Augusta National To Introduce New Menu Item For 2026 Masters
The Masters Candy Bar will be available to patrons at Augusta National concessions stands in 2026, along with iconic classics
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Whenever The Masters rolls around, its iconic food is invariably one of the talking points. That applies to both fine dining and more humble offerings available at the Augusta National Major.
At the more opulent end of the scale, there’s the Masters Champions Dinner, where winners of the big event gather for a lavish meal chosen by the most recent man to slip on the Green Jacket.
In 2026, it will be hosted by Rory McIlroy, with delicacies including yellowfin tuna carpaccio and Wagyu filet mignon on the menu.Article continues below
For patrons, much of the attention will be on what’s on offer at Augusta National’s concessions stands, and this year, there’s a new item sure to pique the interest of sweet-toothed attendees.
As pointed out by X account TeeTimesPub, the menu will include a brand-new item, the Masters Candy Bar!
⛳️ 🍫 #NEW: While last year’s addition to #TheMasters menu was met with mixed feedback (tomato pie), 2026’s will surely be a hit. ANGC has partnered with Bitzel’s, an artisan chocolate factory near Atlanta to produce the official “Masters Candy Bar” which debuts this year! pic.twitter.com/KeKjupxgRSMarch 18, 2026
The product is described as “a dark-milk chocolate blend with caramel, rice crisps and hazelnut crunch,” while the account reports that it is the result of a partnership between Augusta National Golf Club and local artisan chocolate factory Bitzel.
A PDF outlining concessions food allergens on the official Masters website confirms the candy bar’s debut in 2026, which comes a year after another new arrival, the savory tomato pie.
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Sitting alongside the candy bar are alternative sweet treats, including various cookies, the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and Masters trail mix.
Other tried-and-trusted menu items include two snacks as synonymous with The Masters as the Green Jacket, the egg salad sandwich and the pimento cheese sandwich.
While concession prices for the 2026 tournament have yet to be confirmed, if previous years are anything to go by, patrons can also expect excellent value. For example, in 2025, no item was priced above $6, while the aforementioned sandwiches were just $1.50 each.
Of course, the Masters Candy Bar has a long way to go to attain the iconic status of those options, but it will be the only candy bar among the 30-plus items on the menu.
That, combined with the expected value for money, means it’s likely to be an instant hit once the concessions stands open for business on Monday April 6th, for the first of the practice rounds.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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