BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as some of the world's best players head to Wentworth for the DP World Tour's flagship event
The flagship event of the DP World Tour season comes from Wentworth in England with the BMW PGA Championship.
The tournament is also the third of five Rolex Series events this season following the Dubai Desert Classic and the Genesis Scottish Open.
Like those two occasions, there is a purse of $9m this week, as well as 8,000 Race to Dubai ranking points on offer as the competition to reach the two season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs continues.
While only the top 70 in the standings will achieve that ambition, anywhere in the top 110 will be enough to earn players a DP World Tour card for next season, meaning there is plenty to play for aside from the significant financial reward on offer this week.
In 2023, Ryan Fox won the title, beating Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai by one shot to bank $1.53m in prize money, and this year’s winner will earn the same sum, with the runner-up in line for a $990,000 payout.
Below is the prize-money payout for the BMW PGA Championship.
BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$990,000
|3rd
|$567,000
|4th
|$450,000
|5th
|$381,600
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$201,600
|10th
|$180,000
|11th
|$165,600
|12th
|$154,800
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$137,700
|15th
|$132,300
|16th
|$126,900
|17th
|$121,500
|18th
|$116,100
|19th
|$111,600
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$104,400
|22nd
|$101,700
|23rd
|$99,000
|24th
|$96,300
|25th
|$93,600
|26th
|$90,900
|27th
|$88,200
|28th
|$85,500
|29th
|$82,800
|30th
|$80,100
|31st
|$77,400
|32nd
|$74,700
|33rd
|$72,000
|34th
|$69,300
|35th
|$66,600
|36th
|$63,900
|37th
|$62,100
|38th
|$60,300
|39th
|$58,500
|40th
|$56,700
|41st
|$54,900
|42nd
|$53,100
|43rd
|$51,300
|44th
|$49,500
|45th
|$47,700
|46th
|$45,900
|47th
|$44,100
|48th
|$42,300
|49th
|$40,500
|50th
|$38,700
|51st
|$36,900
|52nd
|$35,100
|53rd
|$33,300
|54th
|$31,500
|55th
|$30,600
|56th
|$29,700
|57th
|$28,800
|58th
|$27,900
|59th
|$27,000
|60th
|$26,100
|61st
|$25,200
|62nd
|$24,300
|63rd
|$23,400
|64th
|$22,500
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$20,700
|67th
|$19,800
|68th
|$18,900
|69th
|$18,000
|70th
|$17,100
Who Are The Star Names In The BMW PGA Championship?
There is no shortage of world-class talent in the field, none more so than Rory McIlroy, who will be looking to put the disappointment of finishing runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard at the Irish Open behind him with a win here this week. Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Nicolai.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Last year’s winner was Ryan Fox, and he defends his title this week, while other previous winners in the field include 2022 champion Shane Lowry, 2021 victor Billy Horschel and Danny Willett, who won the event five years ago. McIlroy is also a former champion having won it in 2014.
US Open champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose are also playing, along with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.
Seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood plays too, while Robert MacIntyre, who won the previous Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open, is also in the field along with former World No.7 Will Zalatoris.
How Much Does The Winner Of The BMW PGA Championship Get?
The prize-money payout for the 2024 tournament is identical to the sum offered a year ago - $9m. Of that, the winner will receive $1.53m while the runner-up is in line for a payday of $990,000.
Where Is The BMW PGA Championship Played?
The BMW PGA Championship is played at Wentworth in Surrey, England, its permanent home since 1984. Wentworth, which sold to a Chinese investment company in 2014, is known for its lush parkland setting, with its West Course, where the tournament is played, featuring a huge variety of trees including pine, birch and oak lining its fairways.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times 2024
Find out which pros are due to play at Wentworth on Wednesday and which celebrities they have been paired with
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is A Roll Up In Golf?
A roll up in golf is a specific type of competition that doesn't require you to register in advance
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirms Fresh PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Talks Taking Place
He admits that the timing is "peculiar" but Rory McIlroy confirmed that the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF are currently holding new talks - although he's not involved
By Paul Higham Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees off alongside Tom McKibbin and Vincent Norrman in rounds one and two at Royal County Down
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Irish Open Win 'Would Be Up There With One Of The Biggest' For Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is desperate to erase the bad memories of The Open at Royal Portrush by winning the Irish Open at Royal County Down
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024
There is a huge prize money payout at the final regular tournament of the season, but there’s even more at stake than usual at Bolingbrook Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Procore Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season begins with the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort – here's what is at stake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as players compete for the largest purse of a non-Rolex Series event this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted At US Open Tennis Semi-Final In New York
The four-time Major winner was spotted watching the men's semi-final between Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
By Mike Hall Published