'I Fell Over A Curb In The Car Park And Was Lying On The Floor Shouting For My Boyfriend To Come Get Me' - Charley Hull Reveals Injury Scare Ahead Of London Event

Charley Hull has revealed she thought she had broken her ankle after slipping in a parking lot in the build-up to the PIF London Championship - the latest incident in a run of bad luck with health and injury concerns.

The English player is preparing for the tournament, which takes place at the Centurion Club, days after placing runner-up in a Major for the fourth time at the AIG Women’s Open.

Hull began the weekend of that event 11 shots adrift of eventual winner Miyu Yamashita before missing out by just two.

That comeback was even more remarkable given her health and injury setbacks in the weeks beforehand, which included withdrawing during the Amundi Evian Championship and hurting her back.

Ahead of this week’s tournament, she spoke to reporters, where she began by putting her performance into context, saying: “When I was ill at Evian, I fainted three times, lost my balance, and then pulled my back out the week before.

"All these things felt like the world was against me, which was really frustrating because I had been looking forward to the British Open all year.

"On Wednesday night, I said to someone that I didn’t think I would make the cut and couldn’t picture it in my head.

"The next day we warmed up with a much shorter routine than usual, just an hour and a half before tee time instead of my usual longer warmup. So I just worked hard to get my feel back, and by Sunday, I didn’t feel like I struck a bad shot.”

Hull finished runner-up in a Major for the fourth time at the AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull then revealed the details of her latest injury scare, which has put plans for a return to her usual fitness routine on hold.

She added: “Yes, I’ve been off for six weeks now. It’s been annoying. I was about to get back into it this week, then I rolled my ankle yesterday in the car park.

"I have an MRI coming up soon, but I probably won’t be able to train for another three weeks. There’s always something.”

Despite that, she is ready to go again this week, but admitted that she initially thought the tumble had caused serious damage.

“Yes, I feel 100%,” she said. “I was buzzing yesterday coming out of physio after getting my back tape on. I booked a four or five-hour practice session with my coach last Wednesday, which is nice and quiet and I love practicing. I was really excited all week.

“Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practicing. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.

“The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car. I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting.”

Thankfully, she quickly realised it wasn’t as bad as she’d feared, explaining: “I started moving my ankle and it’s nowhere near as bad as I thought. I will get an MRI today."

Hull then described a lighter moment involving a fellow pro while she was on the floor. She said: “Thomas Bjorn was watching me on the floor and said every time he sees me, I’m lying down somewhere.

“I don’t do it on purpose; I’m naturally clumsy. My sister is the clumsiest person I know, and I used to make fun of her for it. I fell over in the middle of the road about two years ago. It runs in my dad’s genes.”

Hull had to withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull doesn’t think her latest scare will affect her at the PIF London Championship. On the upcoming scan to assess her ankle, she said: “I will be teeing up tomorrow. I just want to make sure everything is 100%. My luck has been a bit annoying lately - one thing after another.

“But hitting balls shouldn’t be an issue. The physios are more worried about me for the rest of the season. I have some good events coming up. It’s good the injury happened now and not before this week.”