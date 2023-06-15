What Is The Lowest Round In Men's Major Championship History?

Golf's Major championships are held in the highest regard, so there is no better time to find form and burn up one of the game's iconic layouts.

However, despite the fact there have been several sub-60 scores posted at regular tour stops, the benchmark in the men's four marquee events had appeared destined to remain stuck at 63.

Numerous chances came and went since Johnny Miller first set the record in the final round of the 1973 US Open at Oakmont, as he came from six behind to beat the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino to the title.

Phil Mickelson could hardly have come closer to eclipsing Miller at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon. The left-hander's 20-footer for the first Major 62 looked destined to find the bottom of the cup until it somehow lipped out and stayed above ground.

The wait, however, would soon be over. Twelve months on from Mickelson's attempt, Branden Grace picked apart Royal Birkdale during the third round of the 2017 Open, firing an eight-under 62 to create a slice of history.

The South African held that record on his own for almost six years, until he was joined by Rickie Fowler and then Xander Schauffele, both of whom opened the 2023 US Open with eight-under 62s on a day of incredible scoring.

Here's a full rundown of the lowest scores in men's Major championship history.

The Masters - 63

The Masters is the only Major played at the same venue every year, so you might assume it represents the best chance to go low. However, only twice has Augusta National yielded a 63, and neither player went on to win.

Nick Price (1986 Masters)

(1986 Masters) Greg Norman (1996 Masters)

The PGA Championship - 63

The PGA Championship has been responsible for more 63s than any other Major with 18, but it is still to witness a 62.

Bruce Crampton (1975 PGA Championship, Firestone)

(1975 PGA Championship, Firestone) Raymond Floyd (1982 PGA Championship, Southern Hills)

(1982 PGA Championship, Southern Hills) Gary Player (1984 PGA Championship, Shoal Creek)

(1984 PGA Championship, Shoal Creek) Vijay Singh (1993 PGA Championship, Inverness)

(1993 PGA Championship, Inverness) Michael Bradley (1995 PGA Championship, Riviera)

(1995 PGA Championship, Riviera) Brad Faxon (1995 PGA Championship, Riviera)

(1995 PGA Championship, Riviera) Jose Maria Olazabal (2000 PGA Championship, Valhalla)

(2000 PGA Championship, Valhalla) Mark O’Meara (2001 PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club)

(2001 PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club) Thomas Bjorn (2005 PGA Championship, Baltusrol)

(2005 PGA Championship, Baltusrol) Tiger Woods (2007 PGA Championship, Southern Hills)

(2007 PGA Championship, Southern Hills) Steve Stricker (2011 PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club)

(2011 PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club) Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship, Oak Hill)

(2013 PGA Championship, Oak Hill) Hiroshi Iwata (2015 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits)

(2015 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits) Robert Streb (2016 PGA Championship, Baltusrol)

(2016 PGA Championship, Baltusrol) Brooks Koepka (2018 PGA Championship, Bellerive)

(2018 PGA Championship, Bellerive) Charl Schwartzel (2018 PGA Championship, Bellerive)

(2018 PGA Championship, Bellerive) Brooks Koepka (2019 PGA Championship, Bethpage)

(2019 PGA Championship, Bethpage) Bubba Watson (2022 PGA Championship, Southern Hills)

Johnny Miller was the first player in men's Major history to shoot 63 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Open - 62

On the 50th anniversary of Johnny Miller's iconic 63 en route to winning the 1973 US Open, his record was broken.

Rickie Fowler (2023 US Open, Los Angeles Country Club)

(2023 US Open, Los Angeles Country Club) Xander Schauffele (2023 US Open, Los Angeles Country Club)

The Open - 62

Only one man has broken 63 in the game's oldest championship. It was Branden Grace, who became the first player in men's Major history to shoot 62.