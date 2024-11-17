Just Days After The Birth Of His First Child... Rafael Campos Is A PGA Tour Winner
Campos became only the second Puerto Rican to win on the PGA Tour days after becoming a father for the first time
Puerto Rican Rafael Campos is a PGA Tour winner less than a week aftrer the birth of his first child after victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Heading into the final round at Port Royal Golf Course, he was level at the top of the leaderboard with US star Andrew Novak after the pair each produced rounds of 62 on Saturday.
Immediately beneath them was Justin Lower, who stood one shot off the lead on 15-under to take his place in the final group, while Wesley Bryan was also firmly in contention for his second PGA Tour title as he began the final round three off the lead in fourth, helped by tying the course record with a 10-under 61 the day before.
For Byran, Sunday was a far less enjoyable experience, with a triple bogey seven on the fourth and double bogey on the 16th the low points as he slipped down the leaderboard, eventually finishing T10.
Lower fared better, and even briefly held the lead after three birdies in his first seven holes, but his round of 72 wasn’t quite enough to sustain his challenge. Instead, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Mark Hubbard stepped up with rounds of 66 to head back to the clubhouse in T3.
All the while, Novak and Campos battled it out for the title in blustery conditions. The pair traded the lead in the opening nine, but they were both locked at one-under for the day as they made the turn, and Campos – who earned his PGA Tour card via the final qualifying place on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list – edged in front on the 10th with a birdie as Novak made par.
On the 11th, it got even better for Campos with another birdie as Novak bogeyed to increase his opponent’s lead to three. That’s how it stayed until the 14th, when a lapse of concentration cost Campos as he missed a par putt from less than a foot to reduce his lead to two.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Pars for each followed at the 15th and 16th before each made birdie at the 17th to head to the 18th with Novak needing to claw back two to force a playoff.
It didn’t start well for Novak, as a cry of “fore” greeted his tee shot, which drifted right in the wind, while Campos found the fairway. It wasn’t without drama, though, as Campos’ approach went over the green. Novak fared no better, though, finding a bunker to the right of the green.
Campos recovered well as his chip onto the green with his third ran within a couple of feet of the hole, leaving victory all but assured. He duly made par to seal a memorable victory by three after Novak could only bogey.
Campos’ maiden PGA Tour win will be all the sweeter as he becomes only the second Puerto Rican to win on the circuit after Hall of Fame player Chi-Chi Rodríguez, who passed away in August aged 88.
Not only that, but it comes after a dreadful run of form for the 36-year-old, who had missed 13 of the previous 14 cuts. Campos also became a dad for the first time less than a week ago following the birth of his daughter Paola Isabel.
Campos also began the week well below the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings needed to guarantee a PGA Tour card for next season. The win changes all that, propelling him to 80th to claim a two-year exemption, along with a spot in The Sentry, The Players Championship among other perks. Meanwhile, the win banks him $1.242m.
Afterwards, an emotional Campos told the Golf Channel: “It's been an unbelievable week, best week of my life. After such a bad year, to have things kind of go my way, everything together at once, I'm just so happy and grateful to have the support I do."
He added: "I just can't believe this is actually happening to me after such a year. I'm just grateful to be able to call myself a PGA Tour champion. It's something I've dreamt about all my life. I just want to call my family."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Two LIV Golfers Claim Victory In Worldwide Events As Five Claim Top 10s
Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester secured victories in New South Wales Open and Vodacom Origins of Golf, as the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Smith earned top 10 finishes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sahith Theegala Gifts Caddie $50,000 Watch After Best Season To Date
After finishing third in the FedEx Cup standings, Theegala gifted a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch to his caddie, who has been with him since his rookie season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: PGA Tour Player Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Bermuda Championship
Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday morning, reportedly due to the 28-year-old not being in place to play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ryder Cup Star To Make First Competitive Start In Two Months Following Surgery
Following on from the Tour Championship, Ludvig Aberg underwent knee surgery, with the Swede set to defend his title at the RSM Classic and feature for the first time in two months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Really Special' Bryan Bros React To Playing In First Tournament Together In '12 Years'
Wesley and George Bryan were paired together for the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Wesley making the cut despite a late double bogey
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Success Can Be A Double-Edged Sword' - The 'Naturally Cautious' PGA Tour Player Aiming To Navigate The Volatile World Of Raised Expectations
Aaron Rai claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship and is sat comfortably inside the world's top-50 - but the Englishman is refusing to get carried away ahead of 2025...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'That's One Of The Best Feelings Of My Life' - Paul Waring Sends Classy Message Following Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Win
Following his victory in Abu Dhabi, Waring sent close friend, Andy Sullivan, a classy message, as Waring all but wrapped up his PGA Tour card for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryan Brothers To Play In PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship
George and Wesley Bryan will both play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the second successive year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bernhard Langer Breaks Age Yet Again On PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Playing the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 67-year-old fired nine birdies and two bogeys to beat his age for the 21st time on the circuit!
By Matt Cradock Published