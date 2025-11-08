Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Makes Disastrous Octuple Bogey 12 At World Wide Technology Championship

For recreational golfers, the maddening feeling of playing solidly throughout a round except for one disastrous hole is hardly unfamiliar territory.

However, it’s not often PGA Tour players experience the kind of calamitous hole Luke List endured during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Luke List's octople bogey left him rooted in 75th on the leaderboard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time PGA Tour winner was one of 75 players to make the cut at the El Cardonal at Diamante tournament in Mexico, and he began the third round on a highly respectable seven under, 10 behind overnight leader Matti Schmid.

While that gave him work to do to force his way into serious contention, he began steadily enough, with three successive partners after teeing off at the 10th.

There were few warning signs of what was to come for List, even with successive bogeys at the 13th and 14th (his fourth and fifth of the day) to leave him two over for the round, before it all unravelled spectacularly at the par 4 15th.

There, List somehow contrived to make an octuple-bogey 12 to leave him 10 over for the round after just six holes.

Remarkably, eight of his shots came from the fairway, with just one played from the native area. However, as noted by Golf podcaster and CBS Sports' Rick Gehman on X, that also includes shots around the green.

After finally reaching the green with his 10th shot, List then completed the hole with two putts.

Suddenly, from the possibility of clambering into the upper echelons of the leaderboard as his round progressed, List found himself rock bottom of the players who made it beyond the halfway stage in 75th and on three over for the tournament.

While there’s a good chance List’s disaster at the 15th left him wishing the ground would swallow him up, to his credit, he didn’t let it damage his scorecard further in the holes that immediately followed.

The 40-year-old responded with a run of seven successive pars to steady the ship, before three further bogeys on his 14th, 16th and 18th of the round left him 13 over for the day and six over for the tournament.

While List’s capitulation at the 15th means he is now playing for pride at the event, there could be wider implications for his PGA Tour status.

Luke List's most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

List began the event 157th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, with only the top 100 after the final FedEx Cup Fall event earning a full PGA Tour card for the 2026 season, and with List even in danger of failing to achieve conditional status, which is reserved for those finishing between 101st and 125th.

The most recent of List’s PGA Tour wins, which came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, also won’t do anything for his playing privileges, with his exempt status gained from that win coming to an end after this season.

Following the World Wide Technology Championship, only two FedEx Cup Fall tournaments remain, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the RSM Classic.

List has been confirmed in the field for the first of those events, where he will hope to get back on track with a performance closer to his best of the season so far, a T8 at the ISCO Championship.

Before then, he faces the probability of a restless night not only replaying in his mind the disaster that was his octuple bogey in the third round but also the prospect of facing his new nemesis, the 15th, once again on Sunday.