'I’ll Be Teary-Eyed Coming Up The 18th' - Bernhard Langer Expects Emotional Farewell At 2025 Masters

Bernhard Langer is one of the legends of the European game, amassing over 120 professional titles worldwide, including two Majors titles.

Although the German is still winning trophies, specifically on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, Langer called time on his Major career in early 2024 but, due to an Achilles injury in February, missed his swansong at Augusta National.

However, the 67-year-old is set to tee it up in Georgia in April, a proposition that the two-time Green Jacket winner knows will be an emotional event.

Langer's second Masters win came in 1993 via a four shot victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It will be very difficult," Langer stated on the Beyond The Clubhouse podcast."It will be emotional for me to say goodbye to the US Masters as a competitor, especially with all of the family and friends I’m going to have there.

"I’ve got friends from Europe, Germany and then all of my family will be there. My kids and my grandkids too. I’ll be teary-eyed coming up the 18th. It’s going to be a tough (emotional) one, but I’ve had my time, now it’s time for the young guys. It’s a young man’s golf course…"

Langer was set to make his final appearance at Augusta in April of this year but, just 69 days out from the event, he ruptured his Achilles in a game of pickleball.

Despite the injury, which required surgery and a few months recovery, Langer returned to competitive action in mid-2024 and, at the PGA Tour Champions season-finale, he secured a record-extending 47th title on the circuit at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bernhard Langer on his final Masters, the Ryder Cup, and family - YouTube Watch On

"As soon as I missed this year I figured I would make the next Masters my last one," explained Langer, who claimed two Green Jackets in 1985 and 1993.

"The plan is to be at Augusta in April and say goodbye to the Masters as a competitor. I will plan to be there for many more years to enjoy the tournament and to be a part of the Par 3 Contest, the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night and the many other traditions they have.

"The last few years I’ve felt that the course is just getting longer and longer. They have numerous holes now that are 520, 530 yards and they’re Par 4s. They also the mow the fairways into you from the tee, so the ball doesn’t run like it does on some other courses, and it’s no fun hitting 3 woods, 2 hybrids into those greens that are really designed to be hit into with a 7, 8 or 9 iron like the young guys do.

"To me, it’s a very, very special place. It’s very personal. It’s the only Major I’ve won. I’ve won it twice. I’ve been playing there now I think this will be my 41st start at the Masters. It’s been a very long time, and it’s just a very unique place."