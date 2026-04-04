The cut has been made and the action continues at the Valero Texas Open on Saturday.

Robert MacIntyre leads the way pretty comfortably going into the third round, with a four stroke lead over fellow European Ludvig Aberg.

However, as we've seen plenty of times already on the PGA Tour this season, leading at this stage of an event does not guarantee success.

This is a crucial tournament for those involved, with a cool $9.8 million purse on offer and a final chance to prepare for The Masters.

Featured groups today include Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, and Kristoffer Reitan as the marquee, while Hideki Matsuyama and JJ Spaun lead their respective trios.

Unpredictable weather has forced some changes to the timings today, with threesomes off split tees and an earlier start. With that in mind, here's a look at the tee times for the field on Moving Day.

Valero Texas Open Tee Times: Round Three

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All times EDT

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