Team USA Resists Spirited International Fightback To Win Presidents Cup

Team USA withstood an admirable fightback from the International side to win the 2022 Presidents Cup 17.5-11.5.

A contest that looked as good as over after two days turned into a mesmerising spectacle as Trevor Immelman's charges threatened to pull off the impossible with a squad that was decimated by departures from the established tours to LIV Golf.

The hosts won 11 of the first 15 points as the typically one-sided affair threatened to turn embarrassing, before a 3-1 session win on Saturday gave the Internationals a glimmer of hope at 11-7 down and with 12 points still to play for.

In the first Sunday singles tie, a titanic battle between Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim came down to the wire. There was no shortage of needle as the pair exchanged exuberant fist-pumps but it reached a head when Thomas sarcastically gestured he should have been given a 2ft 7in putt to win the ninth.

In typically combative style, Kim hit the front for the first time with a birdie on the 16th before JT responded with a pinpoint approach to the penultimate hole. But it was Kim who landed the knockout blow, converting from 10 feet to deliver a much-needed point for the International cause.

Si Woo Kim for the win!An incredible moment and victory for the @IntlTeam

In game two, Jordan Spieth registered the first point of the day for the hosts, picking up a maiden singles win in eight Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances. He lost the opening two holes to Cam Davis but rallied to level the match at the turn before winning four in a row from the 11th and sealing a perfect 5-0-0 record with a 4&3 triumph.

Patrick Cantlay then recorded a comfortable win over Adam Scott, before Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns played out a topsy-turvy half that nudged the hosts within two points of winning the cup outright for the ninth time in a row.

In game five, Sebastian Munoz took down World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler 2&1 to keep the his side's slim hopes of defying the odds alive, with several matches hanging in the balance behind.

It would, however, be in vein as the duo of Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele finally saw off the visitor's spirited comeback. Finau trailed Taylor Pendrith by one with seven to play but reeled off four birdies in six to win 3&1, while Schauffele had the honour of clinching the winning putt as he beat Corey Conners 1-up.

Team USA have won the Presidents Cup

With the contest decided but plenty of pride still to play for, wins for Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and Christiaan Bezuidenhout took the Internationals final tally to 11.5, while Max Homa recovered from 3-down with seven to play to beat Tom Kim, and Collin Morikawa defeated Mito Pereira 3&2.