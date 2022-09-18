Robert MacIntyre Claims DS Automobiles Italian Open In Thrilling Final Day

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a thrilling final round it was Scotland's Robert MacIntyre who shone in Italy, as a birdie on the first playoff was good enough to defeat recent Major winner, Matt Fitzpatrick.

MacIntyre had started the day a number of shots back from a host of huge names, but a seven-under-par round vaulted him up the leaderboard, with a birdie giving him a second DP World Tour title and a serious shout for a spot in next year's European Ryder Cup team, given the event is taking place at this very course.

Birdie on the first play-off hole 🏆@robert1lefty is a winner on Tour once again!

Beginning the final day, it was Fitzpatrick who held a one shot advantage at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with a number of huge names, like Rory McIlroy, in pursuit of the Englishman, who was looking to add to his US Open title back in mid June.

However, through the first four holes we saw a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, as MacIntyre and Victor Perez clawed their way into a share of the lead. As the front nine wore on though, it was the Scotsman, MacIntyre, who pushed on, as four birdies in five holes rounded out the best front nine of the week, 29.

Hosting the Ryder Cup next year, we were given a glimpse at what we can expect from the Rome venue in 2023. Following an incredible front nine, MacIntyre continued to decimate the course, moving to 14-under and a three shot advantage over Frenchman, Perez.

Both Fitzpatrick and McIlroy carried on their superb form for 2022, as both sit 1st and 2nd in the DP World Tour standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

One hole later though, MacIntyre was soon sharing his lead with Fitzpatrick, as an eagle from the Scot was capitalised on with an eagle from the Englishman. It went from bad to worse for MacIntyre, especially when he missed a short par putt to drop behind for the first time in over nine holes.

He fought back though and, with birdies at the 16th and 18th, the 26-year-old finished with a seven-under round of 64 and a clubhouse target of 14-under-par. His nearest rival was still Fitzpatrick, who bogeyed the 17th to sit one back going down the 72nd hole. However, the 28-year-old bravely birdied the last to join MacIntyre in a playoff.

Pounding his drive down the middle, it was advantage to MacIntyre, as Fitzpatrick pulled his drive left following a camera shutter going off in his back swing. As both struck their shots up to the green, both would have putts for birdie.

Striking his first, Fitzpatrick failed to find the cup as he duly tapped-in for a par. It was now the Scot's turn and, with only a few feet left for the victory, he slammed it home, claiming his first title since the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.