Rory McIlroy Announces Next DP World Tour Start Ahead Of Race To Dubai Defence
The 34-year-old has confirmed he will compete in November's DP World Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy has announced he will take part in the final DP World Tour event of the season, November’s DP World Tour Championship, as he attempts to secure his fifth Race to Dubai title.
McIlroy said: "Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I've been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular.
“The fans have been great, it’s amazing to have that support out there for us. When you have the top 50 golfers from the DP World Tour, you know it is going to be a fantastic competition. I’ve won here on a couple of occasions and I would love to be right there come Sunday with both trophies to my name.”
The 34-year-old is currently leading the Race to Dubai standings thanks to some excellent results from his nine performances including a victory in January’s Dubai Desert Classic followed by an epic win in July’s Genesis Scottish Open. Those wins have helped ensure he has a commanding lead of more than 2,000 points over Jon Rahm.
While McIlroy may be sitting comfortably at the top of the standings, though, that can all change quickly, not least because Rahm has confirmed he will defend his Open de Espana title in his homeland in October, where 710 points are available to the winner. McIlroy’s closest rival will also play in the season closer at the Earth Course at Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates, which offers 2,000 points to the victor.
Not far behind Rahm in third place is New Zealander Ryan Fox, who dragged himself into contention for his first Race to Dubai title with victory at Wentworth last week, and continues his bid to challenge McIlroy at the top with an appearance in this week’s Cazoo Open de France.
Last year, McIlroy finished fourth in the DP World Tour Championship as Rahm took the title. However, the four-time Major winner still did enough to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for the first time since 2015.
McIlroy has won the tournament twice, too. As well as claiming victory in 2012 with a three-shot win over Justin Rose, he also took the title in 2015 after beating Andy Sullivan by one shot.
With another successful season drawing to a close, McIlroy will surely be confident of making that a hat-trick of titles this year.
The DP World Tour Championship takes place between 16 and 19 November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
