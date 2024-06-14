Why Bryson DeChambeau Is Living By A Boo Weekley Quote At US Open

For the third Major this season, Bryson DeChambeau is well in contention heading into the weekend after his second round of 69 at the US Open left him back at the clubhouse just one off the lead.

He’s revealed he’s taking inspiration from a player known for his exceptional ball striking, Boo Weekley, as he looks for his second US Open title.

Known as The Scientist, nothing less than a meticulous approach to the tournament would have been expected from DeChambeau, and he went into it with his eyes wide open as to what to expect from Pinehurst No.2’s famous domed greens.

In his pre-tournament press conference, he said: “Looking forward to a tough test of golf out here. Pinehurst is no joke. This is a ball striker’s paradise. You have to hit it in the middle of the greens. And this is a Boo Weekley quote, but the center of the green never moves, so I’ll try to focus on that this week.”

Bryson DeChambeau first referenced the Boo Weekley quote in his pre-tournament press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as predicted, the greens are causing more than one or two issues for many players, including Rory McIlroy, who de-greened a putt during his second round before chipping in for a miracle par.

However, for DeChambeau, keeping the quote in mind is paying off. After a three-under in the first round, where he largely tamed the notorious greens helped by some excellent approach shots, there was more of the same on Friday, as he regularly found the greens before letting his hot putter do the rest.

Afterwards, he again referenced the Weekley quote, saying: “I’m still trying to play to the center of the green most of the times. I’m sure you guys see I’m not really going at flags for the most part, trying to hit it to 20 feet, make a 20-footer. My long putting game has to be good this week, and that’s going to be the goal. Boo Weekley, center of the greens and call it a day.”

Boo Weekley was known as one of the game's best ball strikers in his heyday (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau is also well aware that the course he faces on Saturday and Sunday is likely to provide a very different test than in the first two rounds, and given that, he insisted he wouldn’t be thinking too many shots ahead.

“My focus is on the next shot at hand,” he explained. “I'm not really focused on the total strokes gained for the most part, just trying to execute the best shot I can every single time under the conditions because it's going to be different.

“This golf course is not going to be the same come tomorrow and the next day, and I'm expecting that. Us competitors, players, have to adjust to those conditions accordingly.”

Regardless of what challenges the conditions, and the course, may present over the final two rounds, DeChambeau heads into the weekend with plenty of confidence. “Look, I'm excited for the game that I have right now,” he said. “I feel pretty confident and ready to get after it this weekend.”