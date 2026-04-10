Robert MacIntyre 'Reprimanded' By Masters Committee After Conduct During First Round

Robert MacIntyre is said to have been 'reprimanded' and reminded about the code of conduct by Augusta National following his behavior during the first round of the 2026 Masters.

The news was confirmed by The Scotsman after multiple outlets reported he had risked disciplinary action.

The World No.8 cut an angry figure on the back nine on Thursday, where he slid from two-over after 14 holes to eight-over-par by the time he finished his round.

The Ryder Cup star was heard swearing on multiple occasions and also slammed his club into the fairway on both the 14th and 17th holes.

He was also seen briefly gesturing with his middle finger up after finding the water on the first of two occasions on the 15th. He went on to card a costly quadruple-bogey 9.

The Scot did not speak to media following his round.

It was a surprising start for the talented left-hander, who was among the favorites to contend at Augusta this week. His 80 included a solitary birdie along with three bogeys, a double and a quadruple.

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He was 2nd at the US Open last year, his best ever Major finish, and was 4th at The Players Championship and T2nd at the Texas Open in his last two starts.

He has his work cut out to make the Masters cut on Friday. Failure to do so would result in a second consecutive MC at Augusta National.