Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Adrien Saddier claimed the title at Argentario Golf Club in 2025 to win over half a million dollars - here is the full prize money breakdown at the Italian Open

Adrien Saddier waves to the crowd during the 2025 Italian Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany played host to a fantastic Italian Open in 2025, and it was Frenchman Adrien Saddier who triumphed over the field to land his maiden DP World Tour victory.

Saddier won the top prize of over $500,000 thanks to his success and also picked up a considerable number of Race To Dubai points. Not only that, both he and runner-up, Martin Couvra earned places at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

Defending champion, Marcel Siem was unable to make the weekend in Italy and watched on as Saddier cut through to secure the biggest check of his career so far.

It was, however, slightly less than the German collected in 2024. The total prize purse last year was $3.25 million and Siem banked $552,000. That figure has dropped to $3 million in 2025, with $510,000 going to the winner.

Nevertheless, everyone who finished inside the top-six was on track to earn a six-figure sum and players inside the top-12 could have landed over $50,000 each for their week's work.

Adrien Saddier after hitting a tee shot at the 2025 Italian Open

Adrien Saddier during round four of the Italian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points were on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there was also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Italian Open...

ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$510,000

2nd

$330,000

3rd

$189,000

4th

$150,000

5th

$127,200

6th

$105,000

7th

$90,000

8th

$75,000

9th

$67,200

10th

$60,000

11th

$55,200

12th

$51,600

13th

$48,300

14th

$45,900

15th

$44,100

16th

$42,300

17th

$40,500

18th

$38,700

19th

$37,200

20th

$36,000

21st

$34,800

22nd

$33,900

23rd

$33,000

24th

$32,100

25th

$31,200

26th

$30,300

27th

$29,400

28th

$28,500

29th

$27,600

30th

$26,700

31st

$25,800

32nd

$24,900

33rd

$24,000

34th

$23,100

35th

$22,200

36th

$21,300

37th

$20,700

38th

$20,100

39th

$19,500

40th

$18,900

41st

$18,300

42nd

$17,700

43rd

$17,100

44th

$16,500

45th

$15,900

46th

$15,300

47th

$14,700

48th

$14,100

49th

$13,500

50th

$12,900

51st

$12,300

52nd

$11,700

53rd

$11,100

54th

$10,500

55th

$10,200

56th

$9,900

57th

$9,600

58th

$9,300

59th

$9,000

60th

$8,700

61st

$8,400

62nd

$8,100

63rd

$7,800

64th

$7,500

65th

$7,200

66th

$6,900

67th

$6,600

68th

$6,300

69th

$6,000

70th

$5,700

Where is the Italian Open held?

The Italian Open was held at Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany for the first time during 2025. It had previously hosted a HotelPlanner Tour event in 2024.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.