Another Nike Departure? Michael Block Seen Wearing New Shoes After Reported Good Good Deal

Michael Block could well be the latest high-profile name to have cut all ties with Nike after being seen wearing a different company's shoes in a recent social-media video.

Block wore Nike apparel at the event in which he rose to notoriety - the 2023 PGA Championship. At Oak Hill, the PGA club pro finished in a tie for 15th and recorded the only hole-in-one at the event that year while playing alongside Rory McIlroy - a Nike staffer.

But since then, there has been no sign of a Swoosh on any part of Block's clothing - aside from his footwear. And in a recent video shared by Block on Instagram, the Nevada-born player appears to be wearing G/Fore golf shoes in place of his old Nike pair.

Meanwhile, in competitive appearances since last May, at least, the 47-year-old has been pictured in plain apparel with sponsors' logos on - although he has retained his usual TaylorMade cap and glove combination.

NUCLR Golf recently stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Block is rumored to have signed an apparel deal with Good Good Golf on top of the content agreement he already has with the successful YouTubers. Block was later pictured wearing a Good Good Golf hoodie alongside golf-media personality, Tisha Alyn.

Block's next competitive appearance comes this week at The American Express on the PGA Tour, where it remains to be seen what brands he will be wearing after possibly moving on from Nike.

He was not the only player to make an apparel change this January, however, with Tiger Woods having announced that he was splitting with Nike following 27 years and Jason Day confirming his switch away from the Swoosh logo after seven years to sign with Malbon Golf.

After Charley Hull also announced a partnership with the lifestyle brand, one of the co-founders of Malbon Golf claimed that "several" players who wear Nike apparel have been in contact about partnerships.

McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda are still wearing Nike apparel, and Nike themselves have “assured other players still under contract that the manufacturer is not getting out of the sport”, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal.

Nike's statement seems to be correct, too, after Guido Migliozzi announced at the Dubai Invitational that he was signing with the sporting brand giant for clothing and footwear. The former Adidas athlete will continue to wear a TaylorMade cap and use the same manufacturer's clubs, with Nike having not made clubs since 2016.

On social media, Migliozzi said: "Incredibly proud and excited to announce that I have signed with @nike, a brand I have been passionate about as a kid and I am extremely excited for what the future holds."