Brooke Henderson To Temporarily Split With Long-Time Caddie

Brooke Henderson will spend the majority of the 2026 season with a new caddie.

Since 2015, Henderson’s full-time caddie has been older sister Brittany. However, per Sportsnet’s Adam Stanley, that working relationship will be paused for most of 2026 as Brittany and her husband, Zach Sepanik, are expecting their first baby in June.

Before stepping away from her role, the siblings will work together for one more event, the season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, while there is a chance she will be back towards the end of the season.

Brittany told Sportsnet: “I’m keeping that in the back of my mind as a hopeful possibility. There are a lot of variables, of course, so I couldn’t make any promises right now. I hope to get back to it eventually, I’m just not sure when that will be.”

Brooke added: “Britt and I have worked so well together for the past 10 seasons - and she is my best friend. We travel together all the time, so this is going to be a big change but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In Brittany’s absence, Brooke will turn to veteran caddie John Killeen, who has previously worked on the LPGA Tour with players including Betsy King, Meg Mallon, Juli Inkster, Patty Sheehan and Lizette Salas.

John Killeen will caddie for Brooke Henderson in Brittany's absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with that experience, Killeen has some big shoes to fill. Brittany began caddying for Brooke in 2015, the year she claimed the first of her 14 LPGA Tour wins. Those successes included two Major titles, the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship.

The pair’s most recent title came in 2025 at the CPKC Women’s Open, where Brooke beat Minjee Lee by one.

Britanny caddied for Brooke in her most recent win, the 2025 CPKC Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

She will be hoping the pair’s final tournament together before the temporary split leads to another victory, with Brooke looking for her second title in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, having won it in 2023 when she beat Maja Stark and Charley Hull by four.