Italian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany played host to a fantastic Italian Open in 2025, and it was Frenchman Adrien Saddier who triumphed over the field to land his maiden DP World Tour victory.

Saddier won the top prize of over $500,000 thanks to his success and also picked up a considerable number of Race To Dubai points. Not only that, both he and runner-up, Martin Couvra earned places at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

Defending champion, Marcel Siem was unable to make the weekend in Italy and watched on as Saddier cut through to secure the biggest check of his career so far.

It was, however, slightly less than the German collected in 2024. The total prize purse last year was $3.25 million and Siem banked $552,000. That figure has dropped to $3 million in 2025, with $510,000 going to the winner.

Nevertheless, everyone who finished inside the top-six was on track to earn a six-figure sum and players inside the top-12 could have landed over $50,000 each for their week's work.

Adrien Saddier during round four of the Italian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the aforementioned prizes, European Swing points were on offer with the winner of this section collecting a $200,000 bonus, while there was also an exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open at play.

Here is the full breakdown of the purse for the 2025 Italian Open...

ITALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $510,000 2nd $330,000 3rd $189,000 4th $150,000 5th $127,200 6th $105,000 7th $90,000 8th $75,000 9th $67,200 10th $60,000 11th $55,200 12th $51,600 13th $48,300 14th $45,900 15th $44,100 16th $42,300 17th $40,500 18th $38,700 19th $37,200 20th $36,000 21st $34,800 22nd $33,900 23rd $33,000 24th $32,100 25th $31,200 26th $30,300 27th $29,400 28th $28,500 29th $27,600 30th $26,700 31st $25,800 32nd $24,900 33rd $24,000 34th $23,100 35th $22,200 36th $21,300 37th $20,700 38th $20,100 39th $19,500 40th $18,900 41st $18,300 42nd $17,700 43rd $17,100 44th $16,500 45th $15,900 46th $15,300 47th $14,700 48th $14,100 49th $13,500 50th $12,900 51st $12,300 52nd $11,700 53rd $11,100 54th $10,500 55th $10,200 56th $9,900 57th $9,600 58th $9,300 59th $9,000 60th $8,700 61st $8,400 62nd $8,100 63rd $7,800 64th $7,500 65th $7,200 66th $6,900 67th $6,600 68th $6,300 69th $6,000 70th $5,700

Where is the Italian Open held?

The Italian Open was held at Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany for the first time during 2025. It had previously hosted a HotelPlanner Tour event in 2024.