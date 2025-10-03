A Penalty For NCAA Champion, TWO Holes-In-One And 104-Yard Drive Highlight Eventful Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour Fall Series returned with a bang in an eventful first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship that had just about everything.

Fans at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi saw NCAA champion and local hero Michael La Sasso given a mysterious two-shot penalty after originally shooting a six-under 66.

Niklas Norgaard and Matt Kuchar both produced holes-in-one on the fourth hole and in almost identical fashion as well.

And from the sublime to the ridiculous as Stephan Jaeger flat-out topped his ball off the 17th tee, with his drive scooting just 104 yards.

College champion gets strange penalty

Local fans were delighted to cheer on Ole Miss senior Michael La Sasso as the reigning NCAA champion was playing so close to his college home.

The 21-year-old looked to have played his way into contention with his six-under 66 putting him just a shot behind the leaders, but before he could sign his card he was notified of a two-shot penalty.

His par on the sixth hole was changed to a double bogey and that saw him slip back into 13th on the leaderboard.

It's not exactly clear what La Sasso was deemed to have done, but the penalty was assessed under Rule 8.1a which is concerning unlawfully improving you lie.

The Associated Press reported that La Sasso violated the rule, but again no clarification on the exact offence was given, and La Sasso did not speak to the media after his round.

Jaeger bombs out with huge top off the tee

Stephan Jaeger had a mixture of horror and disbelief as he produced one of the biggest tops you'll see off the tee by a pro golfer.

After winding up for a big one on the 17th tee, Jaeger thundered the ball down into the ground just inches in front of the tee peg, with slow motion replays showing the ball fizzing along the ground, low and under the radar.

His drive measured a total of 104 yards into the rough, still leaving himself with 313 yards to the hole on the par four, which he eventually bogeyed.

"Wow, I don't where to start," said Jaeger after his round. "A lot of solid, some weird s***.

He later summed up what every golfer of every standard has thought on numerous occasions, saying: "Golf's a messed up game."

Two aces at Sanderson Farms Championship

You're lucky if you get to see a hole-in-one during a professional golf tournament, but anyone who sat on the fourth hole all day was rewarded by the rare sight of two aces being made.

Niklas Norgaard was the first to conquer the 183-yard par three in just one shot, landing the ball just short and watching it roll up the green and drop into the cup.

Veteran American Matt Kuchar followed the Dane in later with an almost identical shot, again landing short and again the ball rolling into the hole.

Neither player really celebrated as wildly as you'd usually see for a hole-in-one, with Norgaard still only going round in a level-par 72 despite the ace.

Kuchar carded a four-under 68 after his sixth career hole-in-one, that capped an eventful day in Mississippi.