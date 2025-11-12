DP World Tour Q-School Leaderboard And Live Updates: 20 Cards Up For Grabs As Players Battle It Out On Final Day

Refresh

HANGING IN THERE Frederico Biondi Figueiredo from Brazil is on track to secure a card having come through all three stages of Q-School. Two under through nine, Frederico Biondi Figueiredo is on course to come through all three stages to earn DP World Tour playing privileges 🇧🇷#DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/SVQ3N39mpzNovember 12, 2025

IT'S TIGHT Five players T14 on -17. Seven players T19 on -16. Three players T26 on -15.

ZANDER REMAINS -32 Our friends on the DP World Tour may have just make a mistake with that bogey - which wasn't. Maybe they're trying to create a bit of drama. There is none, not so far as the lead is concerned, with the South African leading by nine with 11 holes to play. Let's focus then on the battle for the other 19 cards...

CREAM RISING TO THE TOP So we have Lombard at the top on -31 and now Shubhankar Sharma up into a share of second, thanks for four birdies in the opening six holes of round six. The two-time DP World Tour winner, the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year in 2018, has been struggling this year but seems to have found his swing at just the right time.

SCORE CHECK I'm not sure what the record is at Infinitum. Edoardo Molinari, last year's winner, made it to -29 for his six rounds. Zander Lombard is currently -31. He's just made a rare bogey. The South African has a good few lives to spare - no damage done. 96 holes, 10 bogeys, no doubles, 37 birdies, two eagles, 47 pars.

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR ZANDER I will at some stage refer to him as Xander - so apologies in advance. He is, however, playing like World No. 3 Xander Schauffele right now. Another birdie at the 5th and he gets it to -32 (officially the first time I've written that number).

DOING JUST ABOUT ENOUGH Back to Eddie. Not much wiggle room. He's got some bottle, though, and he's going to need it on the back nine. T18. Eddie Pepperell -16The Englishman is one shot inside the top 20 as he makes the turn. #DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/iOGficjVd9November 12, 2025

LOMBARD AWAY AND GONE Zander is putting on a class performance. He's yet to win on the DP World Tour. Does this count? I think not, not as an official win, but perhaps it should do... six rounds with the pressure on, very impressive stuff. Two under through three. Eight shots clear. 31 under par 👏🇿🇦Zander Lombard is cruising. #DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/lI8RH0hza4November 12, 2025

CHRIS WOOD'S STRUGGLES It doesn't matter what you've achieved in this game, sometimes it's just tough - and it kicks you in the.... Chris Wood, another very likeable chap, bowed out after four rounds. At least he's out there giving it a go, and we wish him well. He's had his struggles, remember. This was from his DP World Tour player blog last year... "I was just riddled with anxiety and fear and tension from the moment I left home for a tournament. It was 24/7 during tournament weeks, I was extremely anxious and not sleeping and it becomes a vicious cycle" Keep it up, Woody, you'll be back.

EDDIE UPDATE The popular Englishman, a player with two DP World Tour wins to his name, was quick out of the blocks to day with birdies at 2 & 3. Five straight pars since. He's in a decent position, but he can't afford many slip-ups, not with such a bunched leaderboard.

ELSEWHERE... It's a huge day in Spain, and some big names find themselves in a real battle for their playing privileges. Spain's Adri Arnaus is one of those. The winner of the Catalunya Championship in 2022 finds himself at -18 (10th) and Eddie Pepperell -16 (17th).

GIVE ZANDER HIS CARD NOW Birdie-birdie start for Zander. The seven time DP World Tour runner-up leads by eight. Give him his card now and let him go home for Christmas early. There are fast starts everywhere. I've played Infinitum several times and don't remember birdies being quite so easy to come by. American Davis Bryant is also -2 through two and well placed at -23.

LEADERBOARD UPDATE LOMBARD, Zander -31

FOLLETT-SMITH, Benjamin - 23

MCKINNEY, Connor -23

BRYANT, Davis -23

RODRIGUES, Daniel -21

DEBOVE, Quentin -20

COCKERILL, Aaron -20

SHARMA, Shubhankar -20

KIMSEY, Nathan -19

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Here's the man they're all trying to catch in Spain. However, after that birdie at the 1st, it's looking very unlikely that anyone will. (Image credit: Getty Images)

NEWS ON THE LEADER Zander Lombard (now -30) has taken complete control in Spain and holds a eight-shot lead. What a fightback this has been. An ACL rupture and medial meniscus tear sustained playing padel last year put him out for almost eight months. The South African returned to action in January. However, he didn't register a top-10 across his 23 starts on the Race to Dubai and lost his full playing privileges. He'll surely about to put all that behind him. Starts the final round with a birdie.