BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Rory McIlroy headlines as some of the world's best players head to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event

Rory McIlroy takes a tee shot at the Irish Open
Rory McIlroy will be hoping to bounce back from finishing runner-up at the Irish Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The flagship event of the DP World Tour season comes from Wentworth in England with the BMW PGA Championship.

The tournament is also the third of five Rolex Series events this season following the Dubai Desert Classic and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Like those two occasions, there is a purse of $9m this week, as well as 8,000 Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as the competition to reach the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs continues.

While only the top 70 in the standings will achieve that ambition, anywhere in the top 110 will be enough to earn players a DP World Tour card for next season, meaning there is plenty to play for aside from the significant financial reward on offer this week.

In 2023, Ryan Fox won the title, beating Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by one shot to bank $1.53m in prize money, and this year’s winner will earn the same sum, with the runner-up in line for a $990,000 payout.

Below is the prize-money payout for the BMW PGA Championship. 

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$990,000
3rd$567,000
4th$450,000
5th$381,600
6th$315,000
7th$270,000
8th$225,000
9th$201,600
10th$180,000
11th$165,600
12th$154,800
13th$144,900
14th$137,700
15th$132,300
16th$126,900
17th$121,500
18th$116,100
19th$111,600
20th$108,000
21st$104,400
22nd$101,700
23rd$99,000
24th$96,300
25th$93,600
26th$90,900
27th$88,200
28th$85,500
29th$82,800
30th$80,100
31st$77,400
32nd$74,700
33rd$72,000
34th$69,300
35th$66,600
36th$63,900
37th$62,100
38th$60,300
39th$58,500
40th$56,700
41st$54,900
42nd$53,100
43rd$51,300
44th$49,500
45th$47,700
46th$45,900
47th$44,100
48th$42,300
49th$40,500
50th$38,700
51st$36,900
52nd$35,100
53rd$33,300
54th$31,500
55th$30,600
56th$29,700
57th$28,800
58th$27,900
59th$27,000
60th$26,100
61st$25,200
62nd$24,300
63rd$23,400
64th$22,500
65th$21,600
66th$20,700
67th$19,800
68th$18,900
69th$18,000
70th$17,100

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW PGA Championship?

Shane Lowry takes a shot at the Amgen Irish Open

Shane Lowry, who won the event in 2022, is one of the biggest names in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no shortage of world-class talent in the field, none more so than Rory McIlroy, who will be looking to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard at the Irish Open behind him with a win here this week. Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Nicolai.

Last year’s winner was Ryan Fox, and he defends his title this week, while other previous winners in the field include 2022 champion Shane Lowry, 2021 victor Billy Horschel and Danny Willett, who won the event five years ago. McIlroy is also a former champion having won it in 2014.

Ryan Fox with the BMW PGA Championship trophy

Ryan Fox won the title in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are also playing, along with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.

Seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood plays too, while Robert MacIntyre, who won the previous Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, is also in the field along with former World No.7 Will Zalatoris.

How Much Does The Winner Of The BMW PGA Championship Get?

The prize-money payout for the 2024 tournament is identical to the sum offered a year ago - $9m. Of that, the winner will receive $1.53m while the runner-up is in line for a payday of $990,000.

Where Is The BMW PGA Championship Played?

The BMW PGA Championship is played at Wentworth in Surrey, England, its permanent home since 1984. Wentworth, which sold to a Chinese investment company in 2014, is known for its lush parkland setting, with its West Course, where the tournament is played, featuring a huge variety of trees including pine, birch and oak lining its fairways.

Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸