Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series tournament of 2024
The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai hosts the second DP World Tour event in succession. However, unlike last week’s inaugural Dubai Invitational, this week’s event, being held at Emirates Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious and established on the circuit.
Indeed, it marks the first of five Rolex Series tournaments in 2024, and, not surprisingly given that status, it has both a strong field and impressive prize money.
Last year, Rory McIlroy held off Patrick Reed to claim the first prize of $1.53m from its $9m purse and there’s an identical sum on offer this year as the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase continues.
The figure is by far the largest prize fund available on the DP World Tour so far this season, with last week’s tournament, which offered $2.5m, the nearest contender.
Meanwhile, it will only be matched by the three Rolex Series events that follow, and will not be bettered until the season-closing DP World Tour Championship, which is anticipated to have a $10m purse.
For the first time this season, the purse also surpasses that on offer at the PGA Tour event taking place at the same time, with $8.4m available at The American Express in California.
As well as the eye-catching purse, there are also 8,000 Race To Dubai points available.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$990,000
|3rd
|$567,000
|4th
|$450,000
|5th
|$381,600
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$201,600
|10th
|$180,000
|11th
|$165,600
|12th
|$154,800
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$137,700
|15th
|$132,300
|16th
|$126,900
|17th
|$121,500
|18th
|$116,100
|19th
|$111,600
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$104,400
|22nd
|$101,700
|23rd
|$99,000
|24th
|$96,300
|25th
|$93,600
|26th
|$90,900
|27th
|$88,200
|28th
|$85,500
|29th
|$82,800
|30th
|$80,100
|31st
|$77,400
|32nd
|$74,700
|33rd
|$72,000
|34th
|$69,300
|35th
|$66,600
|36th
|$63,900
|37th
|$62,100
|38th
|$60,300
|39th
|$58,500
|40th
|$56,700
|41st
|$54,900
|42nd
|$53,100
|43rd
|$51,300
|44th
|$49,500
|45th
|$47,700
|46th
|$45,900
|47th
|$44,100
|48th
|$42,300
|49th
|$40,500
|50th
|$38,700
|51st
|$36,900
|52nd
|$35,100
|53rd
|$33,300
|54th
|$31,500
|55th
|$30,600
|56th
|$29,700
|57th
|$28,800
|58th
|$27,900
|59th
|$27,000
|60th
|$26,100
|61st
|$25,200
|62nd
|$24,300
|63rd
|$23,400
|64th
|$22,500
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$20,700
|67th
|$19,800
|68th
|$18,900
|69th
|$18,000
|70th
|$17,100
Who Are The Star Names At The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?
Some of the world’s best players are in the field, with the standout name being four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The 34-year-old will be looking to go one better than his finish of runner-up at last week’s tournament.
The player who got the better of him was Tommy Fleetwood, and he also participates. However, McIlroy is the defending champion and is looking for his fourth win at the tournament, meaning he is the player to beat.
Other high-profile players participating include Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his debut at the event, along with another playing making his maiden appearance, Cameron Young. McIlroy and Fleetwood’s European Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Rasmus.
Another member of the victorious team, Tyrrell Hatton, also competes along with its captain Luke Donald and a player who was unfortunate to miss out on a place at Marco Simone, Adrian Meronk.
Another intriguing name in the field is Bernd Wiesberger, who is making his first start after returning to the DP World Tour after two seasons with LIV Golf.
What Is The Prize Money For The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?
Players are competing for a purse of $9m at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 tournament. Of that, the winner will earn $1.53m with the runner-up banking $990,000.
Who Is Playing In The Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024?
The Hero Dubai Desert classic is one of the highest-profile tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule, so its no surprise there is a strong field. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is the headliner, while there is also an appearance from the man who beat him at the Dubai Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood. Other big names in the field include Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
