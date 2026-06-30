Sergio Garcia, Bryan Bros And Matt Wallace Among Big Names To Miss Out In Open Final Qualifying

The Open Championship is the final men's Major of the year and Tuesday's Final Qualifying event was many player's last chance to earn a tee time.

There were four sites hosting a 70-man competition over 36 holes - Royal Cinque Ports, Burnham & Berrow, West Lancashire and Dundonald Links.

Each was filled with high-quality golfers chasing one of just five places at The Open. As a result, there was an awful lot of disappointment among the sprinkling of joy. Below are just some of the big names and notable faces to have missed out.

SERGIO GARCIA

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Sergio Garcia had famously appeared in every Open Championship between 1998 and 2022 but missed out in both 2023 and 2024.

Following a T34th last year at Royal Portrush, the legendary Spaniard will be forced to sit out and watch on from the sidelines in 2026, too, after his attempt to sail through Final Qualifying hit the rocks.

Garcia had signed for a 68 in round one at West Lancashire, even managing an eagle at the par-5 16th, but went out in 40 (+4) to start round two and was unable to complete the outlandish rescue mission despite coming home...

MATT WALLACE

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Matt Wallace had played in each of the past six Open Championships, aside from 2022, but the well-traveled Englishman won't be teeing it up in 2026 after retiring 10 holes into his second round of Final Qualifying at West Lancs.

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The five-time DP World Tour winner was one-over with eight holes to play but took no further part in the process and will now fly back to Illinois to compete in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic this week. Just days prior, he finished second at the DP World Tour's Italian Open.

WESLEY & GEORGE BRYAN

Peter Finch and Wesley Bryan chat on the green (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was oh so close for Wesley Bryan in Final Qualifying, but the man who had Peter Finch on his bag for his trip around West Lancs fell just one stroke short of a playoff.

The former PGA Tour pro was well-placed to kick on after a morning 70 (-2) but his three-under 67 in the afternoon saw him miss out in the most painful circumstances.

Meanwhile, George followed up his own first-round 70 with a level-par afternoon score to leave himself just outside of the top-20.

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS

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Ollie Schniederjans has been operating as a LIV Golf reserve once more in 2026 but hasn't played an awful lot on the PIF-backed circuit, largely featuring on the Asian Tour instead.

His chances of reaching The Open sat with any of the Open Qualifying Series tournaments on the Asian Tour this term or at Final Qualifying, but rounds of 72 and 68 today left him outside of the top-20 at the low-scoring Burnham & Berrow.

Consequently, he will have to wait until next year to make his second Open appearance after teeing it up for the first time in 2015.

KIERAN VINCENT

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Kieran Vincent has been playing well across the Asian Tour, DP World Tour and Challenge Tour this season, but that good form didn't help him into The Open in 2026.

The Zimbabwean opened with a 69 at Burnham & Berrow but was unable to capitalize in the afternoon, finishing well below the eight-under cut line.

ANIRBAN LAHIRI

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A part of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC in the LIV Golf League, Anirban Lahiri is one of the bigger names who took part in Final Qualifying, but his journey to the season's final Major ends here.

Lahiri carded a one-under 70 in the morning at Burnham & Berrow before treading water at the scoreable layout in south-west England to lose ground on those in front.

RICHARD MANSELL

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The winner of last year's Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour, Richard Mansell has struggled for form this term and was unable to correct that with a safe passage through to The Open.

He's played in three Open Championships previously, but Mansell - who signed for a 71 in the morning - retired seven holes into his second round at Burnham & Berrow after starting the afternoon with three bogeys and a birdie.

JAKOB SKOV OLESEN

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Jacob Skov Olesen won The Amateur Championship in 2024 and made the cut in both Open Championship starts since with a best of T60th. However, the Dane won't be at Royal Birkdale in 2026.

He carded a two-over 73 in the morning at Burnham & Berrow before deciding enough was enough and leaving the premises before round two began.

GRANT FORREST

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Another DP World Tour winner saw his chances of competing at The Open end on Tuesday, with 2025 Nexo Championship winner Grant Forrest falling just a couple of shots short of a potential playoff at Dundonald Links.

The Scot responded really well to a morning 74 (+2) by posting a second round 69, but his one-under total left him inside the top-10 only.

ROBERT ROCK

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Robert Rock's quest for a ninth Open Championship appearance ended in disappointment on Tuesday after rounds of 73 and 75 left him four-over in Final Qualifying at Dundonald.

The Englishman has played a few Clutch Tour events in 2026, but the 49-year-old would probably be the first to admit his best days are likely behind him now.

CAMERON DAVIS

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2026 has not been Cam Davis' year, with the Australian having missed nine of 12 cuts on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, his poor form continued at Open Final Qualifying as well.

Rounds of 77 (+5) and 73 (+1) left the two-time PGA Tour winner on six-over at Dundonald and well away from the required number needed for a second-ever Open appearance.

RYDER COWAN (A)