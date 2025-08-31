Charlie Woods Makes Hole-In-One During Erratic Final Round Of Junior Players Championship

The 2025 Junior Players championship did not quite pan out as Charlie Woods might have hoped overall, but the promising teenager did at least take an awesome memory away with him during Sunday's final round.

Woods was seven-over through 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course and was simply looking to climb the leaderboard in round three with thoughts of pursuing leader, Miles Russell long gone.

The talented teenager made the perfect start, too, when he holed out from the tee at his third hole of the day.

Likely filmed by a fan stood directly down the line of Woods and the putting surface, the son of 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods clipped a beautiful iron shot towards the flag on the 177-yard third hole.

The reaction from those surrounding the green suggested the ball was tracking toward the pin, and a voice nearby could be heard calling for the ball to go in the hole.

HOLE-IN-ONE! Charlie Woods adds his name to the #JrPLAYERS history books with an ace on No. 3. pic.twitter.com/mCJKts8GuIAugust 31, 2025

As it dawned on Woods that he had found the bottom of the cup, his two playing partners walked over to congratulate him and the group exchanged low-key high fives and a quick embrace.

A further video from someone else by the green showed Woods first repairing his pitch mark close to the hole before collecting his golf ball and offering a brief wave of acknowledgement to the crowd.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The celebratory scenes were considerably different to when Woods bagged a hole-in-one at last year's PNC Championship alongside his father. On that occasion, Tiger Woods was excitedly shoving his son and grinning after the then-15-year-old holed out with a seven iron from 175 yards.

While the excitement levels were more modest this time around, the moment will still likely have meant a great deal to Woods, who is racking up quite the resume when it comes to aces.

Rather frustratingly for the TaylorMade Invitational champion, Woods ended up giving the two strokes straight back at TPC Sawgrass' very next hole. His double-bogey six was followed by a bogey five before Woods arrested his sliding momentum with a welcome birdie at the par-4 sixth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After making the turn at level par for his day, the 16-year-old suffered a run of three bogeys in four holes between the 11th and 14th. However, his tumultuous final round also featured three birdies in four holes between the 13th and 16th.

Having navigated the island-green 17th safely via a par, Woods ended up signing for a 72 which brought his maiden appearance at the Junior Players Championship to a close.

Woods' seven-over total ultimately left him just outside of the top-30 in the 78-player field, days after he recorded a superb T9th result at the Junior PGA Championship earlier this month.

One and done 🙌Guus Lafeber makes an ace on No. 8 during the final round of the #JrPLAYERS! pic.twitter.com/sXToAf66y8August 31, 2025

Remarkably, Woods was not the only player to record a hole-in-one during the final round of the Junior Players Championship, with The Netherlands' Guus Lafeber making an ace at the eighth hole shortly after.

Lafeber's hole-in-one was part of his closing 70 which was populated by four birdies and four bogeys otherwise. The young Dutch player finished his week on four-over, which left him hovering around the top-25.