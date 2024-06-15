Tiger Woods Admits It 'May Or May Not Be' His Final US Open After Pinehurst Missed Cut
The 15-time Major winner finished two stroke shy of the cut mark and admitted he is unsure if he'll play in the US Open again
Tiger Woods shot a second round 73 to miss the US Open cut by two strokes at Pinehurst, later admitting that it "may or may not be" his final appearance in the USA's national open.
Woods received a special exemption into the field this week and may well receive another one next year - Jack Nicklaus received eight in his career - but he says he has just one event left this season on the PGA Tour calendar and seems unsure of what his schedule will look like.
Woods shot a four-over-par 74 on Thursday and had his work cut out to make the weekend but a strong start to round two saw him birdie the 4th and get himself back moving in the right direction.
However, a cold putter and some scrappy shots coming in meant that was his only birdie of the day as he dropped four strokes coming in to end at seven-over-par.
It's a par for Tiger Woods at the last.He will not make his 18th career U.S. Open cut. pic.twitter.com/QYgCD4OBDwJune 14, 2024
"I've only got one more tournament this season, so I'm not going to - I don't think even if I win the British Open I don't think I'll be in the Playoffs. Just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back," Woods said on his plans going forward.
"Well, it's one of those things where in order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut. I can't win the tournament from where I'm at, so it certainly is frustrating.
"I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn't work out. As far as my last Open Championship or US Open Championship, I don't know what that is. It may or may not be."
Woods will struggle to qualify for the field next year unless he wins one of the next three Majors before Oakmont next June or returns to the world's top 60. He is currently ranked 829th and seems unlikely to play enough to boost his ranking up to where it would need to be.
Another special exemption is surely on the cards from the USGA but it isn't a guarantee.
The 15-time Major winner was moving well over the first 36-holes but ranked 131st in Strokes Gained: Approach and 107th in Putting. He was 47th in the Off the tee category, though, and 53rd around the greens so there are certainly positives to take into Troon next month.
His final address made it clear that he was frustrated with how the last two days played out.
"Frustrating. I'm not here for the weekend. Granted, my ball-striking and felt like my putting was good enough to be in contention, and I'm not. Yes, it is frustrating because I'm not here to have a chance to win on the weekend," he said.
We'll see him again next month in Scotland where he'll, hopefully, make his fourth Major start of the year to play a full Major season for the first time in five years.
He finished 60th at The Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open. He will be hoping for better at Troon.
"I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn't work out."@TigerWoods reflects on his 23rd U.S. Open start 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/7HgEeCZWFXJune 14, 2024
