Two Tour Pros Disqualified For Different Reasons At Separate Tournaments
Both Changwoo Lee and Muni He found themselves disqualified for different reasons at their respective events on the Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour
Professional golfers being disqualified from tournaments is a rarity in this day and age, but this week was slightly different.
Changwoo Lee, who was competing at the Moutai Singapore Open on the Asian Tour, found himself disqualified on Thursday, while Muni He, who was competing at the Aramco China Championship on the Ladies European Tour was also disqualified on Friday.
You may wonder what the reasons were for the disqualification? Well, Lee arrived late to his tee time in Singapore, while He signed an incorrect scorecard, leaving both to be disqualified from their respective tournaments.
In fact, for Lee, the South Korean star didn't even hit a competitive shot in the International Series event, as the former Asia-Pacific Amateur winner was late for his tee time.
There is a five-minute period after the official tee time where a player will be handed a two-shot penalty but, because Lee arrived after that five minute period, he was consequently disqualified.
The tee time had been 1.20pm from the 10th tee, with Lee playing alongside Maximilian Rottluff and Sean Ramos.
In terms of He, the Chinese star was teeing it up in her home country and the final PIF Global Series event of the season.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Carding a four-under 69 first round, He then produced a level-par 73 on Friday, but was then disqualified after the 26-year-old signed an incorrect scorecard.
Releasing a statement to her Instagram story following the disqualification, He wrote: "Hi everyone, just a quick update, I won’t be playing tomorrow here in Shenzhen due to signing the wrong scorecard.
"This is the first time this has happened in my 20 years of playing competitive golf. I’m extremely disappointed that this happened here in China, in front of my home crowd. However, as a golfer, I wished to take accountability for the situation.
"I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received this entire week, and thank you to all the fans that came out and watched."
Going into the final round of the Moutai Singapore Open, Jeunghun Wang, James Piot and Soomin Lee lead at 15-under, as 18 players sit within four shots of the leaders at The Singapore Island Country Club.
At Mission Hills China, home favorite Ruixin Liu claimed the individual victory by three shots after rounds of 70, 65 and 68.
The team event was won by Mimi Rhodes' side, as Rhodes, Kristyna Napoleaova, Trichat Cheenglab and Kultida Pramphun fired a 39-under total to win by four strokes.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.