Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Rory McIlroy defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series tournament of 2024

Rory McIlroy with the trophy after winning the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy defends his title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The United Arab Emirates city of Dubai hosts the second DP World Tour event in succession. However, unlike last week’s inaugural Dubai Invitational, this week’s event, being held at Emirates Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious and established on the circuit.

Indeed, it marks the first of five Rolex Series tournaments in 2024, and, not surprisingly given that status, it has both a strong field and impressive prize money.

Last year, Rory McIlroy held off Patrick Reed to claim the first prize of $1.53m from its $9m purse and there’s an identical sum on offer this year as the International Swing section of the season’s Global Swing phase continues.

The figure is by far the largest prize fund available on the DP World Tour so far this season, with last week’s tournament, which offered $2.5m, the nearest contender.
Meanwhile, it will only be matched by the three Rolex Series events that follow, and will not be bettered until the season-closing DP World Tour Championship, which is anticipated to have a $10m purse.

For the first time this season, the purse also surpasses that on offer at the PGA Tour event taking place at the same time, with $8.4m available at The American Express in California.

As well as the eye-catching purse, there are also 8,000 Race To Dubai points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$990,000
3rd$567,000
4th$450,000
5th$381,600
6th$315,000
7th$270,000
8th$225,000
9th$201,600
10th$180,000
11th$165,600
12th$154,800
13th$144,900
14th$137,700
15th$132,300
16th$126,900
17th$121,500
18th$116,100
19th$111,600
20th$108,000
21st$104,400
22nd$101,700
23rd$99,000
24th$96,300
25th$93,600
26th$90,900
27th$88,200
28th$85,500
29th$82,800
30th$80,100
31st$77,400
32nd$74,700
33rd$72,000
34th$69,300
35th$66,600
36th$63,900
37th$62,100
38th$60,300
39th$58,500
40th$56,700
41st$54,900
42nd$53,100
43rd$51,300
44th$49,500
45th$47,700
46th$45,900
47th$44,100
48th$42,300
49th$40,500
50th$38,700
51st$36,900
52nd$35,100
53rd$33,300
54th$31,500
55th$30,600
56th$29,700
57th$28,800
58th$27,900
59th$27,000
60th$26,100
61st$25,200
62nd$24,300
63rd$23,400
64th$22,500
65th$21,600
66th$20,700
67th$19,800
68th$18,900
69th$18,000
70th$17,100

Who Are The Star Names At The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Brian Harman at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brian Harman makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the world’s best players are in the field, with the standout name being four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The 34-year-old will be looking to go one better than his finish of runner-up at last week’s tournament.

The player who got the better of him was Tommy Fleetwood, and he also participates. However, McIlroy is the defending champion and is looking for his fourth win at the tournament, meaning he is the player to beat.

Other high-profile players participating include Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his debut at the event, along with another playing making his maiden appearance, Cameron Young. McIlroy and Fleetwood’s European Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard also plays along with his brother Rasmus.

Another member of the victorious team, Tyrrell Hatton, also competes along with its captain Luke Donald and a player who was unfortunate to miss out on a place at Marco Simone, Adrian Meronk.

Another intriguing name in the field is Bernd Wiesberger, who is making his first start after returning to the DP World Tour after two seasons with LIV Golf.

What Is The Prize Money For The Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Players are competing for a purse of $9m at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year. That’s an identical sum to the 2023 tournament. Of that, the winner will earn $1.53m with the runner-up banking $990,000.

Who Is Playing In The Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024?

The Hero Dubai Desert classic is one of the highest-profile tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule, so its no surprise there is a strong field. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is the headliner, while there is also an appearance from the man who beat him at the Dubai Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood. Other big names in the field include Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

