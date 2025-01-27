The 18 Golfers Making Their Masters Debut In 2025
While there will be plenty of Masters experience at the 2025 Major, for 18 players, it will mark their first appearance at the Augusta National tournament
The 2025 Masters isn’t held until April, but much of the field is already confirmed. Among it are some who have plenty of experience of the Augusta National Major, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who will make his final Masters appearance at the age of 67.
Many who have yet to win despite multiple appearances will also compete, including Rory McIlroy, who will hope that this is the year he finally claims his maiden Masters title on his 17th attempt.
While there is no shortage of players with plenty of experience of the hallowed Augusta National fairways, for others, the 2025 tournament will mark their first taste of one of the most special occasions in the golf calendar.
In total, there are 18 players making their debuts, including Jose Luis Ballester. When he hoisted the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 2024 US Amateur, he didn’t just have the honor of becoming the first Spaniard to win the title, it also booked his maiden appearance at the Major.
The victory also ensured Ballester, who attends Arizona State University and won the 2023 European Amateur, will take his place at the US Open and The Open as long as he retains his amateur status.
The player Ballester beat in the US Amateur is also in the field. Despite missing out on the prestigious title, a considerable consolation for the runner-up Noah Kent achieved was an invite to The Masters.
The University of Iowa student was only just inside the top 200 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings before that event, but, because of his performance in it, he has a chance to elevate his fledgling career on one of the biggest stages of all.
Three other amateurs are also making their Masters debuts in 2025 – Evan Beck, Justin Hastings and Hiroshi Tai.
American Beck is in the field courtesy of a remarkable 9&8 victory over Bobby Massa in September’s US Mid-Amateur. The former Wake Forest student has had to wait for his chance – he will be almost 35 when he tees it up at Augusta National.
Cayman Islander Hastings confirmed his spot when he won the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship. The San Diego State University student beat Peru's Patrick Sparks by a shot to book his place.
Georgia Tech's Tai won the biggest college golf tournament last year – the NCAA Division I Championship. The Singaporean is one of the first to benefit from the NCAA exemption category, which was only introduced in 2023.
Several debutants are in the field thanks to winning a PGA Tour event in the year leading up to The Masters.
The first was Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian won May’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which gave him a platform for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, He eventually made it to the Tour Championship – another way of reaching The Masters had he not already bagged a title. He also finished inside the top 50 at the end of the year, which would have also confirmed his place had he not already done so.
Three weeks after Pendrith’s win, American Davis Riley won the Charles Schwab Challenge by two over Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin to book his place. After he appears in The Masters, it will mean he has played in all four Majors at some point in his career.
Another American making his Masters debut will be Davis Thompson, thanks to his win in last July’s John Deere Classic. By then, he had already shown he can be a player for the biggest occasions, having finished T9 at the US Open the previous month. Thompson also finished in the top 50 of the world rankings at the end of the year, which would have confirmed his place regardless.
Like Pendrith, Aaron Rai also takes his place at The Masters thanks to winning a PGA Tour event, qualifying for the Tour Championship and finishing in the world’s top 50 at the end of the year. However, it was the Englishman’s maiden PGA Tour win in August’s Wyndham Championship that rubber-stamped his inclusion.
Two months later, Chinese Taipei star Kevin Yu beat Beau Hossler in a playoff to win the Sanderson Farms Championship and ensure his first appearance at the Augusta National Major, too.
Matt McCarty must have wondered if his year could have become much better after finishing top of the Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn his PGA Tour card. A week after Yu confirmed his place, it did.
The American won the Black Desert Championship in the very next PGA Tour event, which guaranteed his place at The Masters. That win also helped him finish in the world’s top 50 at the end of the year, which would also have been enough for his spot had he not already claimed it.
A few weeks later, Colombian Nico Echavarria won the Zozo Championship to do the same. He did it in style, too, beating six-time Masters winner Tiger Woods’ scoring record to lift the trophy for the first time.
Another player benefitting from a PGA Tour victory is Puerto Rican Rafael Campos, who won November’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship to cap an unforgettable week, with the victory coming days after the birth of his first child.
A week later, it was Maverick McNealy’s turn to claim a win on the Tour. His maiden victory in the RSM Classic handed him a Masters debut, and it also catapulted him into the top 50 of the world rankings – a status he still held at the end of the year.
By the time he tees it up at The Masters for the first time, Belgian Thomas Detry will have known his place was secure for almost a year. That’s because he squeezed into the field having finished T4 at the 2024 PGA Championship last May, with places open to the first four players plus ties.
Another who earned his spot via a strong placing in another Major is South African Thriston Lawerence after finishing fourth at The Open.
For two other debutants, world ranking at the end of the year proved all-important. Helped by runner-up finishes at the 3M Open, Wyndham Championship and Zozo Championship, Max Greyserman finished the year 34th to qualify.
That leaves Rasmus Hojgaard, who not only earned a PGA Tour card after finishing in the top 10 of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings, but also received an invite to The Masters after finishing the year 37th in the world rankings.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
