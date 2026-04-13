Why The 'Egg Salad Guy' At The Masters Was Riling Up Fans

The prestige of attending Augusta National Golf Club always seems to lead to some kind of controversy or another, and this year, the Egg Salad Guy was a surprising villain for golf fans.

As we reflect on another entertaining edition of The Masters, there have been lots of funny stories emerging from Augusta over the past week.

From young Frankie Fleetwood's inspiring efforts during the Par-3 contest to eye-wateringly expensive garden gnomes, The Masters has it all.

It's not particularly expensive to attend The Masters, but it is difficult to obtain a ticket. And that's largely why golf fans are so annoyed by the way one patron chose to dress at Augusta this week.

Here's all you need to know about the Egg Salad Guy, and what fans have been saying about him.

I’m voting for whoever throws this man in jail pic.twitter.com/4mjfMNczVZApril 12, 2026

On the concession menu at The Masters, you'll find an egg salad sandwich for just $1.50. It's a bargain by any standard, and it's one of the most popular items for visitors to Augusta.

However, one man took his love for the sandwich to the maximum, by wearing a replica Masters cap with the slogan "EGG SALAD" emblazoned across the front of it.

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He didn't just wear it once, he wore it every single day, in the same spot on the 16th hole, and he had it in different colorways to keep things fresh.

Masters merchandise is always a hot button topic, with everything from design choices to pricing under the microscope. But the 'Egg Salad' hat is in the same drawer as the 'Skip It' and 'Azalea' ones, with 'Big Letter' hats infuriating the more traditional golf fans on social media.

Based on the general reaction to 'Egg Salad Guy', it doesn't look like Augusta National Golf Club will be adopting this particular style for next year's event.

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One golf fan on Twitter/X jokingly wrote: "I’m voting for whoever throws this man in jail."

Another said, "The Egg Salad hat guy is an absolute stain on this once-proud tournament."

Meanwhile, on Instagram others added that the patron was "gently poisoning the vibe," and questioned his attendance, writing, "How does he get that many days? I’ve tried for 15 years and can’t get one day."

However, some did admit they had a soft spot for his hat.

"Look, do I think this hat is stupid for The Masters? Absolutely. Do I have a slight desire to get one for the bit? Absolutely."

Another added: "I think the Egg Salad hat is so stupid that I love it."

While we hope the Egg Salad hate was all in jest, he is the one laughing after watching four days of world class golf at Augusta National. He parked his chair in a great spot and got to experience what many fans can only dream of.

Now, we wait to see if 'Egg Salad Guy' will be back at Augusta in 2027, sitting in that spot on the 16th hole again.