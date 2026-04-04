Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round Three
Check out the full round three tee times for the Valero Texas Open, where Robert MacIntyre leads Ludvig Aberg by four strokes
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The cut has been made and the action continues at the Valero Texas Open on Saturday.
Robert MacIntyre leads the way pretty comfortably going into the third round, with a four stroke lead over fellow European Ludvig Aberg.
However, as we've seen plenty of times already on the PGA Tour this season, leading at this stage of an event does not guarantee success.
This is a crucial tournament for those involved, with a cool $9.8 million purse on offer and a final chance to prepare for The Masters.
Featured groups today include Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, and Kristoffer Reitan as the marquee, while Hideki Matsuyama and JJ Spaun lead their respective trios.
Unpredictable weather has forced some changes to the timings today, with threesomes off split tees and an earlier start. With that in mind, here's a look at the tee times for the field on Moving Day.
Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round Three
All times EDT
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- 9:10am 1st: Matt Wallace, Chad Ramey, AJ Ewart
- 9:10am 10th: Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Marco Penge
- 9:21am 1st: Davis Thompson, Adam Svensson, Hank Lebioda
- 9:21am 10th: Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Christo Lamprecht
- 9:32am 1st: Hideki Matsuyama, Sami Valimaki, Alex Noren
- 9:32am 10th: Takumi Kanaya, Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:43am 1st: Billy Horschel, Gordon Sargent, Kevin Streelman
- 9:43am 10th: Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger, Beau Hossler
- 9:54am 1st: Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole, Kevin Yu
- 9:54am 10th: Danny Walker, Jeffrey Kang, Mac Meissner
- 10:05am 1st: Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith, Austin Eckroat
- 10:05am 10th: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Austin Smotherman, Will Zalatoris
- 10:16am 1st: Chris Kirk, JJ Spaun, Chandler Phillips
- 10:16am 10th: SH Kim, Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley
- 10:27am 1st: Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Kristoffer Reitan
- 10:27am 10th: David Ford, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Luke Clanton
- 10:38am 1st: John Parry, Sam Ryder, Ryo Hisatsune
- 10:38am 10th: Jordan Spieth, Nick Taylor, Matt McCarty
- 10:49am 1st: Alex Smalley, Andrew Putnam, Steven Fisk
- 10:49am 10th: Mark Hubbard, Paul Waring, Bronson Burgoon
- 11:00am 1st: Bud Cauley, Tony Finau, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 11:00am 10th: JT Poston, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11:11am 1st: Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Kevin Roy
- 11:11am 10th: Rico Hoey, Peter Malnati
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
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