Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Adrien Saddier claimed the title at Argentario Golf Club in 2025 to win over half a million dollars - here is the full prize money breakdown at the Italian Open
Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany played host to a fantastic Italian Open in 2025, and it was Frenchman Adrien Saddier who triumphed over the field to land his maiden DP World Tour victory.
Saddier won the top prize of over $500,000 thanks to his success and also picked up a considerable number of Race To Dubai points. Not only that, both he and runner-up, Martin Couvra earned places at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush as part of the Open Qualifying Series.
Defending champion, Marcel Siem was unable to make the weekend in Italy and watched on as Saddier cut through to secure the biggest check of his career so far.
It was, however, slightly less than the German collected in 2024. The total prize purse last year was $3.25 million and Siem banked $552,000. That figure has dropped to $3 million in 2025, with $510,000 going to the winner.
Nevertheless, everyone who finished inside the top-six was on track to earn a six-figure sum and players inside the top-12 could have landed over $50,000 each for their week's work.
As well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points were on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there was also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play.
Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Italian Open...
ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$510,000
2nd
$330,000
3rd
$189,000
4th
$150,000
5th
$127,200
6th
$105,000
7th
$90,000
8th
$75,000
9th
$67,200
10th
$60,000
11th
$55,200
12th
$51,600
13th
$48,300
14th
$45,900
15th
$44,100
16th
$42,300
17th
$40,500
18th
$38,700
19th
$37,200
20th
$36,000
21st
$34,800
22nd
$33,900
23rd
$33,000
24th
$32,100
25th
$31,200
26th
$30,300
27th
$29,400
28th
$28,500
29th
$27,600
30th
$26,700
31st
$25,800
32nd
$24,900
33rd
$24,000
34th
$23,100
35th
$22,200
36th
$21,300
37th
$20,700
38th
$20,100
39th
$19,500
40th
$18,900
41st
$18,300
42nd
$17,700
43rd
$17,100
44th
$16,500
45th
$15,900
46th
$15,300
47th
$14,700
48th
$14,100
49th
$13,500
50th
$12,900
51st
$12,300
52nd
$11,700
53rd
$11,100
54th
$10,500
55th
$10,200
56th
$9,900
57th
$9,600
58th
$9,300
59th
$9,000
60th
$8,700
61st
$8,400
62nd
$8,100
63rd
$7,800
64th
$7,500
65th
$7,200
66th
$6,900
67th
$6,600
68th
$6,300
69th
$6,000
70th
$5,700
Where is the Italian Open held?
The Italian Open was held at Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany for the first time during 2025. It had previously hosted a HotelPlanner Tour event in 2024.
