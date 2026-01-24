Brooke Henderson To Temporarily Split With Long-Time Caddie
The Canadian will turn to John Killeen as her regular caddie while sister Brittany takes time away from the game for her pregnancy
Brooke Henderson will spend the majority of the 2026 season with a new caddie.
Since 2015, Henderson’s full-time caddie has been older sister Brittany. However, per Sportsnet’s Adam Stanley, that working relationship will be paused for most of 2026 as Brittany and her husband, Zach Sepanik, are expecting their first baby in June.
Before stepping away from her role, the siblings will work together for one more event, the season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, while there is a chance she will be back towards the end of the season.
Brittany told Sportsnet: “I’m keeping that in the back of my mind as a hopeful possibility. There are a lot of variables, of course, so I couldn’t make any promises right now. I hope to get back to it eventually, I’m just not sure when that will be.”
Brooke added: “Britt and I have worked so well together for the past 10 seasons - and she is my best friend. We travel together all the time, so this is going to be a big change but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
In Brittany’s absence, Brooke will turn to veteran caddie John Killeen, who has previously worked on the LPGA Tour with players including Betsy King, Meg Mallon, Juli Inkster, Patty Sheehan and Lizette Salas.
Even with that experience, Killeen has some big shoes to fill. Brittany began caddying for Brooke in 2015, the year she claimed the first of her 14 LPGA Tour wins. Those successes included two Major titles, the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship.
The pair’s most recent title came in 2025 at the CPKC Women’s Open, where Brooke beat Minjee Lee by one.
She will be hoping the pair’s final tournament together before the temporary split leads to another victory, with Brooke looking for her second title in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, having won it in 2023 when she beat Maja Stark and Charley Hull by four.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
