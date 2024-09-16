BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The flagship event of the DP World Tour season comes from Wentworth in England with the BMW PGA Championship.

The tournament is also the third of five Rolex Series events this season following the Dubai Desert Classic and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Like those two occasions, there is a purse of $9m this week, as well as 8,000 Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as the competition to reach the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs continues.

While only the top 70 in the standings will achieve that ambition, anywhere in the top 110 will be enough to earn players a DP World Tour card for next season, meaning there is plenty to play for aside from the significant financial reward on offer this week.

In 2023, Ryan Fox won the title, beating Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by one shot to bank $1.53m in prize money, and this year’s winner will earn the same sum, with the runner-up in line for a $990,000 payout.

Below is the prize-money payout for the BMW PGA Championship.

BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW PGA Championship?

Shane Lowry, who won the event in 2022, is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no shortage of world-class talent in the field, none more so than Rory McIlroy, who will be looking to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard at the Irish Open behind him with a win here this week. Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Nicolai.

Last year’s winner was Ryan Fox, and he defends his title this week, while other previous winners in the field include 2022 champion Shane Lowry, 2021 victor Billy Horschel and Danny Willett, who won the event five years ago. McIlroy is also a former champion having won it in 2014.

Ryan Fox won the title in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are also playing, along with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.

Seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood plays too, while Robert MacIntyre, who won the previous Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, is also in the field along with former World No.7 Will Zalatoris.

