DP World Tour Q-School Leaderboard And Live Updates: 20 Cards Up For Grabs As Players Battle It Out On Final Day

The top 20 and ties will receive DP World Tour cards for the 2026 season, as the final day of action gets underway at Infinitum Golf's Lakes Course

Michael Weston's avatar
Matt Cradock's avatar
By ,
last updated

Zander Lombard hits a driver off the tee at DP World Tour Q-School

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following five days of intense action, it all comes to down to this at Infinitum Golf's Lakes Course, as the top 20 and ties will earn a DP World Tour card for the 2026 season.

Among the notable names searching for a card are former DP World Tour winners Eddie Pepperell and Shubhankar Sharma, with the final group heading off at 10.44am local time, where Zander Lombard leads by seven.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below...

DP World Tour Q-School Leaderboard

Top 20 and ties earn a 2026 DP World Tour card

  • -32 Zander Lombard
  • -23 Shubhankar Sharma
  • -22 Daniel Rodrigues
  • -22 Connor McKinney
  • -22 Davis Bryant
  • -21 Aaron Cockerill
  • -21 Benjamin Follett-Smith
  • -20 Nathan Kimsey
  • Check out full scoring on the DP World Tour's website here

Live updates from...

Michael-Weston
Michael Weston
Refresh

HANGING IN THERE

IT'S TIGHT

ZANDER REMAINS -32

CREAM RISING TO THE TOP

SCORE CHECK

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR ZANDER

DOING JUST ABOUT ENOUGH

LOMBARD AWAY AND GONE

CHRIS WOOD'S STRUGGLES

EDDIE UPDATE

ELSEWHERE...

GIVE ZANDER HIS CARD NOW

LEADERBOARD UPDATE

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Zander Lombard DP World Tour Q School leader in Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NEWS ON THE LEADER

GOOD MORNING ALL