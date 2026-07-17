Open Leader (And Equipment Free-Agent) Lucas Herbert Tested 27 Golf Balls Before Landing On This Rarely Used Model

Lucas Herbert produced a slice of history on Friday at The Open Championship, with his eight-under round of 62 becoming just the sixth ever in a men's Major.

Narrowly missing a short putt on the last for a 61, which would have been a new Major record, the Australian was on fire at Royal Birkdale, producing nine birdies and a sole bogey to finish his day at eight-under and at the top of the leaderboard.

Prior to the start of the week, it was Herbert's equipment set-up that had people talking, as it was reported the 30-year-old wouldn't be using a driver around the links layout.

Now, speaking after Herbert's historic round, his caddie Nick Pugh confirmed that a driver wasn't in-play on Thursday, but was on Friday.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, Pugh stated: "We played a practice round early last week - Wednesday and Friday - and that was a north/north westerly breeze and we decided that there weren't any holes where we really need to hit driver.

"Yesterday, the wind was more easterly and it's really a day-by-day wind and what the forecast is telling us. So, we had no driver yesterday and we probably missed it on one hole, which was the 14th.

"For today (Friday), we put the driver in-play and took the 2-iron out. The 2-iron is probably less missed than the driver, but I'll have to look at the weather forecast to see whether it's going back in again for the weekend."

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Possessing one of the more unique bags in golf, a total of six different brands are represented in just clubs alone through Herbert's bag.

Using a Callaway driver, Ping fairway wood, Srixon and Miura irons, as well as Titleist wedges and a L.A.B Golf putter, it's the golf ball where thorough testing has been undertaken by the seven-time professional winner.

Previously, Herbert had been using TaylorMade TP5 golf balls from 2019 but, after the model went out of production, Herbert was left to find a new golf ball.

Herbert's golf ball, which he introduced at the start of 2026 (Image credit: Future)

According to Pugh, Herbert trialed 27 different golf balls at the end of 2025, eventually landing on the Bridgestone Tour B X, which is also used by the likes of Chris Gotterup and Jason Day.

Providing high launch and low spin, Herbert has used it to much success throughout 2026, claiming his maiden LIV Golf victory in Virginia.

He also finished runner-up at the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour in March to qualify for this week's Major.