $137,000 13th $128,000 14th $120,000 15th $114,000 16th $109,750 17th $105,250 18th $100,750 19th $96,250 20st $92,500 21st $89,500 22nd $86,750 23rd $84,500 24th $82,250 25th $80,000 26th $77,750 27th $75,500 28th $73,250 29th $71,000 30th $68,750 31st $66,500 32nd $64,250 33rd $62,000 34th $59,750 35th $57,500 36th $55,250 37th $53,000 38th $51,500 39th $50,000 40th $48,500 41st $47,000 42nd $45,500 43rd $44,000 44th $42,500 45th $41,000 46th $39,500 47th $38,000 48th $36,500 49th $35,000 50th $33,500

Who Are The Star Names In The DP World Tour Championship?

As well as the defending champion the biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy, and many more of the world's best players are in the 50-man field, too, including 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who is going in search of his third DP World Tour Championship title. and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy has already claimed the Race to Dubai title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names include six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim, whose most recent start saw him claim victory at the Shriners Children’s Open. Major winner Shane Lowry and his Ryder Cup teammates Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre also play.

Some players also have their sights set on a PGA Tour card as those who finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings, not otherwise exempt, will claim 2024 PGA Tour exemptions.

In prime position to earn their PGA Tour cards are Adrian Meronk, Ryan Fox, Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork, Sami Valimaki, MacIntyre, Jorge Campillo, Ryo Hisatsune and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Where Is The DP World Tour Championship Held? The DP World Tour Championship is held at the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course. The course, which has held the tournament since it opened in 2009, takes inspiration from the parkland courses of Europe and the USA.