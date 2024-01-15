Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai hosts the second DP World Tour event in succession. However, unlike last week’s inaugural Dubai Invitational, this week’s event, being held at Emirates Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious and established on the circuit.

Indeed, it marks the first of five Rolex Series tournaments in 2024, and, not surprisingly given that status, it has both a strong field and impressive prize money.

Last year, Rory McIlroy held off Patrick Reed to claim the first prize of $1.53m from its $9m purse and there’s an identical sum on offer this year as the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase continues.

The figure is by far the largest prize fund available on the DP World Tour so far this season, with last week’s tournament, which offered $2.5m, the nearest contender.

Meanwhile, it will only be matched by the three Rolex Series events that follow, and will not be bettered until the season-closing DP World Tour Championship, which is anticipated to have a $10m purse.

For the first time this season, the purse also surpasses that on offer at the PGA Tour event taking place at the same time, with $8.4m available at The American Express in California.

As well as the eye-catching purse, there are also 8,000 Race To Dubai points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Who Are The Star Names At The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Brian Harman makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the world’s best players are in the field, with the standout name being four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The 34-year-old will be looking to go one better than his finish of runner-up at last week’s tournament.

The player who got the better of him was Tommy Fleetwood, and he also participates. However, McIlroy is the defending champion and is looking for his fourth win at the tournament, meaning he is the player to beat.

Other high-profile players participating include Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his debut at the event, along with another playing making his maiden appearance, Cameron Young. McIlroy and Fleetwood’s European Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Rasmus.

Another member of the victorious team, Tyrrell Hatton, also competes along with its captain Luke Donald and a player who was unfortunate to miss out on a place at Marco Simone, Adrian Meronk.

Another intriguing name in the field is Bernd Wiesberger, who is making his first start after returning to the DP World Tour after two seasons with LIV Golf.

