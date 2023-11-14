RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2023

An attractive purse is on offer as Open champion Brian Harman heads the field at Sea Island Golf Club

Brian Harman during the Tour Championship at East Lake
Brian Harman is the highest-ranked player in the field
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
last updated

The PGA Tour season draws to a close with the final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

After a year that saw the introduction of designated events to the PGA Tour schedule, and purses that regularly came to $20m, this week's prize fund seems small in comparison. However, there is still $8.4m up for grabs, with the winner in line to earn $1.512m.

That's only $1.6m less than the purse available at the other big men's tournament this week, the DP World Tour Championship, which concludes the Tour's season-long Race to Dubai and features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

The prize money available at the RSM Classic is also more than at last week's PGA Tour event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which had $6.5m, of which winner Camilo Villegas claimed $1.17m. Meanwhile, of all the tournaments in the FedEx Fall schedule, only the ZOZO Championship in Japan offered more money, at $8.5m. 

The purse is also $300,000 higher than last year's tournament, which was won by Adam Svensson. Back then, the Canadian picked up $1.458m of the $8.1m. For another sign of the big money on offer at PGA Tour events nowadays, this year's purse is $1.2m higher than the same event just two years ago. 

With this week's tournament marking the end of the season, there is plenty at stake beyond the prize money. The tournament also offers the last chance for players to secure top-125 status in the FedEx Cup standings. 

Those who achieve it will have access to all the PGA Tour's full-field events and The Players Championship next season. Below that threshold, players finishing between 126 and 150 will earn conditional status, unless otherwise exempt. 

Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?

Last year, Canadian Adam Svensson claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after a six-under par final round gave him a two-shot win over a trio of challengers and he returns hoping for a repeat performance.

Adam Svensson with the RSM Classic trophy

Adam Svensson defends his title

That will not be easy, though, considering some of the other big names in the field. The highest-ranked player competing this week is Open champion Brian Harman, who ranks ninth. 

Even though many of the world’s best are in Dubai this week, there are still 10 other players from the world’s top 50 in the field, too - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Harris English, JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole and Chris Kirk, who won the event a decade ago.

Beyond that group are other noteworthy participants, including Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. Other former winners in the field are two-time winner Robert Streb, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner and Ben Crane.

Lexi Thompson's brother Curtis will also play after earning a spot in the event after a Monday qualifying playoff.

Where Is The RSM Classic?

The RSM Classic is held at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where it has been played since the tournament was established in 2010.

Who Is Playing In The 2023 RSM Classic?

Adam Svensson defends his trophy in a field that includes Open champion Brian Harman, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel.

Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

