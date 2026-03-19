Augusta National To Introduce New Menu Item For 2026 Masters

Whenever The Masters rolls around, its iconic food is invariably one of the talking points. That applies to both fine dining and more humble offerings available at the Augusta National Major.

At the more opulent end of the scale, there’s the Masters Champions Dinner, where winners of the big event gather for a lavish meal chosen by the most recent man to slip on the Green Jacket.

In 2026, it will be hosted by Rory McIlroy, with delicacies including yellowfin tuna carpaccio and Wagyu filet mignon on the menu.

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For patrons, much of the attention will be on what’s on offer at Augusta National’s concessions stands, and this year, there’s a new item sure to pique the interest of sweet-toothed attendees.

As pointed out by X account TeeTimesPub, the menu will include a brand-new item, the Masters Candy Bar!

⛳️ 🍫 #NEW: While last year’s addition to #TheMasters menu was met with mixed feedback (tomato pie), 2026’s will surely be a hit. ANGC has partnered with Bitzel’s, an artisan chocolate factory near Atlanta to produce the official “Masters Candy Bar” which debuts this year! pic.twitter.com/KeKjupxgRSMarch 18, 2026

The product is described as “a dark-milk chocolate blend with caramel, rice crisps and hazelnut crunch,” while the account reports that it is the result of a partnership between Augusta National Golf Club and local artisan chocolate factory Bitzel.

A PDF outlining concessions food allergens on the official Masters website confirms the candy bar’s debut in 2026, which comes a year after another new arrival, the savory tomato pie.

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The savory tomato pie made its debut a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting alongside the candy bar are alternative sweet treats, including various cookies, the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and Masters trail mix.

Other tried-and-trusted menu items include two snacks as synonymous with The Masters as the Green Jacket, the egg salad sandwich and the pimento cheese sandwich.

While concession prices for the 2026 tournament have yet to be confirmed, if previous years are anything to go by, patrons can also expect excellent value. For example, in 2025, no item was priced above $6, while the aforementioned sandwiches were just $1.50 each.

Of course, the Masters Candy Bar has a long way to go to attain the iconic status of those options, but it will be the only candy bar among the 30-plus items on the menu.

That, combined with the expected value for money, means it’s likely to be an instant hit once the concessions stands open for business on Monday April 6th, for the first of the practice rounds.