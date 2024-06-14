Why Bryson DeChambeau Is Living By A Boo Weekley Quote At US Open
The LIV golfer is taking inspiration from one of the game's great ball strikers in his bid to tame Pinehurst No.2's notorious greens at the Major
For the third Major this season, Bryson DeChambeau is well in contention heading into the weekend after his second round of 69 at the US Open left him back at the clubhouse just one off the lead.
He’s revealed he’s taking inspiration from a player known for his exceptional ball striking, Boo Weekley, as he looks for his second US Open title.
Known as The Scientist, nothing less than a meticulous approach to the tournament would have been expected from DeChambeau, and he went into it with his eyes wide open as to what to expect from Pinehurst No.2’s famous domed greens.
In his pre-tournament press conference, he said: “Looking forward to a tough test of golf out here. Pinehurst is no joke. This is a ball striker’s paradise. You have to hit it in the middle of the greens. And this is a Boo Weekley quote, but the center of the green never moves, so I’ll try to focus on that this week.”
Just as predicted, the greens are causing more than one or two issues for many players, including Rory McIlroy, who de-greened a putt during his second round before chipping in for a miracle par.
However, for DeChambeau, keeping the quote in mind is paying off. After a three-under in the first round, where he largely tamed the notorious greens helped by some excellent approach shots, there was more of the same on Friday, as he regularly found the greens before letting his hot putter do the rest.
Afterwards, he again referenced the Weekley quote, saying: “I’m still trying to play to the center of the green most of the times. I’m sure you guys see I’m not really going at flags for the most part, trying to hit it to 20 feet, make a 20-footer. My long putting game has to be good this week, and that’s going to be the goal. Boo Weekley, center of the greens and call it a day.”
DeChambeau is also well aware that the course he faces on Saturday and Sunday is likely to provide a very different test than in the first two rounds, and given that, he insisted he wouldn’t be thinking too many shots ahead.
“My focus is on the next shot at hand,” he explained. “I'm not really focused on the total strokes gained for the most part, just trying to execute the best shot I can every single time under the conditions because it's going to be different.
“This golf course is not going to be the same come tomorrow and the next day, and I'm expecting that. Us competitors, players, have to adjust to those conditions accordingly.”
Regardless of what challenges the conditions, and the course, may present over the final two rounds, DeChambeau heads into the weekend with plenty of confidence. “Look, I'm excited for the game that I have right now,” he said. “I feel pretty confident and ready to get after it this weekend.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
