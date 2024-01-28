Which Golfers Have Won The Masters On Debut?

Since The Masters began in 1934, there have been 87 editions of the Major, with 56 champions. However, only three have won it at the first attempt – and it’s been decades since it was last achieved.

Here are the stories of how the players in that elite group managed what so many others couldn’t.

Horton Smith – 1934

Horton Smith won the first-ever Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American makes the list by virtue of being the winner of the first-ever Masters, then known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Smith, who was 25 at the time, had already won 17 professional tournaments before the inaugural Masters came around, and he didn’t take long to demonstrate his ability. He shared the lead with two others after the first round before opening up a one-shot advantage after the second.

Heading into the final round, Smith still led by one, with 1931 US Open champion Billy Burke his nearest challenger. The leaderboard was still tight as the tournament drew to a close, but Smith made sure of victory by holing a 20-foot putt to edge out Craig Wood by one.

Smith claimed his second Masters title two years later, making him the first two-time winner.

Gene Sarazan – 1935

Gene Sarazen became the second player to win The Masters on debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the famous landmarks at Augusta National is the Sarazen Bridge, which spans the pond in front of the 15th green. It opened in 1955, 20 years after Sarazen's Masters debut, and was built to commemorate a shot he played at that tournament that remains one of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.

On the par 5 15th, Sarazen holed out in two for an albatross after his effort with a 4-wood hit the green and rolled in. It later became known as “the shot that was heard around the world” and helped raise the profile of the tournament immeasurably.

For added context, Sarazen trailed clubhouse leader Craig Wood by three before his moment of genius, which immediately wiped out his rival’s advantage. Eventually, the two battled it out in a 36-hole playoff, which Sarazen won by four shots.

After two near misses, Wood probably wondered what he needed to do to win The Masters. He eventually had his moment of glory with victory at the 1941 tournament.

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979

Fuzzy Zoeller is the most recent player to win The Masters on debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two players became Masters winners on debut in the first two years, it took another 44 until it happened again, when Fuzzy Zoeller claimed the title for his second professional win.

Following 70 in the first round and 71 in a storm-affected Friday, the 27-year-old headed into the third round six behind leaders Ed Sneed and Craig Sadler, and that gap hadn't been narrowed heading into the final round.

With just three holes to play, it looked as though the title would elude him, as Sneed opened up a three-shot lead. He capitulated with bogeys on each of the final three holes, though, leaving the door open for Zoeller to reach a playoff with Tom Watson.

That year marked the first time The Masters used a sudden-death format for its playoffs, and it wasn’t long until Zoeller capitalised. On the second playoff hole, the 11th, Sneed found the bunker at the back of the green and failed to hole his shot for birdie. Watson then missed his birdie putt by inches, leaving Zoeller to hold his nerve to putt from six feet for the win.