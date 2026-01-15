'It's Kind Of Frustrating That He's Able To Get The Cake And Also Eat It' - Wyndham Clark 'Torn' Over Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour Return

Almost certainly the biggest news in the game this week has been Brooks Koepka's immediate return to the PGA Tour.

For some people, it's been the best news of the past few days. For others, they're not so sure. Wyndham Clark is firmly in the latter camp.

The five-time Major winner's comeback was confirmed on Monday with several caveats that included an inability to collect any FedEx Cup bonus money or cash in on the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program and the requirement to make a $5 million charitable donation.

In addition, Koepka is also not able to receive a sponsor's exemption into any of the $20 million Signature Events, therefore effectively starting from near scratch in terms of status.

Speaking to the PGA Tour's Sirius XM Radio, 2023 US Open champion Clark admitted that while he was happy to see his former Ryder Cup teammate back on the historic US circuit, he also felt a little frustrated that Koepka was able to cash in with LIV and still come back to the leading men's pro golf tour.

Clark said: "Gosh, I'm so torn. I, personally, really like Brooks and I ultimately think it's really good for the PGA Tour [that he came back], but it's also a guy that had an opportunity to go to LIV... it's kind of frustrating that he's able to get the cake and also eat it.

"I don't know, I'm very torn because, at the end of the day, I want whatever's best for the PGA Tour. I think, if guys come back - especially top players like Brooks - it's only going to help the tour which is ultimately going to help me.

"But I don't know really how I feel. I wish maybe that there were a few more repercussions, but I'm glad the things they set in place are pretty decent.

"And I also like the hard deadline [for others to come back]. I just hope they stick with that and they don't waiver on that maybe in a year or two."

Speaking to the Associated Press recently, Koepka felt the penalties against him were "harsh" but acknowledged he deserved a tough level of punishment due to the number of people he hurt when leaving.

Later on, the Florida-born pro expressed his intention to "rebuild those relationships" that he damaged when heading for LIV and accepted it might not be as smooth a road back as he'd like.

Koepka said: “I’ve got a lot of work to do with some of the players. There’s definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry.

“The first week I’ll be a little bit nervous. There’s a lot going on than just golf. I’ll be glad to put the first week behind me - dealing with the media, dealing with the players, and then getting some of those tougher conversations. But I’m looking forward to it.

“Am I nervous? Yes. Am I excited? Yes. In a weird way, I want to have those conversations.

"There’s probably a mixed bag of, ‘We’re happy you’re back, welcome home’ to ‘You shouldn’t be here.’ I understand everybody’s point of view. I was going to be sitting out possibly a year, and I’m extremely thankful the tour gave me this opportunity.”

Clark was keen to reiterate that his issue was far from personal and that he doesn't blame anyone for making the choice Koepka did back in 2022.

In fact, Clark admitted he might have been tempted to join LIV if he knew the path Koepka has taken was an option.

Clark continued: “If you would have told me that I could have gone for a year and a half, make a boatload of money and then be able to come back and play on the PGA Tour, I think almost everyone would have done that.”