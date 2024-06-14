12 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The US Open - Tiger Woods Misses Weekend At Pinehurst No.2

Going into the weekend of the US Open, Ludvig Aberg leads a stacked leaderboard, with the Swede sitting at five-under-par and one stroke clear of Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay.

Amongst those chasing include Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon, who all sit at three-under, whilst the likes of Major winners Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele are within touching distance at Pinehurst No.2.

Although a number of big names are in contention, a number of big names will also be heading home at weekend in North Carolina, as the likes of Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas failed to make the cut.

Below, we have taken a look those big names who missed the cut at the 2024 US Open...

Robert MacIntyre (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Scot claimed an emotional victory with his dad on the bag at the RBC Canadian Open a fortnight ago, but MacIntyre had a second round to forget in North Carolina.

Firing a level-par 70 on Thursday, the 27-year-old parred the first three holes, with bogeys at the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth giving him a four-over front nine. Birdieing the 10th, a double bogey at the 13th meant he would need a clean card to make the weekend, but a bogey at the 17th meant a six-over tournament total and a first missed cut at the US Open.

Viktor Hovland (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an eight-over-par 78 on Thursday, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Viktor Hovland to make the cut. Starting his second day with a birdie, a double at the eighth seemed to extinguish any hope of an appearance at the weekend.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hovland, though, wasn't giving up and, with a birdie at the ninth, he found more gains at the 10th, 12th and 13th to move to five-over-par, a number which, at the time, would be close to the cutline. However, the Norwegian pro bogeyed the 16th and 17th, with not even a birdie at the 18th saving Hovland from a second missed cut at the US Open.

Max Homa (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed that Homa's form at the Major championships had improved following a tie for 10th at The Open Championship and third place finish at the Masters in April.

However, the American struggled in North Carolina, as Homa couldn't follow up his one-over-par first round on Thursday. Carding a three-over-par 38 on the front nine, the 33-year-old made one birdie, five pars and three bogeys on the back to fire a five-over 75 and miss a fifth cut in six starts at the US Open.

Justin Rose (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2013 US Open winner won't be present at the weekend in North Carolina, as Rose fired back-to-back rounds of 73 to finish at six-over and one shot back of the cutline.

It's his 10th missed cut at the US Open, with the Englishman failing to make the weekend in his last two starts, having missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament last week.

Tiger Woods (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a valiant effort, Tiger Woods couldn't make the cut at Pinehurst No.2, with the 15-time Major winner firing rounds of 74 and 73 to finish at seven-over-par.

Carding four bogeys and one birdie, the three-time US Open winner missed the cut by two strokes, with Woods also missing the cut at the PGA Championship back in May.

Rickie Fowler (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler is yet to claim a top 10 finish in 2024 and, following rounds of 71 and 77, the American misses the cut after an eight-over-par total. The missed cut is his fifth of the year.

Producing a one-over-par round on Thursday, Fowler made seven bogeys on Friday to finish seven-over for his round, as the 35-year-old finished well back of the cutline. Worryingly for Fowler, since claiming victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2023, he has made just one top 10 finish.

Jason Day (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Day's poor run of form at the US Open continued at Pinehurst No.2, with the former World No.1 missing a fourth cut in his sixth start at the historic Major championship.

The Australian had carded a great one-over-par first round on Thursday, but a six-over-par front nine, that included four bogeys and a double, dropped Day well down the leaderboard. He needed a big back nine, but a bogey at the 15th gave him a final round total of 77 and an eight-over tournament total.

Will Zalatoris (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 75 and 73 wasn't good enough for Zalatoris, who missed his first cut in a Major since the 2021 US Open. Following an eight-over-par tournament total, the American has now missed his fourth weekend of 2024, as Zalatoris heads to the Travelers Championship next week looking for a better result.

Dustin Johnson (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite claiming victory on the LIV Golf circuit, DJ has struggled for Major form in 2024, with the American missing the cut at the Masters, finishing 43rd at the PGA Championship and missing the cut at the US Open.

Johnson does sit seventh in the LIV Golf standings, following three top 10 finishes, but the 39-year-old will likely want a strong Major showing before the year is out at The Open Championship at Troon.

Justin Thomas (+11)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas couldn't get things going on Thursday and Friday, with the American producing rounds of 77 and 74 to finish at 11-over-par and well back of the cutline.

After an disappointing 2023 by his standards, Thomas has re-found his form in 2024, with the American carding four top 35 finishes in the last four events, including a top 10 at the PGA Championship. However, the two-time Major winner will be heading home early from North Carolina following a poor showing.

Gordon Sargent (+11)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American averaged a mammoth 346.9 yards in the opening round of the 2024 US Open, but that distance didn't translate to good scores, with Sargent firing rounds of 73 and 78 to comfortably miss the cut at Pinehurst No.2.

Sargent had been three-over beginning the second day on Friday, but five bogeys on his front nine put him eight-over for the tournament and, although he birdied the 13th to give himself hope, the 21-year-old finished with four straight bogeys for an 11-over-par tournament total.

The World No.1 amateur won the low am honors at LACC last year and was favorite to do it again this time around, but it won't be the case.

Phil Mickelson (+15)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson's pursuit of a maiden US Open title continues, with Lefty firing 79 and 76 to finish at 15-over-par. Certainly, the damage was done on the first day for the six-time Major winner, who produced nine bogeys in a 13 hole stretch on Thursday.

Needing a big day on Friday, Mickelson made four bogeys and a final hole double, with the 53-year-old missing his fourth US Open cut in a row at Pinehurst No.2.