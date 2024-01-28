Which Golfers Have Won The Masters On Debut?
Only three players have won the Green Jacket on their first attempt at Augusta National
Since The Masters began in 1934, there have been 87 editions of the Major, with 56 champions. However, only three have won it at the first attempt – and it’s been decades since it was last achieved.
Here are the stories of how the players in that elite group managed what so many others couldn’t.
Horton Smith – 1934
The American makes the list by virtue of being the winner of the first-ever Masters, then known as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Smith, who was 25 at the time, had already won 17 professional tournaments before the inaugural Masters came around, and he didn’t take long to demonstrate his ability. He shared the lead with two others after the first round before opening up a one-shot advantage after the second.
Heading into the final round, Smith still led by one, with 1931 US Open champion Billy Burke his nearest challenger. The leaderboard was still tight as the tournament drew to a close, but Smith made sure of victory by holing a 20-foot putt to edge out Craig Wood by one.
Smith claimed his second Masters title two years later, making him the first two-time winner.
Gene Sarazan – 1935
One of the famous landmarks at Augusta National is the Sarazen Bridge, which spans the pond in front of the 15th green. It opened in 1955, 20 years after Sarazen's Masters debut, and was built to commemorate a shot he played at that tournament that remains one of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.
On the par 5 15th, Sarazen holed out in two for an albatross after his effort with a 4-wood hit the green and rolled in. It later became known as “the shot that was heard around the world” and helped raise the profile of the tournament immeasurably.
For added context, Sarazen trailed clubhouse leader Craig Wood by three before his moment of genius, which immediately wiped out his rival’s advantage. Eventually, the two battled it out in a 36-hole playoff, which Sarazen won by four shots.
After two near misses, Wood probably wondered what he needed to do to win The Masters. He eventually had his moment of glory with victory at the 1941 tournament.
Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979
After two players became Masters winners on debut in the first two years, it took another 44 until it happened again, when Fuzzy Zoeller claimed the title for his second professional win.
Following 70 in the first round and 71 in a storm-affected Friday, the 27-year-old headed into the third round six behind leaders Ed Sneed and Craig Sadler, and that gap hadn't been narrowed heading into the final round.
With just three holes to play, it looked as though the title would elude him, as Sneed opened up a three-shot lead. He capitulated with bogeys on each of the final three holes, though, leaving the door open for Zoeller to reach a playoff with Tom Watson.
That year marked the first time The Masters used a sudden-death format for its playoffs, and it wasn’t long until Zoeller capitalised. On the second playoff hole, the 11th, Sneed found the bunker at the back of the green and failed to hole his shot for birdie. Watson then missed his birdie putt by inches, leaving Zoeller to hold his nerve to putt from six feet for the win.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Who Is Matthieu Pavon's Caddie?
The French professional golfer started working with a new caddie towards the end of the 2023 DP World Tour season and has since won his first PGA Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Announces Player Advisory Council Ahead Of Huge Year
There are eight new faces on the PAC as the PGA Tour enters a vitally important year
By Mike Hall Published