Nike Announces Newest Signing To Clothing And Footwear Agreement
Guido Migliozzi is the newest name to the Nike roster, despite a number of huge names splitting with the brand in the early part of 2024
In the early part of 2024, we have seen the likes of Jason Day and Tiger Woods split with Nike after numerous years with the iconic brand. This led to speculation that perhaps Nike were trying to get out of the golf industry entirely but, recently, it has been revealed that a player has signed with the company.
The DP World Tour returned to action at the Dubai Invitational and, at the event, Guido Migliozzi was spotted wearing Nike apparel, with an announcement being made by the Italian himself, as well as by the Co-Founder of Modest Golf Management, which represents Migliozzi, Mark McDonnell.
Incredibly proud and excited to announce that I have signed with @nike, a brand I have been passionate about as a kid and I am extremely excited for what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/oTr00x9CLtJanuary 14, 2024
Taking to social media, Migliozzi wrote: "Incredibly proud and excited to announce that I have signed with @nike, a brand I have been passionate about as a kid and I am extremely excited for what the future holds."
In his post on X/Twitter, McDonnell revealed that the deal is a clothing and footwear agreement, with Migliozzi seen still wearing a TaylorMade cap in Dubai. Along with the cap, he was still using TaylorMade clubs also.
Previously, the 26-year-old had been donning Adidas apparel and had been doing so since 2020. Signing a multi-year contract, which included wearing Adidas apparel, footwear and accessories, Migliozzi claimed victory at the 2022 Cazoo Open de France in that time, with the Italian a three-time winner on the DP World Tour.
The news is yet another story of players moving apparel providers. As mentioned, Woods and Day have moved away from Nike, with Day joining Malbon Golf. Along with Day, Charley Hull also announced a partnership with the lifestyle brand, with one of the co-founders of Malbon Golf claiming that "several" players who wear Nike apparel have been in contact about partnerships since the lifestyle brand announced Day as their inaugural pro golf ambassador in January.
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda are still wearing Nike apparel, and Nike themselves have “assured other players still under contract that the manufacturer is not getting out of the sport”, that's according to a report in the Sports Business Journal.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
