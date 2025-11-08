Two Tour Pros Disqualified For Different Reasons At Separate Tournaments

Professional golfers being disqualified from tournaments is a rarity in this day and age, but this week was slightly different.

Changwoo Lee, who was competing at the Moutai Singapore Open on the Asian Tour, found himself disqualified on Thursday, while Muni He, who was competing at the Aramco China Championship on the Ladies European Tour was also disqualified on Friday.

He during her first round of the Aramco China Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

You may wonder what the reasons were for the disqualification? Well, Lee arrived late to his tee time in Singapore, while He signed an incorrect scorecard, leaving both to be disqualified from their respective tournaments.

In fact, for Lee, the South Korean star didn't even hit a competitive shot in the International Series event, as the former Asia-Pacific Amateur winner was late for his tee time.

There is a five-minute period after the official tee time where a player will be handed a two-shot penalty but, because Lee arrived after that five minute period, he was consequently disqualified.

The tee time had been 1.20pm from the 10th tee, with Lee playing alongside Maximilian Rottluff and Sean Ramos.

Lee in action during the International Series Philippines (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of He, the Chinese star was teeing it up in her home country and the final PIF Global Series event of the season.

Carding a four-under 69 first round, He then produced a level-par 73 on Friday, but was then disqualified after the 26-year-old signed an incorrect scorecard.

Releasing a statement to her Instagram story following the disqualification, He wrote: "Hi everyone, just a quick update, I won’t be playing tomorrow here in Shenzhen due to signing the wrong scorecard.

"This is the first time this has happened in my 20 years of playing competitive golf. I’m extremely disappointed that this happened here in China, in front of my home crowd. However, as a golfer, I wished to take accountability for the situation.

"I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received this entire week, and thank you to all the fans that came out and watched."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: @lilymhe)

Going into the final round of the Moutai Singapore Open, Jeunghun Wang, James Piot and Soomin Lee lead at 15-under, as 18 players sit within four shots of the leaders at The Singapore Island Country Club.

At Mission Hills China, home favorite Ruixin Liu claimed the individual victory by three shots after rounds of 70, 65 and 68.

The team event was won by Mimi Rhodes' side, as Rhodes, Kristyna Napoleaova, Trichat Cheenglab and Kultida Pramphun fired a 39-under total to win by four strokes.