RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2023
An attractive purse is on offer as Open champion Brian Harman heads the field at Sea Island Golf Club
The PGA Tour season draws to a close with the final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
After a year that saw the introduction of designated events to the PGA Tour schedule, and purses that regularly came to $20m, this week's prize fund seems small in comparison. However, there is still $8.4m up for grabs, with the winner in line to earn $1.512m.
That's only $1.6m less than the purse available at the other big men's tournament this week, the DP World Tour Championship, which concludes the Tour's season-long Race to Dubai and features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.
The prize money available at the RSM Classic is also more than at last week's PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which had $6.5m, of which winner Camilo Villegas claimed $1.17m. Meanwhile, of all the tournaments in the FedEx Fall schedule, only the ZOZO Championship in Japan offered more money, at $8.5m.
The purse is also $300,000 higher than last year's tournament, which was won by Adam Svensson. Back then, the Canadian picked up $1.458m of the $8.1m. For another sign of the big money on offer at PGA Tour events nowadays, this year's purse is $1.2m higher than the same event just two years ago.
With this week's tournament marking the end of the season, there is plenty at stake beyond the prize money. The tournament also offers the last chance for players to secure top-125 status in the FedEx Cup standings.
Those who achieve it will have access to all the PGA Tour's full-field events and The Players Championship next season. Below that threshold, players finishing between 126 and 150 will earn conditional status, unless otherwise exempt.
Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?
Last year, Canadian Adam Svensson claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after a six-under par final round gave him a two-shot win over a trio of challengers and he returns hoping for a repeat performance.
That will not be easy, though, considering some of the other big names in the field. The highest-ranked player competing this week is Open champion Brian Harman, who ranks ninth.
Even though many of the world’s best are in Dubai this week, there are still 10 other players from the world’s top 50 in the field, too - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Harris English, JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole and Chris Kirk, who won the event a decade ago.
Beyond that group are other noteworthy participants, including Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. Other former winners in the field are two-time winner Robert Streb, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner and Ben Crane.
Lexi Thompson's brother Curtis will also play after earning a spot in the event after a Monday qualifying playoff.
Where Is The RSM Classic?
The RSM Classic is held at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where it has been played since the tournament was established in 2010.
Who Is Playing In The 2023 RSM Classic?
Adam Svensson defends his trophy in a field that includes Open champion Brian Harman, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PGA Tour Pro Using New Unreleased Ping Driver
Cameron Champ has a new Ping G430 10K driver in the bag per images from Golf.com's Jonathan Wall
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What’s The Difference Between Men’s And Women’s Golf Clubs?
We take an in-depth look at the elements that make men’s and women’s golf clubs different and explain why they are designed this way
By Carly Frost Published