Malbon Golf Founder Claims 'Several' Nike Staffers Have Enquired About Switching Over For Apparel

One of the co-founders of Malbon Golf has claimed that "several" players who wear Nike apparel have been in contact about partnerships since the lifestyle brand announced Jason Day as their inaugural pro golf ambassador earlier this month.

Day brought an end to his seven-year association with Nike on January 2 when announcing he had signed with Malbon ahead of The Sentry. And Stephen Malbon - who launched the company with his partner Erica back in 2017 - revealed the popularity of the clothes seen since has caused plenty more calls to be fielded by other members of Day's former stable.

Speaking to Sports Business Journal, Malbon did not reveal any names but confirmed there have been "several other people from Nike who have reached out" about coming on board with the Los-Angeles-based company.

After making the clothing-sponsor switch, Day was seen sporting some baggy dark-blue pants among his unique Malbon wardrobe at The Sentry, with thousands of fans being secured online. The company is said to have gained 12,000 new Instagram followers and 2,500 new followers on X as well as 400 million press impressions as a result of Day's colorful debut at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort.

Speaking to SBJ, Malbon said: “We don’t take ourselves so seriously that it’s paralyzing. Go with the flow. Bruce Lee said 'be like water, don’t be so rigid.' There are gonna be people who are really angry with a pair of pants. But there are bigger problems in the world than a pair of pants. It’s OK to laugh at yourself.”

Malbon said that the deal with Day came about as a result of his friendship with Tony Finau and Cameron Champ - both of whom are Nike staffers and remain under contract with the apparel giant. Former Nike man - Tiger Woods - is looking for a new clothing sponsor, however, after splitting with Nike following 27 years together - although Malbon admitted he had not had a conversation with the 15-time Major winner.

Malbon did recently signed popular LPGA Tour pro Charley Hull to their roster, though - adding to 2019 US Women's Open winner, Jeongeun Lee6 and PGA Tour Champions member, Jesper Parnevik. Malbon have also brought Epson Tour players Gigi Stoll and Erika Smith on board, as well as golf influencer, Jake Golliday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And as questions about who Woods will sign with next continue, the same can be said for European Tour member, Alexander Levy after he officially confirmed his exit from the Nike roster.

In a post on his Instagram, the California-born Frenchman said: "It is with emotion that I say goodbye and thank you to the NIKE FAMILY. It has been a great pride to wear the swoosh for 7 years, all around the world. We have achieved beautiful things together, and I thank you for it."

Meanwhile, Team Europe's Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari and former LIV Golfer Matthew Wolff appear to have also left Nike around the turn of the year. Despite some concern, Nike has assured other players still under contract - such as Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, and Tommy Fleetwood - that the manufacturer is not getting out of the sport, according to The Telegraph.