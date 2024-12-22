Charlie Woods Makes Hole-In-One At PNC Championship

Playing in the final round of the PNC Championship, Charlie Woods made his first ever hole-in-one alongside his dad, Tiger, as the pair remained well in contention in Florida.

After birdieing the first and second holes, a par followed at the third, with the magic moment occurring at the 175-yard par 3 fourth, with Charlie claiming "it was a perfect cut 7-iron!

CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! 🚨HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL.📺: Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3December 22, 2024

As you can probably imagine, the moment caused an immense reaction from those surrounding the hole, none more so than his dad Tiger, who passionately hugged his son following the incredible ace!

After the moment, Tiger was heard jokingly saying that "the (drinks) round is on you bud", as the 15-time Major winner seemed to be more pleased than a shocked Charlie to make the hole-in-one and, to follow, the father-son pair almost eagled the par 5 fifth.

It's not the first time we have seen Charlie produce some magic alongside his dad. Back in their debut appearance, the then 10-year-old made his first ever eagle at the par 5 third following a stunning hooked fairway wood approach.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Tiger, the first time we saw the 48-year-old make his first ace on television came in his professional debut back at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open.

Amazingly, Woods has made three hole-in-ones throughout his PGA Tour career and all three came in the first three seasons on the circuit. Arguably, his most iconic was at the 1997 Phoenix Open, where he holed a 9-iron to send the crowds into raptures!