Charley Hull Withdraws From PIF London Championship After Freak Injury
Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the PIF London Championship at Centurion Club due to an ankle injury
Charley Hull has withdrawn from the PIF London Championship at Centurion Club due to an ankle injury.
The World No.10 says she is "devastated" not to be teeing it up at the Ladies European Tour event, having been told not to play following an MRI scan on her ankle revealed ligament damage.
Hull finished second at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl and was looking forward to playing in front of more home fans again.
But she suffered a freak ankle injury just ahead of the London Championship having taken a tumble in the car park at Centurion Club.
Hull had hoped to play but the results of the scan have revealed ligament damage serious enough for her to pull out of the event.
The 29-year-old, though, will still be on site at Centurion supporting the event over the weekend, and mingling with her fans as one of the most popular players in the women's game.
“I’m devastated not to be competing in front of a home crowd again this week, however I’m really looking forward to supporting the event and spending time with fans this week,” said Hull.
She added on social media that the injury was "nothing major, but the docs say I've got to rest or I'll make it worse".
"Absolutely gutted not to be playing at home, especially at an event like this. It means so much to me, and I'm really sorry to the fans coming out.
"Hopefully I'll still get to meet some of you over the weekend."
Another injury blow for Hull
The ankle injury is the latest setback for Hull after a difficult spell of late - which involved those worrying scenes of her being carried off the course at the Evian Championship.
Hull collapsed twice at the Evian as she struggled with a virus, and trying to recover from that put a big dent in her season right in the middle of an important stretch in the Majors.
Ahead of the AIG Women's Open, the English star detailed how she had "lost 4kg and 8mph of swing speed" after the recovery from the virus and also a back injury had prevented her from doing her usual gym routine.
She still managed a fourth runner-up finish in a Major at Royal Portcawl, but her maiden victory still eludes her.
Hull had hoped a return to Centurion could conjure up a much-needed victory - after finishing third there in 2021, fourth in 2022 and second in 2023.
